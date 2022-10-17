Read full article on original website
Habitat for Humanity: Vote for housing and transit
Four years ago, Habitat for Humanity International launched a national advocacy campaign called Cost of Home. Two years ago, as everyone knows, COVID-19 changed the world and wreaked havoc on the housing market — internationally, nationally and locally here in the Vail Valley. Part of my work at Habitat...
Snow and cold temperatures headed to Colorado High Country as A-Basin readies to open
The National Weather Service is predicting a strong storm for northwestern Colorado, with snow and cold temperatures beginning Saturday night and lasting through Monday evening. Dennis Phillips, a forecaster at the weather service’s Grand Junction office, said this storm is rolling into Colorado from Alaska. Another storm later in the week seems to be following the same path.
Letter: Thanks, Eagle, for supporting student-athlete bikers
The Colorado League race series held races on the Haymaker trail on the weekends of Sept. 9-10 and Oct. 8-9. A total of 1,437 student-athletes from 90 teams participated. Riders and families traveled from around the region including Wyoming; Spearfish, South Dakota; and Taos, New Mexico. We are very grateful...
Sharp differences between Meghan Lukens, Savannah Wolfson in House District 26 debate
The candidates running for Colorado House District 26 showed sharp differences in a Wednesday debate in Eagle. Democrat Meghan Lukens stressed her “Three E’s” platform on the economy, the environment and education. Republican Savannah Wolfson focused on rising prices and affordability, law enforcement and “standing up for our part of the state.”
Romer: Regional competitiveness requires moving from talk to action
While Eagle County has changed in the decades since Vail Mountain started turning chairlifts in 1962 and since Vail Valley Partnership’s predecessor organization the Vail Resort Association was founded in 1964, our foundational belief has not. We believe in the ability of our local businesses to improve lives, solve problems and strengthen our community.
Former Vail area local is walking all 6,800 miles of the American Discovery Trail
The United States is a pretty big country and Briana DeSanctis is seeing it one step at a time. The former Edwards resident is over 2,700 miles into her journey, which began on January 1, 2022. She is doing the American Discovery Trail, a 6,800-mile trail that starts in Delaware and ends in California. The American Discovery Trail is a system of recreational trails and roads that collectively form the coast-to-coast route.
Under new management: What will the Camp Hale-Continental Divide national monument mean for Eagle, Summit counties?
The local office of the White River National Forest has received a lot of questions since welcoming President Joe Biden to the area on Oct. 12. Biden designated a new national monument in Eagle and Summit Counties, the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument, which will usher in a new management plan for the 53,804 acres of Forest Service land in both counties.
Eagle to begin closing trails two weeks sooner than originally planned
Soft-surface trails in Eagle will now close Dec. 1, two weeks earlier than the town’s historic closure date, following an Oct. 11 Eagle town council decision. Town Manager Larry Pardee said that the Dec. 1 closure aligns with Bureau of Land Management closure dates, allowing for more cohesion throughout the region.
Letter: A small price to pay for enormous benefits
My husband and I are local small business owners and we’ll be voting “yes” to Eagle Valley Transit. We, like every other local employer, struggle to find and keep great local talent. Employees who are able to secure housing are more and more often doing so downvalley. We are the last remaining dental office within Vail town limits. Downvalley employment opportunities are only growing and it can be difficult for employees to justify the added mileage to commute up the valley for work. So we believe strongly that improved public transit would absolutely benefit Vail businesses of all sizes.
Eagle Valley’s Sarah Brubeck named Colorado’s high school PE teacher of the year
For the past 15 years, Sarah Brubeck has taught physical education at her alma mater, Eagle Valley High School, and has been driven by her passion to create a lifelong love of health and fitness in her students. This October, Brubeck was honored for her work, being named the state’s high school physical education teacher of the year by SHAPE Colorado.
Meet Your Chef: Adolfo Martinez Becerra of Sakaba
Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area chefs in a new series called “Meet Your Chef” so you can learn a bit more about those creating art in the kitchen. If you’re a local chef and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
Letter: Business community supports regional transportation authority
Regional collaboration is needed to help address the transportation, mobility, workforce, and climate needs of the Eagle River Valley. This process has been underway since late 2019 and began in response to regional business leaders wanting better solutions for employees and visitors. Similar areas in Colorado, including the Roaring Fork...
Vail asks voters to let the town keep $800,000 in excess tax revenue
The town of Vail’s piggy bank for housing appears to be getting fatter than expected. Vail voters in November approved a sales tax increase to support housing initiatives in the town after officials projected that by increasing the sales tax on all items (excluding groceries) from 4% to 4.5%, it would generate $4.5 million in revenue for housing projects.
Letter: No tax money for air service
I will vote against Ballot Issue 1B for the Eagle Valley Transportation Authority and think it should be defeated. It is fatally flawed because it will “enhance air service” into Eagle. Our tax dollars for airlines is a mistake and bringing more tourists into Eagle County when we can’t even serve the ones we already have is also a mistake.
Vail Daily to host Wednesday candidate forum at the Eagle County Building in Eagle
The Vail Daily will host a candidate forum Wednesday, Oct. 19, in the Eagle County Room of the Eagle County Administration Building at 500 Broadway in Eagle. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the forum will get underway at 6:30 p.m. Local candidates set to appear include incumbent Eagle County...
Eagle County looks at raising pay
The valley’s employee shortage is leading to public and private organizations boosting their pay scales. Eagle County is one of those organizations. Eagle County staff has proposed boosting pay for some seasonal work, including:. Bus drivers: Boosting starting pay from $23 to $25 per hour. Airport snowplow drivers: Boosting...
Training on sheltering animals during disasters available to Eagle County residents
Colorado Veterinary Medical Reserve Corps Animal Disaster Response Training for large and small animals will be held Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with lunch provided, at the Eagle County Exhibit Hall at 426 Fairgrounds Road in Eagle. The COVMRC is the animal disaster response team for the Western Slope of Colorado. This course is a requirement to be a Colorado Veterinary Medical Reserve Corps volunteer.
Prep notebook: Stovall places third in state mountain biking championship as VSSA places fourth as a team, Eagle Valley 7th
Mountain biking: Eagle Valley mountain bike star Landen Stovall had the field’s fastest third lap, but it wasn’t enough to come back on his Bear National Team teammate Nicholas Konecny, who won the Colorado Mountain Biking League varsity state title in a time of 1 hour 3 minutes 38.80 seconds on Saturday in Glenwood Springs. The Summit junior was neck-and-neck with Independent North’s Kade Kreikemeier for most of the three laps around the Spring Valley Trail System, but created a three-second gap coming into the finish to claim the title. Stovall (1:05:03.01) finished third overall in his last high school mountain bike race.
Letter: Protecting us from the devastating effects of wildfire
Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to the town of Vail, the Vail Fire Department, and especially Paul Cada, the wildfire program administrator for Vail Fire & Emergency Services. You may or may not know, but Cada is one of six in the country to be awarded for his wildfire prevention efforts, which are unique and relentless. He developed the Vail Community Wildfire Protection Plan, and the Fire Free Five program, which our family recently benefited from.
Letter: It’s time to get on the bus with transportation vote
I have a confession to make: I drive too much. I think I can safely say that many of us in this valley feel the same way. I have been a full-time resident and business owner in this valley for the past 25 years. I love this valley and all it has to offer. I am always impressed with our forward-thinking mentality while keeping our priorities focused on our beautiful natural environment.
