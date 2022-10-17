Read full article on original website
Related
Dark money groups have pumped $1 billion into GOP campaigns to recapture Senate
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Shadowy organizations that are legally allowed to hide their donors have pumped nearly $1 billion into the Republican Party's effort to retake the U.S. Senate, according to an NPR analysis released Saturday.
Newsom, Dahle to meet in only debate before Election Day
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s Republican candidate for governor will get his first — and only — chance to confront Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom face to face Sunday when the two meet in a debate that will be broadcast live on the radio while competing with the NFL for voters’ attention. Brian Dahle, a little known Republican state senator, will debate Newsom on KQED News at 1 p.m. on Sunday. KQED News will broadcast the debate live on the radio, along with streaming video on its website and social media channels. The debate will then air on KQED Public Television...
Comments / 0