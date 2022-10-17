ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston, NC

Comments / 0

Related
rrspin.com

Betty Hazelwood Spence

Betty Hazelwood Spence, 86, of Roanoke Rapids passed away Saturday October 15, 2022 quietly at her home, bravely fighting a lengthy illness. She was a native of Halifax County and was the daughter of the late John David and Mable Jessie Jordan Hazelwood. She was retired from Halifax Community College...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
rrspin.com

Katherine Gertrude Davenport Lewis

Katherine Gertrude Davenport Lewis, 98, died in Warren Hills Nursing Facility, Friday, October 14, 2022. Katherine was born in Richmond, VA, daughter to the late Edgar Leon Davenport and Addie Lee Davenport, October 17, 1923. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Lewis.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
rrspin.com

HCC sets presidential candidate forums

Halifax Community College will hold a series of public presidential candidate forums on October 31 through November 2 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Phillip Taylor Building, room 108, on the college’s campus. Board of Trustees Chair Mike Williams said the presidential search committee received a total of...
HALIFAX, NC
rrspin.com

Photo gallery: Harvest Days begin

Halifax County Harvest Days opened today for school children across the Roanoke Valley. The annual festival, now in its 30th year, opens to the public Saturday at 10 a.m. and will run through 4 p.m. at the 4-H Rural Life Center — 13763 Highway 903 outside Halifax.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
rrspin.com

C4EE sets food distribution Tuesday

To positively impact food insecurity challenges within its community, the Center for Energy Education will partner with the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina to host a food distribution event Tuesday. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until supplies last, C4EE welcomes families, children, and seniors in...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
rrspin.com

Suspicious vehicle stop nets two drug arrests

A check on a suspicious vehicle in the area of Arbutus Drive and East Fifth Street Tuesday led to the arrests of two people on drug charges. Roanoke Rapids police Chief Bobby Martin said officers C. Roberts and D. Harrison were patrolling in the area shortly after 4:30 a.m. when they noticed the suspicious vehicle and what appeared to be an attempt by its occupants to hide from them. The occupants went into a driveway and turned off the headlights. A few minutes later they restarted the vehicle and backed out.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
rrspin.com

Halifax County Board of Elections meets Tuesday

The Halifax County Board of Elections will meet on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 1 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to approve Absentee by Mail voting and One-Stop Voting applications for the November 8, 2022 General Election. The meeting will be held in the Board of Commissioners Meeting...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy