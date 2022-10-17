Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: The Winchester Pickle Festival
Monday, October 24th — Tonight, Sean McDonald heads to the annual Winchester Pickle Festival. Thousands come from all over New England to relish in the event--it's kind of a big dill. Plus, last year a group of teens from NH were getting ready to appear in The Macy's Thanksgiving...
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: Equine Photography
Wednesday, October 26th — Tonight, New Hampshire photographer Jessica Morin has the right touch to capture horses at their best. Whether posing with their owners or galloping through a field, every horse has a story she wants to tell. Plus, we step off the streets of Portsmouth and into...
WMUR.com
Officials tout $44M grant to help Manchester become center for manufacturing human organs
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester is one step closer to becoming a global center in the mass production of human organs. The city was recently awarded $44 million to establish a biofabrication cluster in the Millyard, working to engineer tissues and organs that can help save people's lives and treat disease.
WMUR.com
Pilot reports laser shined at plane over Lakes Region
GILFORD, N.H. — A pilot reported that their plane was illuminated by a laser over the Lakes Region on Friday night. The Federal Aviation Administration said the pilot of a Cirrus SR22 reported being illuminated by a purple laser southwest of the Laconia Municipal Airport around 7:30 p.m and at 7,000 feet.
WMUR.com
Man charged in Concord killings waives extradition to New Hampshire
A man charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting deaths of a Concord couple has waived extradition to New Hampshire. Logan Clegg, 26, was arraigned Thursday in Vermont on a fugitive-from-justice charge related to the murder charges in New Hampshire. >> Review case timeline for Concord killings. The...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire police departments offer sign-on bonuses for new officers
WINDHAM, N.H. — State police and local New Hampshire departments are now offering sign-on bonuses, hoping to fill open positions. Windham Police Chief Michael Caron said staffing issues have been a problem in police departments across the state, leaving them fighting for a small group of applicants. In Windham,...
WMUR.com
Editorial: The Reids and the Office of the Attorney General
The months-long mystery of the murder of a retired Concord couple is a step closer to being solved. Logan Clegg has been charged with second-degree murder in the killings of Stephen and Wendy Reid. The Reids were out for a walk on April 18. Three days later, their bodies were...
WMUR.com
Massachusetts middle school teacher accused of selling cocaine in New Hampshire
BRENTWOOD, N.H. — A middle school teacher in Massachusetts has been arrested and charged with selling cocaine in New Hampshire. Police said Travis Ducharme, of Raymond, New Hampshire, is accused of selling cocaine to a confidential source in Hampton. According to a police affidavit, Ducharme sold less than a...
This Massachusetts Street Named One of the Most Beautiful in The World
Residents and visitors alike know how amazing Massachusetts is. The beauty from Cape Cod to the Berkshires is unmatched and shows off the unique scenery our corner of the world has to offer. When we talk about Massachusetts, we talk about dream-like beaches on the Cape, the history and charm...
WMUR.com
Family of Concord couple releases statement after man charged with murder
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Family members of Steve and Wendy Reid have released a statement after a man was charged with murder in their deaths. Logan Clegg, 26, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the April 18 shooting deaths of the Reids along the Broken Ground trails in Concord.
whdh.com
Methuen mayor: ‘Multiple families’ placed by state at hotel without notice
METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - “Multiple families” arrived at the Days Inn in Methuen Friday, sent by the state, without any advance notice, according to the city’s mayor, Neil Perry. “We have requested a meeting with (the Department of Housing and Community Development) to understand how this happened...
WMUR.com
Keene apartment building owner, resident react to deadly plane crash
KEENE, N.H. — Keene residents near the site of a deadly, firey plane crash killing the two people on board react as they begin cleaning up the scene. The plane hit a garage attached to a multifamily building Friday at 661 Main Street, which started a fire. The eight...
WMUR.com
Gun store owner: Nothing stood out as unusual in sale to man charged in Concord killings
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — The owner of the store that sold a gun that police said was used to kill a Concord couple said he wasn't aware of the connection until Friday. Chris Sanborn, the owner of R&L Archery in Barre, Vermont, said nothing stood out as abnormal in the sale, and if it had, his workers would have immediately contacted the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
WMUR.com
Keene church affected by deadly plane crash next door
KEENE, N.H. — Hope Chapel said they have canceled their Sunday service so investigators can work in their parking lot next door to a deadly plane crash site. The church youth group safely evacuated Friday when a plane struck an apartment building, starting a fire and killing two people on board, according to assistant pastor Michael McCosker.
It Wasn’t ’78, But This Was Boston, Massachusetts’ Snowiest Day Ever
Every time heavy snowfall was in the forecast growing up, I heard about "The Blizzard of '78", and how bad it was. Rightfully so, I suppose. It was a LONG storm that dumped and dumped snow on Massachusetts in February of that year. It wasn't the most snow Boston has seen, however.
WMUR.com
Those on plane that crashed into building in Keene died, city says
KEENE, N.H. — Those that were on a plane that crashed into a building in Keene on Friday have died, according to the city of Keene. The Federal Aviation Administration told News 9 that a single-engine Beechcraft Sierra aircraft crashed into a building north of the Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Keene before 7 p.m. on Friday.
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: Pumpkin carver Moe Auger
Tuesday, October 25th — Tonight, artist Moe Auger has been painting and sculpting for decades but Halloween has him hooked with a unique medium. Audrey Cox spent the day with Moe and his work caught her off gourd. Plus, Halloween is the second largest retail holiday behind Christmas with...
City of Boston moves homeless encampments near Mass and Cass
BOSTON – The City of Boston spent Wednesday morning moving homeless encampments off of Southampton Street near Mass and Cass.People living in the area could be seen packing up their belongings and bringing them to Atkinson Street.Southampton Street was power washed and crews in biohazard suits assisted in the cleanup.The city said they moved homeless residents off of Southampton Street for safety reasons after there have been several near crashes in recent weeks on the busy road.Boston Mayor Michelle Wu arrived in the area later Wednesday morning, saying the city is making progress in the area.Wu recently asked Good Samaritans to stop bringing food to people in the area. Wu said the well-intentioned actions were causing traffic issues, adding to the rodent problem, and keeping the homeless population from seeking long-term solutions at shelters.
WMUR.com
Rye provides bottled water until boil order lifted
RYE, N.H. — Cases of water bottles are available at the Rye Fire Department until the town clears E. coli from its water system. The town has been under a boil water order for eight days as officials try to flush out the system. “People are welcome if they're...
North Shore woman to buy new house after winning big prize on scratch ticket
LYNNFIELD, Mass. — A North Shore woman says she plans to buy a new house after recently winning a life-changing prize on a scratch ticket. Emily Bartlett, of Lynnfield, chose the cash option on her “Emeralds 50X” instant ticket game prize and received a one-time payment of $2,600,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.
Comments / 1