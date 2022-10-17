Read full article on original website
KLTV
Brownsboro ISD $24 million bond addresses academic and athletic facilities on campus
BROWNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - Brownsboro ISD voters will decide whether to apply a $24 million bond. Back in May, a similar bond was proposed but knocked down. After gathering feedback in May from members of the Facilities Planning Committee as well as from community members, the district added a track component to the bond.
KTRE
City of Nacogdoches agrees to negotiate sale of Central Heights water system
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches took charge of the failing Central Heights Water System in 2000, and since then they’ve put $3.5 million into operating and maintaining the water system according to Nacogdoches of Public Works Steve Bartlett. “When we took it over in 2000 it was a car...
KTRE
Hiway 80 Garage Sale
Several years ago, articles started appearing trumpeting the advancement of 3D printing. Since then, 3D print capabilities have jumped significantly to the point that 3D printers are now available for consumers to use to create just about anything. But, now you can find articles discussing the printing of food. |
KLTV
Jacksonville’s ‘Pumpkin Wonderland’ kicks off sesquicentennial downtown street festival celebration
Jacob and Wendy Goode were camping in in Marion County when they saw the string of lights passing by overhead. They took video which they shared with us here for you to see. One-on-one with Beto O’Rourke: ‘There is no choice but to win right now’. Updated: 2...
KLTV
WEBXTRA: Former Overton VFD fire chief reads letter of resignation to city council
Former Overton VFD chief reads letter of resignation at City Council meeting. OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - A former assistant fire chief read his resignation letter in front of a packed house at the Overton City Council meeting Thursday night. “I, TJ Lewis, effective 10-16-2022, have resigned from the Overton Volunteer Fire Department,” Lewis read to the council. TJ Lewis read his resignation during public comment. He resigned October 16 along with Fire Chief Terry Lewis, Bradley Pierce, and another firefighter who TJ says has decided to go back to the department. But TJ says he wanted to go on the record at a council meeting to help him move on. The other two firefighters did not make a public comment at the meeting. TJ Lewis says he can’t speak as to reasons the others resigned, but he’d speak for himself. “I decided to resign because the powers that be decided to come to a normal business meeting that the fire department was conducting, and proceed to make some personal attacks, questioning my character and my morals. It soured my stomach, didn’t sit really well, and I figured it best I just go ahead and eliminate myself from the issue between city and whatever the issue may be with the fire department,” Lewis said. Lewis says he has a job as a firefighter in another East Texas city but started with Overton VFD when he was 16. He says there are still over a dozen volunteer firefighters in Overton who can respond to calls.
KLTV
Brownsboro ISD Bond
Several years ago, articles started appearing trumpeting the advancement of 3D printing. Since then, 3D print capabilities have jumped significantly to the point that 3D printers are now available for consumers to use to create just about anything. But, now you can find articles discussing the printing of food. Estimated...
KLTV
Longview Harvest First Baptist Gardens Updated
One-on-one with Beto O’Rourke: ‘There is no choice but to win right now’. Following a campaign event in Longview on Wednesday night, KLTV 7 was given the opportunity to talk one-on-one with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke. KLTV 7 news anchor Blake Holland conducted the interview, just as he did with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Oct. 5 in Tyler.
KLTV
Quitman ISD announces new superintendent
QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - Quitman ISD announced the board has signed a contract with a new superintendent. Chris Mason will begin superintendent duties as of January 1, 2023. He will take over from long-term superintendent Rhonda Turner who will retire at the end of December. Mason has 19 years of...
KLTV
RZ Game Ball Winner: WhiteHouse Wildcats
KLTV 7's Jamey Boyum talks with Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox about what the district does to make sure library books are appropriate for students. Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. Updated: 53 minutes ago. KLTV 7′s Jamey Boyum talks with LeTourneau University Physics Professor Edward...
KLTV
First clinic to provide medical cannabis in Nacogdoches opens
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for a new medical cannabis pick up spot in Nacogdoches. “East Texas Medicinal Meds " is located off North University Street. It’s the area’s first clinic to provide medical cannabis. Under Texas law, the only cannabis legal for...
KLTV
Boil water notice rescinded for City of Clarksville in Gregg County
CLARKSVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The boil water notice for some City of Clarksville water system customers was rescinded Friday. It is no longer necessary to boil water before consumption.
KLTV
Former Angelina County road engineer indicted for offenses while employed with City of Lufkin
Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. Tomatoes helped put Jacksonville on the map, but right now, it's all about the pumpkins in Jacksonville! Thousands of them are on display right now in downtown Jacksonville as part of the "Pumpkin Wonderland" display. Smith County court reporter error...
Rusk County responding to structure fire on CR 152
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said Saturday afternoon, that they are responding to a structure fire in the 9000 block of County Road 152. According to officials, the structure is “fully involved” in the fire and no one is inside. Kilgore Fire Department, New London Volunteer Fire Department, Overton […]
KLTV
‘Mr. Lobo’ Ralph Bailey honored at Longview game as 73-year season ticket holder
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - High school football is huge in East Texas, and fan loyalty to teams is often serious business. But one East Texas high school football fan was recognized for proving his loyalty, over the test of time. At Friday nights Mckinney North-Longview game, Ralph Bailey took a...
85th Annual East Texas Yamboree kicks off in Gilmer
GILMER, Texas (KETK) — On Wednesday, the 85th East Texas Yamboree officially kicked off in Gilmer. It’s the second-oldest festival in Texas and brings in people from all over to experience the food, shows, contests and more. People especially enjoy the carnival that takes place in Gilmer City Square. The square is filled with rides, […]
Timpson councilman dies after crash in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A Timpson Councilman died in a crash in Nacogdoches on Wednesday, according to the city of Timpson. Charleston Johnson, the Timpson Mayor Pro Tem, said in a Facebook post the city lost a man who cared for his community and wanted to see it flourish. Kenneth Walker, 61, passed away after […]
KLTV
VIDEO: Hit and run at Troup and Loop 323 in Tyler Thursday night
KLTV
First Lady of Texas attends event in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The First Lady of Texas, Cecilia Abbott, along with her dog Pancake, attended an event sponsored by the Republican Women of Gregg County in Longview Wednesday. Mrs. Abbott posed for pictures with those in attendance and talked about the importance of getting out the vote and...
KTRE
Lufkin cracks down on illegal gambling with new ordinance
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - It was on Sept. 10 when the City of Lufkin shut down six different for-cash gambling sites, and today the city council voted unanimously to continue the city’s crackdown on the game rooms. “Previously our city ordinance did not specifically address game rooms or their...
Mineola mobile home burned down in Enchanted Lakes neighborhood
MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – Lindale Fire Department responded to a mobile home which caught on fire and burned to the ground in Mineola on Thursday. The fire took place in the the Enchanted Lakes neighborhood of Mineola. No injuries were reported by Lindale Fire.
