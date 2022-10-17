Edina girls advance to state tennis tourney

Jaime Gaard Chapman, head coach of the Edina High girls tennis team, predicted a close match against The Blake School for the Section 6AA title Oct. 10 on Edina’s Steve Paulsen Courts.

As it turned out, Gaard Chapman was half right. Three and one-half of the seven individual matches were close, but the Hornets won every point in their 7-0 victory.

“Blake came to play,” Gaard Chapman said, remembering the Bears’ upset win over her Hornets in the 2021 section championship match. “This is a huge win, and I am so proud of our girls.”

The closest matches of the day were first and second singles. In the No. 1 spot, Edina senior Sami Hankinson continued her winning streak by defeating Allyson Jay 6-4, 3-6, 6-4. And at No. 2, senior Nicola Santoni earned a 5-7, 6-3, 10-5 victory over Nana Vang.

“Sami used a variety of shots to win long rallies,” Gaard Chapman said. “Nicola’s serve and forehand combination helped her win against a very tough opponent. Both Allyson Jay and Nana Vang are mentally tough players with strong ground strokes.”

The other close match of the day was Astrid Kerrman’s 6-2, 7-5 victory over Fatemeh Vang at third singles. “Astrid did a great job of closing out a close second set,” Gaard Chapman observed.

One other match would qualify as the “half-close” one. Edina’s first doubles team of Annie Klemmensen and Raya Hou won the first set 6-0 against Ellie Nixon and Aletta Bartok. But then in the second set, Nixon and Bartok kept it close all the way before bowing 7-5.

“Annie is a smart, consistent doubles player and Raya is shot maker,” Gaard Chapman said.

Klemmensen has played No. 1 doubles in every match this year, but had five different partners along the way.

The three points Edina won easily were earned rather quickly. Emmy Inderieden defeated Gabby Geer 6-2, 6-1 at fourth singles.

Edina’s undefeated second doubles team of Lauryn Schenck and Rashi Singh won 6-2, 6-1 over Audrey and Lilly Anderson and the Hornets’ third doubles team of Molly Bennett and Elena Loucks posted a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Regan Brass and Amelia Bush.

“The environment was great,” Gaard Chapman said. “We must have had 150-200 spectators, and it seemed like I had some connection with everyone there - players I have coached, people I played with and against and people I coached with or against. Hopefully, we will have many more matches with Blake in the future. This is a great rivalry for both schools.”