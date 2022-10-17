ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

UW alumni group to raise funds for scholarships

Antigo Daily Journal
Antigo Daily Journal
 5 days ago

Join the Wisconsin Alumni Association-Antigo Chapter during Fill the Hill and help raise money for scholarships to support local students attending UW-Madison.

Every gift given during Fill the Hill event will be matched dollar for dollar up to $3,000.

The event will be held from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 20 at Northstar Lanes, 400 Prosser Place. The WAA: Antigo Chapter will be there to assist with the donation process, chat and answer any questions.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Antigo Daily Journal

Antigo Daily Journal

Antigo, WI
216
Followers
785
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Antigo Daily Journal has been serving the Antigo community and surrounding area since 1905. Published Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and 24/7 online at www.antigojournal.com

 https://www.antigojournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy