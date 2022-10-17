ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSN News

Motorcyclist ejected, hospitalized during police chase in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An Arkansas City man has been hospitalized following a police pursuit ending in a crash Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputies were pursuing a fleeing subject on a sport style motorcycle. The suspect led them north in the 1200 block of N. Hoover Rd. around 12:16 Saturday […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Suspect in serious condition after high-speed chase

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), 24-year-old Ryon Filtinberger of Arkansas City is in serious condition after authorities say he lead Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase near the intersection of Hoover and Pueblo Saturday afternoon. KHP said deputies pursued Filtinberger while...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Update: Man reported missing found safe

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department reported late Friday night that Denney Bailey was found safe. The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help in the search for a 31-year-old man reported missing from a group home. Police said Denny E. Bailey is vulnerable, suffering from seizures and on medication.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Northbound I-135 closed Saturday in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you are traveling north on Interstate 135 Saturday in north Wichita, be prepared for a detour. The Kansas Department of Transportation is closing the northbound lanes just before the North Junction construction site. The lanes will be closed for approximately 11 hours, from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. Drivers on […]
WICHITA, KS
Little Apple Post

Kan. woman charged in death of man who fell from hood of a car

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A woman arrested in connection with an alleged hit-and-run death of a man in Wichita made her first court appearance in the case Tuesday. Ashley Corley, 36, Hutchinson, is charged with first-degree murder, leaving the scene of an accident and a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended or canceled, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Teen arrested in connection to Wichita man’s fentanyl overdose death

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An 18-year-old was arrested and booked into Sedgwick County Jail on four counts related to the fentanyl overdose death of 24-year-old Corey Wontorski last month. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office was contacted with information on Wontorski’s case, leading to the arrest of 18-year-old Gage Smith....
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Does It Work? Scrubbie

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Washing the dishes can be one of the more time-consuming chores around the house and with that, it’s also one of the least popular. The makers of the Scrubbie claim their universal scrubbing attachment will make your time behind the sink go by faster and easier.
Hutch Post

Semis collide early Tuesday in Reno County

RENO COUNTY —The Reno County Sheriff's Office responded shortly after 2 a.m. to an accident between two semi trucks on Highway 50 near South Hutchinson. According to Capt. Levi Blumanhorst, a Kenworth T680 driven by a 42 year old male from Farmington, MO attempted to complete a U-Turn on US-50 Hwy starting from the far right lane which caused him to cross in front of a 2021 Kenworth T680 truck driven by a 75 year old male from Wichita, KS. The trucks collided in the inside lane of US-50 Hwy causing one of the trucks to overturn and stop lying on the drivers side.
RENO COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Philadelphia official weighs in on lawsuit against new Wichita Police Chief

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update Oct. 21: Late Thursday, the City of Wichita received a copy of an email statement from Sharon E. Ulak, Esq., Philadelphia Deputy City Solicitor, regarding the lawsuit. The statement reads:. Deputy Commissioner Sullivan has been named as a defendant in a discrimination lawsuit filed by...
WICHITA, KS

