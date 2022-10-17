Read full article on original website
Bob Adams
4d ago
Arrest her for contempt and throw her in her own jail...when it's time for her hearing, let her rot and tell the court she can't be delivered.....
5
Bigg James
4d ago
I don't think they remember that ( Nagin) that was in office and what happened to him when he left 🤔
3
3 murder verdicts vacated in case involving corrupt New Orleans cops
Three men imprisoned since the 1990s for a fatal New Orleans drive-by shooting were ordered freed on Wednesday, their convictions vacated by a judge after prosecutors cited the involvement of two notoriously corrupt police officers in their case.Kunta Gable and Leroy Nelson were 17 when they were arrested shortly after the Aug. 22, 1994, shooting death of Rondell Santinac at the Desire housing development in the south Louisiana city. Also arrested with them was Bernell Juluke, then 18.The men were ordered released on Wednesday by a state judge who vacated their convictions, acting upon a joint motion by defense lawyers...
NOLA.com
James Gill: Deputies should be guarding criminals. Instead they protect these politicians.
Violence, drug overdoses and suicide attempts have long bedeviled the New Orleans jail, which must be a really crummy place to work. Indeed, although running the jail is Sheriff Susan Hutson's primary responsibility, her deputies evidently regard being assigned to work there as a form of punishment. One of those deputies, Greg Malveaux, presumably was the latest to see it that way when Hutson yanked him as Council member Helena Moreno's bodyguard and told him to report for slammer duty.
fox8live.com
Bourbon Street ‘shot girl’ accused of robbing woman who refused to pay
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A group of Bourbon Street “shot girls” allegedly attacked and robbed a woman who refused to pay for their alcohol Friday night (Oct. 21), New Orleans police said. Only one of the three suspects was identified and arrested, police said. The woman -- 27-year-old...
NOLA.com
Man shot, badly wounded, in Harvey early Saturday
A man was shot and badly wounded in Harvey, the Jefferson Parish 911 center said Saturday. The agency reported the shooting at 3:01 a.m. at the intersection of Manhattan Boulevard and Gretna Boulevard, and said the victim's injuries were life-threatening. It did not immediately release more details.
Three men imprisoned for 28 years freed after judge vacates murder convictions
NEW ORLEANS — For 28 years, Kunta Gable, Leroy Nelson and Bernell Juluke were wrongfully imprisoned, convicted as teens for a fatal drive-by shooting in New Orleans that they did not commit. The three men were finally freed Wednesday when a state judge vacated their murder convictions after prosecutors...
NOLA.com
New Orleans man accused of killing ex-girlfriend's father in Harvey shooting
A New Orleans man was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder for allegedly gunning down his former girlfriend's father at a Harvey apartment, Jefferson Parish court records said. Jakobe Odoms, 20, was also charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, the records said. Odoms is accused of fatally shooting...
NOLA.com
A corrupt New Orleans cop accused them of murder. Now they're being freed from prison.
Almost three decades ago, corruption rippled through the New Orleans Police Department. Hidden inside the force were badge-bearing criminals who accepted bribes, stole cars and brutalized civilians. Few were as notorious as Len Davis, a patrol officer known as the "Desire Terrorist," who led a small cadre of law enforcers...
Louisiana pastor admits to defrauding his church, his parishoners and a school of nearly $900,000
NEW ORLEANS — A well-known Baptist minister in New Orleans and Baton Rouge for more than 30 years has admitted defrauding his church, its housing ministries, his congregations and a charter school of almost $900,000. At a hearing before U.S. District Judge Jay Zainey, the Rev. Charles Southall III,...
NOLA.com
Metairie man convicted of tricking women into changing his diapers pleads guilty in new case
A Metairie man on probation for tricking women into changing his diapers by pretending to be mentally disabled pleaded guilty this week to again attempting the scam on a new victim, according to Jefferson Parish court records. Rutledge Deas IV, 32, pleaded guilty Monday to human trafficking in Jefferson Parish's...
New Orleans pastor pleads guilty to money laundering
Dr. Charles J. Southall III, 64, faces up to ten years in prison after admitting financial crimes totaling nearly $900,000. WDSU's Arielle Brumfield reports.Oct. 21, 2022.
fox8live.com
2 women shot while working on vehicle in New Orleans East, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two women were shot in their legs Friday night (Oct. 21) while working on a vehicle in front of a house in New Orleans East, police said. The victims, aged 22 and 19, were wounded around 8:11 p.m. in the 4800 block of Cardenas Dr., according to police. Police did not detail the victims’ conditions or the extent of their injuries.
Warrant issued for juvenile suspect in Sept. 5 crime spree, call NOPD if seen
Authorities were able to identify Cooper as the suspect in a range of armed robberies in Uptown, the Central Business District and the Bywater.
NOPD: DNA swab could bring answers in 2019 Fairgrounds cold case
More than three years after a man was gunned down at a home near the New Orleans Fairgrounds, detectives with the New Orleans Police Department Homicide Unit continue to search for leads connected to the case.
fox8live.com
Judge upholds termination of former executive director of Mayor Cantrell’s non-profit
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An Orleans Parish judge ruled Thursday (Oct. 20) that an embattled director of Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s “Forward Together New Orleans” (FTNO) nonprofit has been officially terminated after he was sued over allegations he made about how his former employer spent its money. Last...
fox8live.com
‘You feel trapped;’ SU homecoming shooting can traumatize, disrupt feeling of safety
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Nine people were wounded in a shooting at an after-party near Southern University’s campus in what witnesses describe as “utter mayhem.”. “It’s just horrible. So many young men and women are in the college environment there. It is Homecoming weekend. They were trying to enjoy themselves and have a good time,” says Loyola Criminal Justice Professor and former New Orleans Police Chief Ronal Serpas says.
WDSU
New Orleans mayor’s fund shuttered, executive director ordered by judge to step down
NEW ORLEANS — A civil court judge has ordered the former executive director of Forward Together New Orleans, a nonprofit founded by Mayor LaToya Cantrell to stop acting as head of the organization. Last month, former executive director Shuan Randolph who said he was still the director of the...
WDSU
Former New Orleans principal feels vindicated after pastor pleads guilty to money laundering
NEW ORLEANS — A former New Orleans school principal speaks to WDSU exclusively about how she was punished by Rev. Charles Southall III for speaking out against public corruption and the misappropriation of school funds. Ashonta Wyatt, former principal of Edgar P. Harney Elementary School, said she and many...
Sinful! Louisiana Pastor Admits He Stole Nearly $1Million From Church
For over thirty years, the congregations of First Emanuel Baptist Church in New Orleans and Baton Rouge have looked to Charles Southall III for Christian guidance. Little did they know that while preaching to them about the evils of an earthly life, and the Ten Commandments, the well-known pastor was secretly stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the church.
NOLA.com
Longtime Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office contractor terminates agreement amid poaching allegations
A longtime contractor terminated its agreement with the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office to provide technology services earlier this year after the agency began hiring the firm’s employees as part of a move to do the work in house. Major Services Inc., an IT services provider formerly owned by...
NOLA.com
Two shot about five blocks from New Orleans East police station
Two women were shot Friday night while working on a vehicle about five blocks from the New Orleans Police Department's 7th District station. Police said they learned of the violence at 8:11 p.m. and first traced it to the intersection of Pressburg Street and Coronado Drive. They soon determined the victims were shot nearby, in the 4800 block of Cardenas Drive, about five blocks from the 7th District station in Joe W. Brown Park.
