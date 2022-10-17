Read full article on original website
rrspin.com
Betty Hazelwood Spence
Betty Hazelwood Spence, 86, of Roanoke Rapids passed away Saturday October 15, 2022 quietly at her home, bravely fighting a lengthy illness. She was a native of Halifax County and was the daughter of the late John David and Mable Jessie Jordan Hazelwood. She was retired from Halifax Community College...
rrspin.com
Katherine Gertrude Davenport Lewis
Katherine Gertrude Davenport Lewis, 98, died in Warren Hills Nursing Facility, Friday, October 14, 2022. Katherine was born in Richmond, VA, daughter to the late Edgar Leon Davenport and Addie Lee Davenport, October 17, 1923. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Lewis.
rrspin.com
HCC sets presidential candidate forums
Halifax Community College will hold a series of public presidential candidate forums on October 31 through November 2 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Phillip Taylor Building, room 108, on the college’s campus. Board of Trustees Chair Mike Williams said the presidential search committee received a total of...
rrspin.com
Photo gallery: Harvest Days begin
Halifax County Harvest Days opened today for school children across the Roanoke Valley. The annual festival, now in its 30th year, opens to the public Saturday at 10 a.m. and will run through 4 p.m. at the 4-H Rural Life Center — 13763 Highway 903 outside Halifax.
rrspin.com
C4EE sets food distribution Tuesday
To positively impact food insecurity challenges within its community, the Center for Energy Education will partner with the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina to host a food distribution event Tuesday. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until supplies last, C4EE welcomes families, children, and seniors in...
rrspin.com
Suspicious vehicle stop nets two drug arrests
A check on a suspicious vehicle in the area of Arbutus Drive and East Fifth Street Tuesday led to the arrests of two people on drug charges. Roanoke Rapids police Chief Bobby Martin said officers C. Roberts and D. Harrison were patrolling in the area shortly after 4:30 a.m. when they noticed the suspicious vehicle and what appeared to be an attempt by its occupants to hide from them. The occupants went into a driveway and turned off the headlights. A few minutes later they restarted the vehicle and backed out.
rrspin.com
Halifax County Board of Elections meets Tuesday
The Halifax County Board of Elections will meet on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 1 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to approve Absentee by Mail voting and One-Stop Voting applications for the November 8, 2022 General Election. The meeting will be held in the Board of Commissioners Meeting...
