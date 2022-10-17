ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WDSU

Comfortably warm weekend weather

NEW ORLEANS — Happy Saturday! Today is going to be mostly sunny, dry and comfortably warm. Highs will be on either side of 80 degrees. This evening will be nice as temperatures fall through the 70s. Lows tonight will be in the 50s and 60s - milder than this morning. Patchy fog could be possible in low-lying areas.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Abita Springs to host 2nd annual Truck & Tractor Showcase

ABITA SPRINGS, La. — A family-friendly event for both young and old returns Saturday with the second annual Abita Springs Truck & Tractor Showcase. "I often see kids coming up to me when I'm on machines and want to just say wow, or when you're in a dump truck, they ask you to honk the horn," Ricky Young, the Abita Springs Public Works Supervisor, said.
ABITA SPRINGS, LA
WDSU

UNO Quality of Life survey results released

NEW ORLEANS — New results from a University of New Orleans survey show people are increasingly concerned with crime and safety. UNO researchers just released what they found in their 2022 Quality of Life survey. They interviewed hundreds of registered voters in Orleans and Jefferson parishes. "Residents in the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

11-year-old boy from Destrehan reported missing

DESTREHAN, La. — St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing 11-year-old boy. According to deputies, Bryce McKean was last seen leaving his residence in Destrehan on Oct. 22 around 7:30 a.m. without permission. McKean's mother contacted the sheriff's office and reported him...
DESTREHAN, LA
WDSU

Le Petit Theater kicking off its 107th season this weekend

NEW ORLEANS — The historic Le Petit Theater in the French Quarter is kicking off its 107th season. The first of five shows in the 2022-2023 season will be showcased this weekend. "The Play That Goes Wrong" opened Thursday night, Oct. 20, at the theater, and the chaotic show...
WDSU

Taxi driver dies in crash on New Orleans highway Saturday morning

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened early Saturday morning. Investigators responded to the Claiborne exit off U.S. 90B West after calls about a crash. Once there, officers found a taxicab that had collided with the left-side guard rail. A man...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Kemcents: Cashing your Saving Bonds

NEW ORLEANS — If you’re seeking ways to park your cash you may want to look at Series I savings bonds. Right now, Series I bonds are paying a record high of 9.62% until the end of October. However, to receive this rate for the next six months, you would need to buy before Oct. 28.
WDSU

St. Roch shooting leaves 1 dead and 3 injured, police say

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one and injured three others. Officers responded to the intersection of Elysian Fields Avenue and North Galvez Street shortly after 10 p.m. Friday. A man was transported by EMS to a local hospital, where he...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans 18-year-old woman missing for almost a month

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating an 18-year-old woman who has been missing for almost a month now. According to reports, Jahan Foley was last seen by her family at the end of September/beginning of October and has not been seen or heard from since.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

