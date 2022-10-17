Wichita County moves to give Eddie Hill his own highway

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The fastest man on both land and water, Wichita Falls’ own Eddie Hill may soon have his own highway, but the speed limit on U.S. 82 and Kell Freeway won’t be raised in his honor.

On Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, Wichita County Commissioners approved a resolution to be sent to the next session of the state legislature to rename U.S. 82 from the Wichita Falls city limit to the county line, the Eddie Hill Highway.

Last week, Hill was honored by the Museum of North Texas History as the 2022 Legend of North Texas. And, still racing at 86 and surviving numerous crashes, Hill meets all the criteria as a living legend.

