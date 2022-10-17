Read full article on original website
Motorcyclist ejected, hospitalized during police chase in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An Arkansas City man has been hospitalized following a police pursuit ending in a crash Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputies were pursuing a fleeing subject on a sport style motorcycle. The suspect led them north in the 1200 block of N. Hoover Rd. around 12:16 Saturday […]
KWCH.com
Suspect in serious condition after high-speed chase
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), 24-year-old Ryon Filtinberger of Arkansas City is in serious condition after authorities say he lead Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase near the intersection of Hoover and Pueblo Saturday afternoon. KHP said deputies pursued Filtinberger while...
KWCH.com
WPD: Up to 1 million suspected fentanyl pills taken off Wichita streets
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department says its NIBN Enforcement Team has seized “a massive number of suspected fentanyl pills,” possibly up to one million, as part of an ongoing investigation. “We’ve estimated - based on weight - the number of pills to be somewhere in...
Fatal drowning reported in south Wichita
One person is dead following a drowning. It happened around 5:00 p.m. Friday in south Wichita.
One dead in drowning in south Wichita
Sedgwick County Dispatch says one person has died in a drowning in south Wichita on Friday afternoon.
Grassfires affect traffic near Wichita on Thursday
Multiple fire crews worked to contain several small grass fires Thursday afternoon. The fires burned along the northbound lanes of K-15.
KWCH.com
Hutch Police: Student pointed gun at classmate Thursday; gun found loaded Friday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 1:40 p.m. Hutchinson Police say a 12-year-old student has been taken into custody after pointing a loaded gun at a classmate at Hutchinson Middle School 7 on Thursday. The department says it was notified of the incident at around 10:15 p.m. Thursday, and that the...
KWCH.com
Update: Man reported missing found safe
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department reported late Friday night that Denney Bailey was found safe. The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help in the search for a 31-year-old man reported missing from a group home. Police said Denny E. Bailey is vulnerable, suffering from seizures and on medication.
Northbound I-135 closed Saturday in north Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you are traveling north on Interstate 135 Saturday in north Wichita, be prepared for a detour. The Kansas Department of Transportation is closing the northbound lanes just before the North Junction construction site. The lanes will be closed for approximately 11 hours, from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. Drivers on […]
Kan. woman charged in death of man who fell from hood of a car
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A woman arrested in connection with an alleged hit-and-run death of a man in Wichita made her first court appearance in the case Tuesday. Ashley Corley, 36, Hutchinson, is charged with first-degree murder, leaving the scene of an accident and a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended or canceled, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
KWCH.com
Teen arrested in connection to Wichita man’s fentanyl overdose death
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An 18-year-old was arrested and booked into Sedgwick County Jail on four counts related to the fentanyl overdose death of 24-year-old Corey Wontorski last month. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office was contacted with information on Wontorski’s case, leading to the arrest of 18-year-old Gage Smith....
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County sheriff: Fentanyl ‘not likely’ to appear in Halloween candy
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An announcement from the Wichita Police Department sheds light on the prevalence of potentially-deadly fentanyl in the community. Thursday, the WPD reported seizing up to a million pills. With this report come questions about how much more could be out there and a concern from some...
KWCH.com
Does It Work? Scrubbie
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Washing the dishes can be one of the more time-consuming chores around the house and with that, it’s also one of the least popular. The makers of the Scrubbie claim their universal scrubbing attachment will make your time behind the sink go by faster and easier.
Roughly 70 dogs rescued, 2 dead from puppy mill in Conway Springs
Over 70 dogs have been rescued from a property in Sumner County by the Kansas Department of Agriculture, Beauties and Beasts Rescue, and other law enforcement agencies.
WPD releases victim’s name, more info in fatal hit-and-run last Friday
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has released more information regarding a collision that killed a Wichita man on Friday and led to the arrest of 36-year-old Ashley Corley.
Wichita man arrested, allegedly hid in rafters after robbing smoke shop at gunpoint
Wichita police have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of robbing a smoke shop in south Wichita at gunpoint.
Man in Kansas falls into fire after altercation, allegedly gets pushed back in after trying to get up
A man fell into a fire after an altercation and allegedly got pushed back down into it after trying to get up.
Semis collide early Tuesday in Reno County
RENO COUNTY —The Reno County Sheriff's Office responded shortly after 2 a.m. to an accident between two semi trucks on Highway 50 near South Hutchinson. According to Capt. Levi Blumanhorst, a Kenworth T680 driven by a 42 year old male from Farmington, MO attempted to complete a U-Turn on US-50 Hwy starting from the far right lane which caused him to cross in front of a 2021 Kenworth T680 truck driven by a 75 year old male from Wichita, KS. The trucks collided in the inside lane of US-50 Hwy causing one of the trucks to overturn and stop lying on the drivers side.
KWCH.com
Philadelphia official weighs in on lawsuit against new Wichita Police Chief
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update Oct. 21: Late Thursday, the City of Wichita received a copy of an email statement from Sharon E. Ulak, Esq., Philadelphia Deputy City Solicitor, regarding the lawsuit. The statement reads:. Deputy Commissioner Sullivan has been named as a defendant in a discrimination lawsuit filed by...
