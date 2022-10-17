Read full article on original website
Drought conditions in Maine clear up
MAINE, USA — After experiencing an abnormally dry season this past summer, Maine is finally seeing relief from drought conditions. It was the third consecutive year Maine has experienced a drought. And while summertime typically brings dryness to fields and crops, farmers felt the effects substantially this year. For...
NOAA Predicts Yet Another Warmer-Than-Average Winter For Maine
Contrary to some other predictions, NOAA says Maine will likely see another "warmer than average" winter. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center has released its prediction for the 2022-23 winter season. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says another "warmer-than-average" winter is predicted for parts of Maine, and New England. Differing from their prediction last winter, northern and western areas of the state have an equal chance of warmer or below normal temps this season.
Does Alaska's canceled snow crab season impact Maine lobsters?
MAINE, USA — Lobster is synonymous with Maine, but after reading the news that Alaska canceled its snow crab season last week, some people might have questions about the potential impacts on lobsters in the Gulf of Maine. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game canceled the snow crab...
Maine hunter shocked to find his moose was "yellow all the way through"
Wildlife officials said the cause of extreme jaundice was very rare, and advised against butchering the animal
Program aims to better support fishermen's mental health
BRUNSWICK, Maine — It is no secret Maine fishermen have a tough job that has only gotten tougher in recent years. "It's a lot sometimes," Monique Coombs with the Maine Coast Fishermen's Association said. Coombs' family knows the firsthand challenges those in the state's fishing industry face. The current...
themainewire.com
As Maine Risks Energy Blackouts This Winter, Mills Touts Electricity Handout
Maine, and the rest of New England, may face energy blackouts this winter due to sky prices for liquified natural gas (LNG) imports, New England’s power grid manager has warned. “The most challenging aspect of this winter is what’s happening around the world and the extreme volatility in the...
Maine polio survivor helps vaccinate kids around the world
MAINE, Maine — Oct. 24 is World Polio Day, a time to recognize the progress Rotary International and its partners have made to reduce polio cases worldwide, immunizing more than 2 billion children across 122 countries. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, polio is an...
Two Maine organizations work to keep homes warm
HARRINGTON, Maine — As Maine inches closer to colder months, many around the state are preparing their homes to keep the freezing weather out. To make sure everyone can stay warm, Maine Seacoast Mission and Downeast Community Partners have been working alongside each other to repair homes that need help.
'Right to Repair' progresses in Maine, but automakers are pushing back
AUGUSTA, Maine — Kurt Hamel believes it's becoming harder to do his job. The district manager of VIP Tires & Service walked to a Lincoln SUV at the company's Scarborough workshop and plugged in a diagnostic computer. Moments later, he pointed to the screen. The information he wanted about...
Maine implements nationwide initiative to help curb homelessness
MAINE, USA — Across some communities in Maine, it's common to see people and families living without a roof over their heads. It's something the state is working to reduce by joining a national initiative, Built For Zero. Part of the idea is to move to a real-time data...
Fall foliage is coming to an end in Maine
MAINE, USA — As Halloween rapidly approaches, peak foliage in Maine is coming to an end. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry released its final Foliage Report of the season on Wednesday, bidding farewell to this year's "spectacular" fall foliage. As of Wednesday, all foliage zones in...
Tools to protect Maine kids in the digital world
AUBURN, Maine — According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, online exploitation of minors has skyrocketed since the pandemic. The watchdog organization received nearly 30 million reports to its CyberTipline last year, up 35 percent over 2020. Protecting Maine kids from this growing threat is the...
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 10/22 and 10/23
Welcome to the weekly edition of things to do this weekend. Whether you are just visiting Maine for the weekend or you live here, you can always find something to get you out of the house with my weekly things to do around Maine. This weekend there are family-friendly events; opportunities for you to start your holiday shopping with several craft fairs; and a few car shows. There is even a dog wash fundraiser if you are near Palmyra. I've kept the Halloween events separate, so if you are looking for something for the kids or even the adults, check out my Halloween happenings. Everyone, enjoy the weekend!
Gov. Janet Mills, Democrat seeking second term, speaks with 207
PORTLAND, Maine — This fall, 207 is interviewing candidates for major offices in Maine. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills is running for a second term. The other candidates on the ballot are independent Sam Hunkler and Maine's former Republican governor, Paul Lepage. Here’s a quick biography of Mills. Job:...
Court agrees to expedite Maine fishermen's case against whale rule
MAINE, USA — A federal appeals court agreed to expedite a lawsuit by fishermen over new rules intended to protect rare whales. The Maine Lobstermen’s Association is appealing a judge's rejection of the lawsuit to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia. The fishermen asked for the court to expedite the case, and the court agreed to do so on Tuesday.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus 2022: Residents in Maine have 12 days to claim $850 relief checks
Maine residents have under two weeks to claim up to $850 in COVID-19 relief, thanks to a state budget surplus. The stimulus payments are being sent out to offer financial assistance to reduce economic strains related to the pandemic and increasing inflation. Around 858,000 residents will be eligible to claim their relief checks if they file by the end of October.
4 Great Burger Places in Maine
If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Maine that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
This Massachusetts Street Named One of the Most Beautiful in The World
Residents and visitors alike know how amazing Massachusetts is. The beauty from Cape Cod to the Berkshires is unmatched and shows off the unique scenery our corner of the world has to offer. When we talk about Massachusetts, we talk about dream-like beaches on the Cape, the history and charm...
What led to a Mainer with a mullet and a US congressman to 'shotgun' beers at UMaine
ORONO, Maine — Shotgunning beer is often a communal act. For that reason, there's a level of vulnerability involved. Nobody wants to mess it up and be the person whose shirt is covered in beer. That vulnerability increases when you're running for United States Congress and you're shotgunning in...
Maine is the Only State Where This Pie is the Most Popular
We're headed into the holiday season a lot quicker than many of us would like to think. Did you blink and miss summer? I know I sure did!. Before you know it, we'll be sitting down at the Thanksgiving table with family and friends enjoying turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy and to top it all off, dessert.
