Willam Pace
5d ago

did anybody really think they would live up to their obligations they never have in the past why would they now. even though oil companies keep saying they have the safety equipment to make it safe but when they have a spill they don't have the equipment because they lied to everybody and every politician buys the LIE even though they know it's a lie

Roger Richardson
4d ago

Did anyone know that mining companies submit reclamation plans and government required reclamation insurance proof before they can break ground ?

Sniffy Pop Obiden
5d ago

The lithium mines will be backfilled with dead bodies of the lithium poisoned

