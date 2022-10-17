ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos Bay, OR

Comments / 0

Related
KCBY

Sewer repair work to be done on Dogwood Avenue in Reedsport

REEDSPORT, Ore. — The City of Reedsport advises that contract work will done on Dogwood Avenue from 22nd Street to 18th Street, the work will begin on Tuesday, October 25 and will run through approximately Thursday, October 27. The city says there will be interruptions to residential sewer service...
REEDSPORT, OR
KCBY

North Bend mayoral candidate takes to city streets

NORTH BEND, Ore. — With North Bend's city election weeks away, a candidate for mayor is making efforts to meet community members face-to-face. North Bend mayoral candidate John Briggs, a former mayor of the city, says the concerns of the citizens should be the top priority for city leaders.
NORTH BEND, OR
KCBY

Airport Heights residents express concern over future airport development

NORTH BEND, Ore. — Residents of the Airport Heights neighborhood in North Bend are asking to be heard as the Coos County Airport district updates its budget at Southwest Oregon Regional Airport. During a Board of Commissioners meeting Thursday, commissioners discussed expenses for current projects including installation of a...
NORTH BEND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy