Sioux City, IA

Authorities searching for Sioux City work release escapee

By John Murphy
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 5 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man convicted of multiple crimes failed to return to a work release facility.

According to a release from the Iowa Department of Corrections, Nevitt Joseph Taylor, 21, failed to report back to the Sioux City Residential Treatment Facility on Sunday.

SE Iowa police ask for help to find missing man last seen near hospital

Taylor was convicted for second-degree robbery and other crimes in Woodbury County and was admitted to the work release on October 10.

He is described as Native American, 5-feet, 8-inches tall, and weighs 230 pounds.

Authorities are advising anyone with information on Taylor’s location should contact their local police.

kelo.com

Yankton drug dealer is sentenced

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Yankton drug dealer now knows his fate. Ronald D. Minniefield, was sentenced to 12 years and 7 months in federal prison followed by 5 years of supervised release. Minniefield and his co-conspirators knowingly and intentionally conspired with others known and unknown, to knowingly...
YANKTON, SD
nwestiowa.com

Le Mars man arrested on warrant for OWI

ORANGE CITY—A 41-year-old Le Mars man was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 18, on Sioux County warrants for third-offense operating while under the influence and child endangerment. The arrest of Joshua Wade Thompson stemmed from the stop of a 2016 Ford Expedition driving without its headlights on about 10:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, on Iowa Avenue near Fifth Street Southwest in Orange City, according to the Orange City Police Department.
ORANGE CITY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

One person hospitalized in Stanton County farm truck rollover

STANTON, Neb. – One person was hospitalized after a farm truck rollover north of Stanton Friday morning. Just after 9:00 a.m., were called to the scene of a one-vehicle accident about 3/4 mile north of Stanton on Ridge Road. According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, the southbound grain...
STANTON COUNTY, NE
nwestiowa.com

Driver arrested for OWI after rollover

SIOUX CENTER—A 29-year-old rural Sioux Center man was arrested about 10:05 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Gert Gerhardus Mare stemmed from him losing control of his 2001 Ford F-250 and rolling the pickup into the east ditch on the 4100 mile of Harrison Avenue southeast of Sioux Center, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
pureoldiesspencer.com

Spencer Woman Sentenced to Prison for Buying Firearms for Felons

Sioux City, IA (KICD) — A Spencer woman has been sentenced in Federal Court for purchasing guns for felons. 25-year-old Marissa Anderson pled guilty to False Statement During Purchase of a Firearm in March of this year. Evidence against her showed she had supplied 12 guns to five different people who were legally not allowed to own them. Anderson had also given a semiautomatic weapon to a felon then drove him around Spencer as he threatened another person with it.
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Teen jailed for driving violations, more

SIOUX CENTER—An 18-year-old Sioux Center resident was arrested about 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, on charges of driving while her license was denied or revoked; driving without required high-risk insurance; reckless driving; second-offense person under 21 using a tobacco/vapor product; and possession of contraband in correctional institution. The arrest...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
North Platte Post

Fatal Nebraska shooting ruled self-defense

The Nebraska State Patrol can release additional details regarding the investigation into a shooting that occurred in Oakland on September 27. The Oakland Police Department and Burt County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a domestic disturbance and shooting in the 300 block of North Oakland Avenue, in Oakland at approximately 9:00 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a male subject with a gunshot wound. The person, identified as Ryan Schuman, 32, was transported to the hospital where he died.
OAKLAND, NE
Radio Iowa

High winds topple walls of Sioux City’s new law enforcement center

Officials in Sioux City are still assessing the wind damage to the city/county law enforcement center that’s under construction. Ron Wieck, chairman of the authority overseeing the project, says last week’s gusts of up to 50-miles-an-hour toppled several 40-foot-high walls. “Some of the precast panel walls that were...
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux City man charged for hitting woman

SHELDON—A 22-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 3:50 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, in Sheldon on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault. The arrest of Jordan Phillip William Metz stemmed from a 911 call from a woman, according to the Sheldon Police Department. The woman said she had...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day 10/21/22

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Coal, a 9-12 month old, male, black cat. He was found at the intersection on 4th Street and Helmer Street. The shelter says he’s very laid back and friendly. He’s just a super mellow guy who wants to hang out and chill. […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

MUGSHOT: 21-year-old sought for escaping treatment facility

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:. * Nevitt Taylor, 21. Taylor is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 230 pounds and is wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for escaping from a Sioux City regional treatment facility. Taylor's original conviction was for robbery in the second degree.
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center teen cited of OWI by Hospers

HOSPERS—A 19-year-old Sioux Center resident was arrested about 8:25 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, near Hospers on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Corbin Joseph Van Briesen stemmed from the stop of a 2012 Ford Mustang on 400th Street near Hospers, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
brookingsradio.com

South Dakota inmate’s escape try foiled within 10 minutes

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a South Dakota inmate who tried to escape from a hospital where he was receiving treatment was caught within 10 minutes. The 26-year-old man who was housed at the Yankton County Jail had been taken to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital for a medical issue Thursday evening when he ran away from a correctional officer. The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect was apprehended less than two blocks away.
YANKTON COUNTY, SD
KCAU 9 News

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

