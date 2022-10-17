Read full article on original website
Related
rrspin.com
Halifax Vikings volleyball advance in play-offs
The Halifax Academy Lady Vikings Volleyball team advance to the third round of the NCISAA State playoff. The Lady Vikings be Crossroads Christian Thursday afternoon and will face The Albemarle School Saturday October 22nd and 1:30PM.
rrspin.com
Elaine Abernathy Whitby
Elaine Abernathy Whitby, of Roanoke Rapids, died Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Nash Unc Health Care. She was 73 years old. Elaine was born in Halifax County on July 27, 1949, the daughter of Bennie and Mildred Davis Abernathy. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph...
rrspin.com
C4EE sets food distribution Tuesday
To positively impact food insecurity challenges within its community, the Center for Energy Education will partner with the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina to host a food distribution event Tuesday. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until supplies last, C4EE welcomes families, children, and seniors in...
rrspin.com
Suspicious vehicle stop nets two drug arrests
A check on a suspicious vehicle in the area of Arbutus Drive and East Fifth Street Tuesday led to the arrests of two people on drug charges. Roanoke Rapids police Chief Bobby Martin said officers C. Roberts and D. Harrison were patrolling in the area shortly after 4:30 a.m. when they noticed the suspicious vehicle and what appeared to be an attempt by its occupants to hide from them. The occupants went into a driveway and turned off the headlights. A few minutes later they restarted the vehicle and backed out.
Comments / 0