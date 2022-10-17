Reward offered after Kentucky police officer’s memorial vandalized

Officer Jason Ellis (Courtesy: FBI.gov)

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — A memorial dedicated to a Bardstown police officer who lost his life nine years ago has been vandalized . Now, organizations are offering rewards to get the person responsible behind bars.

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office posted images of the aftermath on social media, showing what remains of Officer Jason Ellis’ memorial.

The department called the act deliberate, calculated, and a blow to Jason’s family as well as the community.

Officials said My Old Kentucky Home Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 43 is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever was responsible. Additionally, a $500 reward was added on to that previous amount by “KY COPS.”

If you have any information on who may have vandalized Officer Ellis’ memorial, you’re urged to call the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at 502-348-1840 .

(Courtesy: Nelson Co. Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Nelson Co. Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Nelson Co. Sheriff’s Office)

