UW alumni group to raise funds for scholarships

Join the Wisconsin Alumni Association-Antigo Chapter during Fill the Hill and help raise money for scholarships to support local students attending UW-Madison.

Every gift given during Fill the Hill event will be matched dollar for dollar up to $3,000.

The event will be held from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 20 at Northstar Lanes, 400 Prosser Place. The WAA: Antigo Chapter will be there to assist with the donation process, chat and answer any questions.