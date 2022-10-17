ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

NEWS CENTER Maine

Drought conditions in Maine clear up

MAINE, USA — After experiencing an abnormally dry season this past summer, Maine is finally seeing relief from drought conditions. It was the third consecutive year Maine has experienced a drought. And while summertime typically brings dryness to fields and crops, farmers felt the effects substantially this year. For...
I-95 FM

NOAA Predicts Yet Another Warmer-Than-Average Winter For Maine

Contrary to some other predictions, NOAA says Maine will likely see another "warmer than average" winter. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center has released its prediction for the 2022-23 winter season. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says another "warmer-than-average" winter is predicted for parts of Maine, and New England. Differing from their prediction last winter, northern and western areas of the state have an equal chance of warmer or below normal temps this season.
NEWS CENTER Maine

Program aims to better support fishermen's mental health

BRUNSWICK, Maine — It is no secret Maine fishermen have a tough job that has only gotten tougher in recent years. "It's a lot sometimes," Monique Coombs with the Maine Coast Fishermen's Association said. Coombs' family knows the firsthand challenges those in the state's fishing industry face. The current...
NEWS CENTER Maine

Two Maine organizations work to keep homes warm

HARRINGTON, Maine — As Maine inches closer to colder months, many around the state are preparing their homes to keep the freezing weather out. To make sure everyone can stay warm, Maine Seacoast Mission and Downeast Community Partners have been working alongside each other to repair homes that need help.
NEWS CENTER Maine

Fall foliage is coming to an end in Maine

MAINE, USA — As Halloween rapidly approaches, peak foliage in Maine is coming to an end. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry released its final Foliage Report of the season on Wednesday, bidding farewell to this year's "spectacular" fall foliage. As of Wednesday, all foliage zones in...
NEWS CENTER Maine

Tools to protect Maine kids in the digital world

AUBURN, Maine — According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, online exploitation of minors has skyrocketed since the pandemic. The watchdog organization received nearly 30 million reports to its CyberTipline last year, up 35 percent over 2020. Protecting Maine kids from this growing threat is the...
The Maine Writer

Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 10/22 and 10/23

Welcome to the weekly edition of things to do this weekend. Whether you are just visiting Maine for the weekend or you live here, you can always find something to get you out of the house with my weekly things to do around Maine. This weekend there are family-friendly events; opportunities for you to start your holiday shopping with several craft fairs; and a few car shows. There is even a dog wash fundraiser if you are near Palmyra. I've kept the Halloween events separate, so if you are looking for something for the kids or even the adults, check out my Halloween happenings. Everyone, enjoy the weekend!
NEWS CENTER Maine

Court agrees to expedite Maine fishermen's case against whale rule

MAINE, USA — A federal appeals court agreed to expedite a lawsuit by fishermen over new rules intended to protect rare whales. The Maine Lobstermen’s Association is appealing a judge's rejection of the lawsuit to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia. The fishermen asked for the court to expedite the case, and the court agreed to do so on Tuesday.
Washington Examiner

Stimulus 2022: Residents in Maine have 12 days to claim $850 relief checks

Maine residents have under two weeks to claim up to $850 in COVID-19 relief, thanks to a state budget surplus. The stimulus payments are being sent out to offer financial assistance to reduce economic strains related to the pandemic and increasing inflation. Around 858,000 residents will be eligible to claim their relief checks if they file by the end of October.
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Maine

If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Maine that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Q97.9

Maine is the Only State Where This Pie is the Most Popular

We're headed into the holiday season a lot quicker than many of us would like to think. Did you blink and miss summer? I know I sure did!. Before you know it, we'll be sitting down at the Thanksgiving table with family and friends enjoying turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy and to top it all off, dessert.
