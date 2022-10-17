Read full article on original website
Up North Voice
Scott Disbrow, 62. of Roscommon
Steven Disbrow, age 62, of Roscommon, died on Monday, October 17, 2022, in Roscommon, in the presence and comfort of his family. Steve was born December 28, 1960, in Lansing, Michigan, the son of Robert and Marilyn (Scott) Disbrow. Steve was a funny, loving guy. He will be remembered for...
Up North Voice
Dale Sanche, 57, of Bentley
Dale Roy Sanche, 57, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital in Saginaw. Roy was born February 25, 1965 in Bay City to Eta Mae (Wilson) Sanche and the late Carl Sanche. He enjoyed bowling, golfing and playing softball. Roy is survived by his mother,...
Up North Voice
Betty Swartzentruber, 96, of Turner
Betty Arlene (Kauffman) Swartzentruber from Turner, Michigan, formerly from Midland passed away at the age of 96 on Wednesday, October 19 at Iosco Medical Care Facility in Tawas City, Michigan. Betty was born April 3, 1926 to Nobel & Minnie (Yoder) Kauffman in Midland, Michigan. She was one of eight...
Up North Voice
Richard Kimble, 72, of Prudenville
Richard A. Kimble, age 72, of Prudenville, peacefully passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, at the Horizon Senior Living in West Branch. Richard was born on January 22, 1950 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Arthur and Hazel (English) Kimble. He was married on August 6, 1977 in Eureka, Michigan to Betty Shinabery. After attending Nazarene Bible College in Colorado Springs, CO, the couple moved to Prudenville 17 years ago to be a part of a new church start -up. Richard enjoyed drawing and painting.
Up North Voice
Robert Martin, 69, of Lewiston
Robert W. Martin, 69, of Lewiston, passed away, Thursday October 20th, 2022 at his home peacefully in his sleep. Robert served in the Military for 21 years retiring in 1994 as Radioman Senior Chief Petty Officer having terms in the Persian Gulf War. After retiring he and his family moved back to Michigan. Robert loved hunting and fishing. He was an exceptional bird dog trainer and was a sponsored bass fisherman attending many tournaments. Deer camp at his house was something that he always enjoyed. He absolutely loved helping with sporting events for his children as they went through high school as well as being part of the Mio Dummy Club for many years.
