South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll – Oct. 17

The Sioux Falls Stampede fell behind 3-0 to the Sioux City Musketeers and nearly completed a full rally to tie, but came up just short in a 3-2 loss Saturday night at the Tyson Events Center. Max Rud and Clint Levens tallied goals for the Herd (3-4-0) while Xavier Medina stopped 28 of 31 shots in goal for the Herd who came up empty on the weekend in the win column.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 7 HOURS AGO