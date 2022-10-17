Read full article on original website
Cooler weather means it's gumbo timeTina HowellLouisiana State
Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival is back and filled with lots of music and fun.Tina HowellJean Lafitte, LA
There are big expectations for the Pelicans this season due to the return of Zion Williamson.Tina Howell
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Comfortably warm weekend weather
NEW ORLEANS — Happy Saturday! Today is going to be mostly sunny, dry and comfortably warm. Highs will be on either side of 80 degrees. This evening will be nice as temperatures fall through the 70s. Lows tonight will be in the 50s and 60s - milder than this morning. Patchy fog could be possible in low-lying areas.
Second Harvest takes on friendly wager with Arizona Food Bank ahead of Saints game Thursday
HARAHAN, La. — While the New Orleans Saints prepared to take on the Arizona Cardinals Thursday, our local Second Harvest Food Bank took part in their own friendly competition with a food bank in Arizona. It was a food fight with a purpose, to see which bank would raise...
'Ghosts in the Oaks' returns to City Park, offering spooky family fun
NEW ORLEANS — "Ghosts in the Oaks" returns to City Park after a hiatus due to COVID-19. The spooky, family-friendly event is happening Oct. 22 and 23 from 5 to 9 p.m. for early admission guests and 6 to 9 p.m. for general admission. All proceeds will benefit the...
Abita Springs to host 2nd annual Truck & Tractor Showcase
ABITA SPRINGS, La. — A family-friendly event for both young and old returns Saturday with the second annual Abita Springs Truck & Tractor Showcase. "I often see kids coming up to me when I'm on machines and want to just say wow, or when you're in a dump truck, they ask you to honk the horn," Ricky Young, the Abita Springs Public Works Supervisor, said.
UNO Quality of Life survey results released
NEW ORLEANS — New results from a University of New Orleans survey show people are increasingly concerned with crime and safety. UNO researchers just released what they found in their 2022 Quality of Life survey. They interviewed hundreds of registered voters in Orleans and Jefferson parishes. "Residents in the...
New Orleans city leaders continue to search for ways to redevelop Municipal Auditorium
NEW ORLEANS — A historic building that has been blighted in New Orleans since Hurricane Katrina could get a new life. The city of New Orleans said it is looking at ways to redevelop the Municipal Auditorium in Treme. Last year the city considered moving city hall to the...
11-year-old boy from Destrehan reported missing
DESTREHAN, La. — St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing 11-year-old boy. According to deputies, Bryce McKean was last seen leaving his residence in Destrehan on Oct. 22 around 7:30 a.m. without permission. McKean's mother contacted the sheriff's office and reported him...
Le Petit Theater kicking off its 107th season this weekend
NEW ORLEANS — The historic Le Petit Theater in the French Quarter is kicking off its 107th season. The first of five shows in the 2022-2023 season will be showcased this weekend. "The Play That Goes Wrong" opened Thursday night, Oct. 20, at the theater, and the chaotic show...
Five-vehicle crash on I-10 West killed 1 and injured 3 others Saturday
NEW ORLEANS — A woman is dead, and three others are hurt following a crash on I-10 West near exit 231A. The New Orleans Police Department was alerted to the crash just before 4 a.m. Saturday. At the time, all westbound lanes of the interstate were shut down at...
Taxi driver dies in crash on New Orleans highway Saturday morning
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened early Saturday morning. Investigators responded to the Claiborne exit off U.S. 90B West after calls about a crash. Once there, officers found a taxicab that had collided with the left-side guard rail. A man...
New Orleans woman struck, killed in hit-and-run honored with balloon release
The family of a New Orleans woman killed in a hit-and-run paid tribute to her Friday. Mary McLeod, 36, died after being struck in a hit-and-run in New Orleans last weekend. A balloon release was held in her honor. The crash happened around 8:10 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of...
Kemcents: Cashing your Saving Bonds
NEW ORLEANS — If you’re seeking ways to park your cash you may want to look at Series I savings bonds. Right now, Series I bonds are paying a record high of 9.62% until the end of October. However, to receive this rate for the next six months, you would need to buy before Oct. 28.
St. Roch shooting leaves 1 dead and 3 injured, police say
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one and injured three others. Officers responded to the intersection of Elysian Fields Avenue and North Galvez Street shortly after 10 p.m. Friday. A man was transported by EMS to a local hospital, where he...
School bus carrying disabled children stuck on Freret Street due to pothole, a mom blames the city
NEW ORLEANS — A school bus carrying disabled children got stuck in a pothole on Thursday morning on Freret and Second Street in Central City. Stephanie Patterson, a mom of a child who rides that school bus and lives on the other side of the street, says her son has special needs, and he is the second stop that school bus picks up in the morning.
New Orleans 18-year-old woman missing for almost a month
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating an 18-year-old woman who has been missing for almost a month now. According to reports, Jahan Foley was last seen by her family at the end of September/beginning of October and has not been seen or heard from since.
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office reports an Amtrak train hit a SUV on Highway 51 Thursday
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office reports that two people were injured in an accident involving an Amtrak train on Thursday afternoon. According to deputies, an Amtrak train hit a small SUV on Highway 51 at Ponders Quarters just south of Amite. Airmed is currently on the...
New Orleans police search for truck possibly connected to fatal hit-and-run
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a vehicle it says may be involved in a fatal hit-and-run. The hit-and-run happened on Sept. 30 at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Bundy Road. Police say around 8 p.m. a pedestrian was struck and killed...
Judge: Mayor LaToya Cantrell approved settlement with Warren Riley
NEW ORLEANS — A federal judge says New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell did not go back on an agreement to end a lawsuit with former New Orleans police Chief Warren Riley. Riley claimed Cantrell improperly withdrew an offer for him to become the city's Homeland Security Director back in 2018.
Houma police investigating after argument escalates to man being stabbed
NEW ORLEANS — A Houma man was injured in a stabbing Thursday. According to Houma police, a person was stabbed during an argument with another man on Beaumont Street. The man arrived at an area hospital and is considered stable, according to police. Houma police are searching for a...
New Orleans 15-year-old girl reported missing, last seen leaving her grandmother's residence
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing. Saniyah Santos was last seen leaving her grandmother's residence on the 5300 block of Lafaye Street. Santos has not been seen or heard from since. Anyone with information on the...
