CBS 58
10-fold influx of Wisconsin patients traveling to Planned Parenthood of Illinois
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It has been four months since the overturn of Roe v. Wade and because of the 1849 Wisconsin abortion ban, physicians and staff from Planned Parenthood Wisconsin have since had to change everything about what they do. Planned Parenthood of Illinois said they've seen a 10-fold increase of patients from Wisconsin.
CBS 58
How Wisconsin's parole system works and the political battle brewing over it
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Inmates convicted of violent crimes who were paroled by the state have become a central issue for Republicans this election cycle. It's largely been a focus of Republican candidate Tim Michels' campaign in an effort to keep the governor's race focused on crime. Michels has been hammering his Democratic opponent Gov. Tony Evers and his administration for paroling inmates convicted of murder, rape and other brutal crimes which has been reported by the conservative outlet Wisconsin Right Now.
CBS 58
Wisconsinites enjoy warm October weekend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We traded winter coats for t-shirts in shorts here in Southeast Wisconsin this weekend. "Pumpkin carving party, we do this every year, last year we did 70 pumpkins, this year we're doing 90," and Andy Orlowski. Andy and Kimberly Orlowski say this annual pumpkin carving party...
CBS 58
Surrogates head to Wisconsin next week to boost turnout in crucial counties
MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- It's that time of year that campaigns bring reinforcements to help energize their base, and there's a reason why. Next week, the battle of the surrogates begins as Democrats look to strengthen turnout in Madison and Milwaukee. Meanwhile, Republicans will focus on the Milwaukee suburbs - a key voting demographic.
CBS 58
Former abortion facility in Milwaukee permanently closes, doctor to open clinic in Illinois
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Clinics that once offered abortion services in Wisconsin are still finding ways to provide care, as clinics in Illinois are seeing more Wisconsin patients. CBS 58 learned Milwaukee's only independent abortion provider has officially shut its doors. Affiliated Medical Services provided abortions to patients in Milwaukee...
CBS 58
Multiple alleged 'swatting calls' of false active shooters made across southeastern Wisconsin school districts
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At least seven schools and local law enforcement departments across southeastern Wisconsin have reported alleged "swatting calls" of active shooters that have been proven to be false alarms. Affected schools included Rufus King High School in Milwaukee, South Milwaukee High School, Franklin High School, South High...
CBS 58
Police outraged after multiple 'active shooter' alerts turn out to be a hoax across Wisconsin schools
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Authorities are outraged after at least 13 schools reported an alleged "swat call" of a possible active shooter situation early Thursday morning, Oct. 20. State and local police have confirmed it was all a hoax. Kenosha police told CBS 58 they are upset that a terrorist...
CBS 58
Aurora Health Care's tiniest patients take part in Halloween costume contest
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Aurora Health Care's tiniest patients are getting in the Halloween spirit!. Babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU) are dressing up for their first Halloween. Aurora Health Care has invited the parents of these patients to take part in a social media costume contest, with...
CBS 58
Warm weekend to see peak fall color
Our well-advertised warm up is finally here! Temperatures will warm fast on Friday through the 40s, 50s, 60s with highs reaching the low 70s in many communities! We will have to watch any lake breeze impacts but highs should stay in the low 70s through the weekend and even into the beginning of next week.
CBS 58
Couple more days in the 70s before a cold front arrives
It's been another spectacular day across southeast Wisconsin with abundant sunshine and temps climbing well into the 70s once again!. Today was Milwaukee's 6th day in the 70s this month, which is normal for October. We'll warm into the 70s again on Sunday, but with a blustery SE wind at...
