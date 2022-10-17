Authorities searching for Sioux City work release escapee
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man convicted of multiple crimes failed to return to a work release facility.
According to a release from the Iowa Department of Corrections, Nevitt Joseph Taylor, 21, failed to report back to the Sioux City Residential Treatment Facility on Sunday.
Taylor was convicted for second-degree robbery and other crimes in Woodbury County and was admitted to the work release on October 10.
He is described as Native American, 5-feet, 8-inches tall, and weighs 230 pounds.
Authorities are advising anyone with information on Taylor's location should contact their local police.
