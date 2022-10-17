‘Visiting with my Christian brothers and sisters’: Bruce Pearl speaks at First Baptist Church Opelika

Read full article on original website
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn commit Marissa Neal closes run at worlds team camp
Auburn gymnastics commit Marissa Neal missed the cut for the U.S. national team at the World Gymnastics Championships on Friday, finishing as one of 10 finalists for the five-athlete roster. Neal competed beam and bars on Saturday at the national team camp in Katy, Texas, a day after competing all...
Opelika-Auburn News
Heritage Baptist Church to open new location soon in Opelika
After spending 15 years worshiping in temporary locations around Opelika, Heritage Baptist Church is making plans to open a permanent home next spring. The church is in the process of constructing a new building on S Fox Run Parkway next to RV Roadway of Opelika. “This will be our first...
Opelika-Auburn News
Bill King: Just in time for Pastor/Clergy Appreciation
If you have a pastor or minister, do you appreciate him? If so, this month is a time to let him know. Sunday, Oct. 9, was designated as Pastor/Clergy Appreciation Day. The entire month of October is Pastor/Clergy Appreciation Month. I have served in some type of ministry my entire...
Opelika-Auburn News
Candlelight vigil for Aniah Blanchard set for Sunday on Samford Lawn on anniversary of her death
A candlelight vigil will be held Sunday at Auburn University to honor the life of Aniah Blanchard. Police investigators say the 19-year-old Southern Union State Community College student was abducted from a Chevron gas station on South College Street in Auburn and murdered on that day three years ago. Since...
Opelika-Auburn News
Alabama mayors to host press conference in Auburn urging passage of Aniah’s Law
The mayors of Alabama’s 10 largest cities are hosting a press conference Monday in Auburn to support Aniah’s Law, a state constitutional amendment on the Nov. 8 ballot. The amendment if passed would allow judges the discretion to deny bail to individuals charged with crimes who they feel are likely to commit violent crimes while out on bail.
Opelika-Auburn News
Dothan athletics director: ‘We do not comment on personnel issues’ after coach seen throwing down volunteer staffer at Opelika game
An incident on the sidelines involving Dothan High head football coach Jed Kennedy throwing a volunteer staff member to the ground during Friday night’s game against Opelika is getting a lot of social media attention, including some calling for the coach to be fired. Dothan athletics director Jessica Noble...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn gymnastics commit Marissa Neal finishes strong on Day 1 of worlds team camp
Auburn gymnastics commit Marissa Neal finished Friday with a strong score on beam to close the opening day of competition at the U.S. national team camp in Katy, Texas. Neal placed eighth in the all-around out of 10 gymnasts competing for spots on Team USA’s squad at the World Gymnastics Championships later this month in England.
Opelika-Auburn News
Things to do this weekend: Syrup Soppin' is back with its original name
Loachapoka’s 52nd Annual Syrup Soppin’ Day at Pioneer Park is back this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. — after a quick change back to its original name. The event had in recent years been called Pioneer Day, but after some deliberation, Lee County Historical Society President Charles Mitchell explains the name is changing back again but remaining the same fun event.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn commit Neal competes for spot on U.S. national team at worlds
Auburn gymnastics commit Marissa Neal competes this weekend starting Friday for a spot on the U.S. national team at this year’s World Gymnastics Championships. Neal is one of 10 finalists vying for spots on the five-athlete roster, with competition starting at 6 p.m. Central Friday at the worlds team camp in Katy, Texas. The competition portions of the camp will be streamed live on FlipNow.tv.
Opelika-Auburn News
THE WAR ROOM: After an Auburn woman was murdered, two agents took on the 10-year-old cold case with no body, rallied a team, built a case and helped send Rick Ennis to prison for life
Mark Whitaker and John “J.W.” Barnes remember when they decided they were going to do whatever it took. It was 2016. They were both special agents with the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation and had agreed to take on the cold case of Lori Ann Slesinski, a 24-year-old Auburn resident who’d gone missing in 2006.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn limits negative plays, shows rushing potential in Oxford
Auburn’s rushing attack had been limited in the weeks ahead of its contest with No. 9 Ole Miss. In its past three games, the Tigers had averaged less than 100 rush yards per game and fewer than three yards per game. But they found an edge in Oxford. As...
Opelika-Auburn News
30 years in the making: Opelika native Adam Hood debuting at Grand Ole Opry
Country singer-songwriter and Opelika native Adam Hood will be living out one of his dreams by performing at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday night. For Hood, performing on the Opry stage has been something he’s worked towards for about 30 years. “I’ve just associated it with a big...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika misses playoffs with heartbreaking loss to Dothan
With half of its games decided by a single possession, Opelika’s first season after moving up to Class 7A football was filled with drama. The finale was no different, as Opelika’s 14-7 loss at Dothan came down to the Bulldogs’ final offensive play of the game — a Hail Mary attempt from Roman Gagliano that was intercepted just short of the end zone.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn equestrian takes down UT-Martin in top-10 showdown
The No. 6 Auburn equestrian team put together a big win in its home opener, downing No. 9 UT Martin Saturday afternoon, 16-4, at the Auburn University Equestrian Center. “The work that coaches Jessica Braswell and Taylor Searles are doing right now is unbelievable,” head coach Greg Williams said. “They can predict and adjust so well and the team listens and will do it in competition. These two are getting the team to a high level of riding right now and I love the way the team is responding. It showed today.”
Opelika-Auburn News
Kim Reeder: LCHS to host No More Wasted Lives event
Lee County Humane Society is excited to announce our first ever No More Wasted Lives event. This event will be held Dec. 4, 2022, from 3-6 p.m. at the beautiful Auburn Oaks Farm. This event will have live music (TBA), food provided by local vendors and Walters Gas & Grill, a silent auction, raffle, and some of our adoptable furry friends!
Opelika-Auburn News
Loachapoka relies on not-so-usual suspects in win
Reco Newton said he tells the message to all his guys. “You just never know when your number’s gonna be called,” the Loachapoka head coach said, “and when your number’s called, you’ve got to step up and just perform.”. The numbers that have most often...
Three Georgia elementary school students dead in fatal car accident
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Three elementary school students with the Muscogee County School District (MCSD) died after a fatal car accident on Oct. 19. According to the Muscogee County School District, the students attended Dorothy Height Elementary School. The children were six, eight and nine years old. The children were traveling with their parents in […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Buster Coker, Cortez Cooks and Kejuan Green and are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote
Cooks, who is only in the eighth grade, scored long rushing touchdowns on his only two carries of the game in Loachapoka's 40-6 home win over Billingsley. The young cornerback also came down with an interception on defense in the victory. Kejuan Green, running back. Lanett. Green took eight carries...
Second inmate dies inside north Alabama prison this week
A second inmate has died inside a north Alabama Department of Corrections facility this week. Clarence Jackson was found unresponsive in his cell at Limestone Correctional Facility on Sunday, according to ADOC spokesperson Kelly Betts. Jackson was taken to the prison’s health care unit “where all life-saving measures were unsuccessful,” she said.
altoday.com
Yolanda Flowers addresses prison protesters
On Friday, Democratic nominee for Governor Yolanda Flowers addressed the “Break These Chains” protest rally on the Capitol steps in Montgomery. The rally aimed to draw attention to conditions within the Alabama Department of Corrections. Alabama is one of seven states that do not pay its prisoners for their labor. There is reportedly still an ongoing work stoppage in some state prisons.
