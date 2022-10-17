ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, NH

WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: The Winchester Pickle Festival

Monday, October 24th — Tonight, Sean McDonald heads to the annual Winchester Pickle Festival. Thousands come from all over New England to relish in the event--it's kind of a big dill. Plus, last year a group of teens from NH were getting ready to appear in The Macy's Thanksgiving...
WINCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: Equine Photography

Wednesday, October 26th — Tonight, New Hampshire photographer Jessica Morin has the right touch to capture horses at their best. Whether posing with their owners or galloping through a field, every horse has a story she wants to tell. Plus, we step off the streets of Portsmouth and into...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
WMUR.com

Pilot reports laser shined at plane over Lakes Region

GILFORD, N.H. — A pilot reported that their plane was illuminated by a laser over the Lakes Region on Friday night. The Federal Aviation Administration said the pilot of a Cirrus SR22 reported being illuminated by a purple laser southwest of the Laconia Municipal Airport around 7:30 p.m and at 7,000 feet.
LACONIA, NH
WMUR.com

Man charged in Concord killings waives extradition to New Hampshire

A man charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting deaths of a Concord couple has waived extradition to New Hampshire. Logan Clegg, 26, was arraigned Thursday in Vermont on a fugitive-from-justice charge related to the murder charges in New Hampshire. >> Review case timeline for Concord killings. The...
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire police departments offer sign-on bonuses for new officers

WINDHAM, N.H. — State police and local New Hampshire departments are now offering sign-on bonuses, hoping to fill open positions. Windham Police Chief Michael Caron said staffing issues have been a problem in police departments across the state, leaving them fighting for a small group of applicants. In Windham,...
WINDHAM, NH
WMUR.com

Editorial: The Reids and the Office of the Attorney General

The months-long mystery of the murder of a retired Concord couple is a step closer to being solved. Logan Clegg has been charged with second-degree murder in the killings of Stephen and Wendy Reid. The Reids were out for a walk on April 18. Three days later, their bodies were...
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

Family of Concord couple releases statement after man charged with murder

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Family members of Steve and Wendy Reid have released a statement after a man was charged with murder in their deaths. Logan Clegg, 26, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the April 18 shooting deaths of the Reids along the Broken Ground trails in Concord.
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

Gun store owner: Nothing stood out as unusual in sale to man charged in Concord killings

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — The owner of the store that sold a gun that police said was used to kill a Concord couple said he wasn't aware of the connection until Friday. Chris Sanborn, the owner of R&L Archery in Barre, Vermont, said nothing stood out as abnormal in the sale, and if it had, his workers would have immediately contacted the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

Keene church affected by deadly plane crash next door

KEENE, N.H. — Hope Chapel said they have canceled their Sunday service so investigators can work in their parking lot next door to a deadly plane crash site. The church youth group safely evacuated Friday when a plane struck an apartment building, starting a fire and killing two people on board, according to assistant pastor Michael McCosker.
KEENE, NH
WMUR.com

Those on plane that crashed into building in Keene died, city says

KEENE, N.H. — Those that were on a plane that crashed into a building in Keene on Friday have died, according to the city of Keene. The Federal Aviation Administration told News 9 that a single-engine Beechcraft Sierra aircraft crashed into a building north of the Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Keene before 7 p.m. on Friday.
KEENE, NH
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: Pumpkin carver Moe Auger

Tuesday, October 25th — Tonight, artist Moe Auger has been painting and sculpting for decades but Halloween has him hooked with a unique medium. Audrey Cox spent the day with Moe and his work caught her off gourd. Plus, Halloween is the second largest retail holiday behind Christmas with...
NEW BOSTON, NH
CBS Boston

City of Boston moves homeless encampments near Mass and Cass

BOSTON – The City of Boston spent Wednesday morning moving homeless encampments off of Southampton Street near Mass and Cass.People living in the area could be seen packing up their belongings and bringing them to Atkinson Street.Southampton Street was power washed and crews in biohazard suits assisted in the cleanup.The city said they moved homeless residents off of Southampton Street for safety reasons after there have been several near crashes in recent weeks on the busy road.Boston Mayor Michelle Wu arrived in the area later Wednesday morning, saying the city is making progress in the area.Wu recently asked Good Samaritans to stop bringing food to people in the area. Wu said the well-intentioned actions were causing traffic issues, adding to the rodent problem, and keeping the homeless population from seeking long-term solutions at shelters.
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Rye provides bottled water until boil order lifted

RYE, N.H. — Cases of water bottles are available at the Rye Fire Department until the town clears E. coli from its water system. The town has been under a boil water order for eight days as officials try to flush out the system. “People are welcome if they're...
RYE, NH

