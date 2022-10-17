Read full article on original website
President Biden is Coming to Upstate NY, and Here’s Where He’s Going
The President of the United States is on his way to Upstate New York this week. Typically, we can only make this kind of statement once per four years, and now, the time has come once again. As political camps around the country begin to build toward the 2024 Presidential Election, U.S. President Joe Biden is bringing his cavalry up to the Hudson Valley.
Gov. Hochul orders investigation after New York teacher told to take down 'progress pride' flag
New York Governor Kathy Hochul ordered an investigation into a school that forced a high school teacher to remove her pride flags from the classroom.
RPI graduate student named Miss United States
A Graduate student from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) Lily Donaldson was named Miss United States on Sunday.
NY governor's race: Zeldin cuts into Hochul's lead, gaining among independents
The New York gubernatorial race has grown tighter as Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin has come within eleven points of incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul.
In New York governor's race, Hochul's lead narrows versus Zeldin, polls show
The poll also found that 28 percent of respondents said crime — which has been the centerpiece of Zeldin’s candidacy — is the most urgent issue facing the state.
