Jacksonville, TX

KTRE

Hiway 80 Garage Sale

Several years ago, articles started appearing trumpeting the advancement of 3D printing. Since then, 3D print capabilities have jumped significantly to the point that 3D printers are now available for consumers to use to create just about anything. But, now you can find articles discussing the printing of food. |
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

WEBXTRA: Former Overton VFD fire chief reads letter of resignation to city council

Former Overton VFD chief reads letter of resignation at City Council meeting. OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - A former assistant fire chief read his resignation letter in front of a packed house at the Overton City Council meeting Thursday night. “I, TJ Lewis, effective 10-16-2022, have resigned from the Overton Volunteer Fire Department,” Lewis read to the council. TJ Lewis read his resignation during public comment. He resigned October 16 along with Fire Chief Terry Lewis, Bradley Pierce, and another firefighter who TJ says has decided to go back to the department. But TJ says he wanted to go on the record at a council meeting to help him move on. The other two firefighters did not make a public comment at the meeting. TJ Lewis says he can’t speak as to reasons the others resigned, but he’d speak for himself. “I decided to resign because the powers that be decided to come to a normal business meeting that the fire department was conducting, and proceed to make some personal attacks, questioning my character and my morals. It soured my stomach, didn’t sit really well, and I figured it best I just go ahead and eliminate myself from the issue between city and whatever the issue may be with the fire department,” Lewis said. Lewis says he has a job as a firefighter in another East Texas city but started with Overton VFD when he was 16. He says there are still over a dozen volunteer firefighters in Overton who can respond to calls.
OVERTON, TX
KLTV

Brownsboro ISD Bond

BROWNSBORO, TX
KLTV

Longview Harvest First Baptist Gardens Updated

One-on-one with Beto O’Rourke: ‘There is no choice but to win right now’. Following a campaign event in Longview on Wednesday night, KLTV 7 was given the opportunity to talk one-on-one with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke. KLTV 7 news anchor Blake Holland conducted the interview, just as he did with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Oct. 5 in Tyler.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Quitman ISD announces new superintendent

QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - Quitman ISD announced the board has signed a contract with a new superintendent. Chris Mason will begin superintendent duties as of January 1, 2023. He will take over from long-term superintendent Rhonda Turner who will retire at the end of December. Mason has 19 years of...
QUITMAN, TX
KLTV

RZ Game Ball Winner: WhiteHouse Wildcats

KLTV 7's Jamey Boyum talks with Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox about what the district does to make sure library books are appropriate for students. Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. Updated: 53 minutes ago. KLTV 7′s Jamey Boyum talks with LeTourneau University Physics Professor Edward...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

First clinic to provide medical cannabis in Nacogdoches opens

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for a new medical cannabis pick up spot in Nacogdoches. “East Texas Medicinal Meds " is located off North University Street. It’s the area’s first clinic to provide medical cannabis. Under Texas law, the only cannabis legal for...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Rusk County responding to structure fire on CR 152

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said Saturday afternoon, that they are responding to a structure fire in the 9000 block of County Road 152. According to officials, the structure is “fully involved” in the fire and no one is inside. Kilgore Fire Department, New London Volunteer Fire Department, Overton […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

85th Annual East Texas Yamboree kicks off in Gilmer

GILMER, Texas (KETK) — On Wednesday, the 85th East Texas Yamboree officially kicked off in Gilmer. It’s the second-oldest festival in Texas and brings in people from all over to experience the food, shows, contests and more. People especially enjoy the carnival that takes place in Gilmer City Square. The square is filled with rides, […]
GILMER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Timpson councilman dies after crash in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A Timpson Councilman died in a crash in Nacogdoches on Wednesday, according to the city of Timpson. Charleston Johnson, the Timpson Mayor Pro Tem, said in a Facebook post the city lost a man who cared for his community and wanted to see it flourish. Kenneth Walker, 61, passed away after […]
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

VIDEO: Hit and run at Troup and Loop 323 in Tyler Thursday night

OVERTON, TX
KLTV

First Lady of Texas attends event in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The First Lady of Texas, Cecilia Abbott, along with her dog Pancake, attended an event sponsored by the Republican Women of Gregg County in Longview Wednesday. Mrs. Abbott posed for pictures with those in attendance and talked about the importance of getting out the vote and...
LONGVIEW, TX
KTRE

Lufkin cracks down on illegal gambling with new ordinance

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - It was on Sept. 10 when the City of Lufkin shut down six different for-cash gambling sites, and today the city council voted unanimously to continue the city’s crackdown on the game rooms. “Previously our city ordinance did not specifically address game rooms or their...
LUFKIN, TX

