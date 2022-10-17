ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois high schools must teach media literacy, mandate says

By Jack Baudoin
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xx9Rf_0icjNvB800

(WTVO) — Illinois is the first state in the country to require media literacy education to be taught in high schools.

Branden Hayjer is a recent graduate from Naperville Central High School. He reached out to State Representative Lisa Hernandez after crafting legislation with a focus on educating high schoolers the difference between fact and “fake news.”

Hernandez filed an amendment, including Hayjer’s mandate suggestion, in March 2021. The bill passed both Houses in May 2021 and was signed by JB Pritzker in July.

Illinois schools will start implementing the lessons this year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 2

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Over 1.1M Illinois residents receive new COVID-19 booster

(WTVO) — Over one million Illinois residents have received the new bivalent COVID-19 vaccines. The two booster shots are for people 5-years-old and up. More than 200,000 shots were administered in Illinois in the last week. The updated vaccines offer added protection against the now dominant strains of the omicron variant. The Centers for Disease […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

DOT, DNR: Don’t veer for deer this fall

The Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois Department of Natural Resources remind motorists that deer mating season has arrived. That means deer become more active, mainly at dawn and dusk from October through December, a news release says. “Deer often travel in groups, so if a deer crosses the road ahead of you, there is […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

58 Illinois SAFE-T Act lawsuits consolidated to Kankakee County

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — In about a month, 58 states attorney’s sued the state over the SAFE-T Act. Now, they are being consolidated into a single county. A court document published Thursday shows all parties involved decided to consolidate all the cases into Kankakee County. Kankakee State’s Attorney Jim Rowe was the first state’s attorney […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Slavery is on the ballot for voters in 5 US states

More than 150 years after slaves were freed in the U.S., voters in five states will soon decide whether to close loopholes that led to the proliferation of a different form of slavery.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

How I got my student loans forgiven: Physician in North Carolina

The Public Service Loan Forgiveness program is sometimes criticized for providing debt relief to borrowers working in public service who took on high loan amounts and earn enough income to repay their debt.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

28K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy