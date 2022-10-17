Robert W. Martin, 69, of Lewiston, passed away, Thursday October 20th, 2022 at his home peacefully in his sleep. Robert served in the Military for 21 years retiring in 1994 as Radioman Senior Chief Petty Officer having terms in the Persian Gulf War. After retiring he and his family moved back to Michigan. Robert loved hunting and fishing. He was an exceptional bird dog trainer and was a sponsored bass fisherman attending many tournaments. Deer camp at his house was something that he always enjoyed. He absolutely loved helping with sporting events for his children as they went through high school as well as being part of the Mio Dummy Club for many years.

LEWISTON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO