As of today, Friday, October 21, Chaffee County Public Health (CCPH) has decided to sunset our local COVID-19 Data Dashboard. For months, the only data that has been updated is hospital capacity and deaths due to COVID-19, and as COVID-19 is normalized and becomes part of our lives, the data that had been reported on in the past does not have the same meaning as it once did. But this does not mean that we will be without data.

CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO