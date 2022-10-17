ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

How Wisconsin's parole system works and the political battle brewing over it

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Inmates convicted of violent crimes who were paroled by the state have become a central issue for Republicans this election cycle. It's largely been a focus of Republican candidate Tim Michels' campaign in an effort to keep the governor's race focused on crime. Michels has been hammering his Democratic opponent Gov. Tony Evers and his administration for paroling inmates convicted of murder, rape and other brutal crimes which has been reported by the conservative outlet Wisconsin Right Now.
Wisconsinites enjoy warm October weekend

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We traded winter coats for t-shirts in shorts here in Southeast Wisconsin this weekend. "Pumpkin carving party, we do this every year, last year we did 70 pumpkins, this year we're doing 90," and Andy Orlowski. Andy and Kimberly Orlowski say this annual pumpkin carving party...
Surrogates head to Wisconsin next week to boost turnout in crucial counties

MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- It's that time of year that campaigns bring reinforcements to help energize their base, and there's a reason why. Next week, the battle of the surrogates begins as Democrats look to strengthen turnout in Madison and Milwaukee. Meanwhile, Republicans will focus on the Milwaukee suburbs - a key voting demographic.
Warm weekend to see peak fall color

Our well-advertised warm up is finally here! Temperatures will warm fast on Friday through the 40s, 50s, 60s with highs reaching the low 70s in many communities! We will have to watch any lake breeze impacts but highs should stay in the low 70s through the weekend and even into the beginning of next week.
Couple more days in the 70s before a cold front arrives

It's been another spectacular day across southeast Wisconsin with abundant sunshine and temps climbing well into the 70s once again!. Today was Milwaukee's 6th day in the 70s this month, which is normal for October. We'll warm into the 70s again on Sunday, but with a blustery SE wind at...
MILWAUKEE, WI

