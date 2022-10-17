ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

NFL Seeks to Delay Jon Gruden Proceedings Pending Expected Appeal

The NFL has been dealt two setbacks as it defends the lawsuit brought by former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden. On Thursday, lawyers for the league will request a timeout. A hearing is scheduled where the NFL will argue to stay the proceedings ahead of a planned appeal of District Court Judge Nancy Allf’s decision to deny the league’s request to compel arbitration.
NFL Denied Stay as Jon Gruden Succeeds in Court Again

A Nevada judge denied an indefinite stay sought by the NFL in the civil case filed by former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden at a hearing on Thursday. District Court Judge Nancy Allf said in her ruling after about 10 minutes of arguments that Gruden’s legal team “did make a good showing that the appeal lacks merit” as she rendered her decision.
