‘Visiting with my Christian brothers and sisters’: Bruce Pearl speaks at First Baptist Church Opelika

The No. 6 Auburn equestrian team put together a big win in its home opener, downing No. 9 UT Martin Saturday afternoon, 16-4, at the Auburn University Equestrian Center. “The work that coaches Jessica Braswell and Taylor Searles are doing right now is unbelievable,” head coach Greg Williams said. “They can predict and adjust so well and the team listens and will do it in competition. These two are getting the team to a high level of riding right now and I love the way the team is responding. It showed today.”

AUBURN, AL ・ 16 HOURS AGO