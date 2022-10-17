Illinois high schools must teach media literacy, mandate says

(WTVO) — Illinois is the first state in the country to require media literacy education to be taught in high schools.

Branden Hayjer is a recent graduate from Naperville Central High School. He reached out to State Representative Lisa Hernandez after crafting legislation with a focus on educating high schoolers the difference between fact and “fake news.”

Hernandez filed an amendment, including Hayjer’s mandate suggestion, in March 2021. The bill passed both Houses in May 2021 and was signed by JB Pritzker in July.

Illinois schools will start implementing the lessons this year.

