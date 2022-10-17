Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The foundation American Manicure School of Art, Lash Studio 214 Beauty, PHATS Institute of Beauty in Tyler/East TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Thriving Daily Media gives two thumbs up for the 4 annual Acton Tyler Children's Business Fair downtown TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Nobel Peace Prize Nominee and National Juneteenth Icon Opal Lee is coming to Tyler, Texas on Sunday, November 20, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas African American Museum presents Joseph Jacob "Jake" Simons Jr. Day at the MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The Texas African American Museum congratulates Elder Waymon Stewart newly appointed Pastor of the Whitehouse COGICTour Tyler TexasWhitehouse, TX
Related
KLTV
‘Mr. Lobo’ Ralph Bailey honored at Longview game as 73-year season ticket holder
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - High school football is huge in East Texas, and fan loyalty to teams is often serious business. But one East Texas high school football fan was recognized for proving his loyalty, over the test of time. At Friday nights Mckinney North-Longview game, Ralph Bailey took a...
KLTV
Quitman ISD announces new superintendent
QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - Quitman ISD announced the board has signed a contract with a new superintendent. Chris Mason will begin superintendent duties as of January 1, 2023. He will take over from long-term superintendent Rhonda Turner who will retire at the end of December. Mason has 19 years of...
KLTV
Winona Middle School recognized for educational success
WINONA, Texas (KLTV) - After reaching educational success, Winona ISD Middle School receives recognition from the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching (NIET). NIET is an organization that works with other schools across the country to help improve educator effectiveness and build opportunities for students. The organization came by the...
KLTV
Texas College Football Steers end their winning drought
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas College football team has seen their winning drought come to an end winning their first game last week. Winning a game does not make a season but with the Steers the last time they won a game this time of the year they also went on to win their first away home since 2018 against Lyon College 38-34.
KLTV
RZ Game Ball Winner: WhiteHouse Wildcats
KLTV 7's Jamey Boyum talks with Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox about what the district does to make sure library books are appropriate for students. Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. Updated: 53 minutes ago. KLTV 7′s Jamey Boyum talks with LeTourneau University Physics Professor Edward...
KLTV
Brownsboro ISD Bond
Several years ago, articles started appearing trumpeting the advancement of 3D printing. Since then, 3D print capabilities have jumped significantly to the point that 3D printers are now available for consumers to use to create just about anything. But, now you can find articles discussing the printing of food. Estimated...
KLTV
Big Sandy’s Christian Kearby catches long pass for 51 yard touchdown
BIG SANDY, Texas (KLTV) - During Thursday night’s game against Union Grove, Big Sandy’s Kayden Smith goes back to pass and finds Christian Kearby for a 51 yard pitch and catch. We have the clip here.
KLTV
Kitchen Pickin’: A little bit of East Texas
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - This week on East Texas Kitchen Pickin’, Jeff brings a piece of East Texas, Hollywood, and a big ugly/beautiful appliance from the 1970s. Plus Steph has a 80-year-old treasure from a junk sale in Wood County. Corelle snowflake blue garland. Jeff: You can pretty much...
KLTV
Brownsboro ISD $24 million bond addresses academic and athletic facilities on campus
The Texas DPS Criminal Investigations Division conducted an undercover operation to identify and apprehend sexual predators participating in the online solicitation of a minor. Six men were arrested. Better East Texas: 3D printed food. Updated: 6 hours ago. Several years ago, articles started appearing trumpeting the advancement of 3D printing....
KLTV
VIDEO: Hit and run at Troup and Loop 323 in Tyler Thursday night
Former Overton VFD chief reads letter of resignation at City Council meeting. OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - A former assistant fire chief read his resignation letter in front of a packed house at the Overton City Council meeting Thursday night. “I, TJ Lewis, effective 10-16-2022, have resigned from the Overton Volunteer Fire Department,” Lewis read to the council. TJ Lewis read his resignation during public comment. He resigned October 16 along with Fire Chief Terry Lewis, Bradley Pierce, and another firefighter who TJ says has decided to go back to the department. But TJ says he wanted to go on the record at a council meeting to help him move on. The other two firefighters did not make a public comment at the meeting. TJ Lewis says he can’t speak as to reasons the others resigned, but he’d speak for himself. “I decided to resign because the powers that be decided to come to a normal business meeting that the fire department was conducting, and proceed to make some personal attacks, questioning my character and my morals. It soured my stomach, didn’t sit really well, and I figured it best I just go ahead and eliminate myself from the issue between city and whatever the issue may be with the fire department,” Lewis said. Lewis says he has a job as a firefighter in another East Texas city but started with Overton VFD when he was 16. He says there are still over a dozen volunteer firefighters in Overton who can respond to calls.
KLTV
Jacksonville’s ‘Pumpkin Wonderland’ kicks off sesquicentennial downtown street festival celebration
Jacob and Wendy Goode were camping in in Marion County when they saw the string of lights passing by overhead. They took video which they shared with us here for you to see. One-on-one with Beto O’Rourke: ‘There is no choice but to win right now’. Updated: 2...
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview First Baptist Church Garden holds season’s last harvest
The conditions of release have been discolsed for a former Longview police officer charged with soliciting a minor for sex. Jacksonville’s ‘Pumpkin Wonderland’ kicks off sesquicentennial downtown street festival celebration. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Tomatoes helped put Jacksonville on the map, but right now, it's all...
KLTV
Longview Harvest First Baptist Gardens Updated
One-on-one with Beto O’Rourke: ‘There is no choice but to win right now’. Following a campaign event in Longview on Wednesday night, KLTV 7 was given the opportunity to talk one-on-one with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke. KLTV 7 news anchor Blake Holland conducted the interview, just as he did with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Oct. 5 in Tyler.
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview physics professor talks Starlink satellite
Brownsboro ISD $24 million bond addresses academic and athletic facilities on campus. Brownsboro ISD voters will decide whether to apply a $24 million bond. Back in May, a similar bond was proposed but knocked down. 6 nabbed in Smith County undercover sex solicitation operation. Updated: 51 minutes ago. |. The...
KLTV
Former Overton VFD fire chief reads letter of resignation to city council
OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - A former assistant fire chief read his resignation letter in front of a packed house at the Overton City Council meeting Thursday night. “I, TJ Lewis, effective 10-16-2022, have resigned from the Overton Volunteer Fire Department,” Lewis read to the council. TJ Lewis read his...
KLTV
Former Angelina County road engineer indicted for offenses while employed with City of Lufkin
Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. Tomatoes helped put Jacksonville on the map, but right now, it's all about the pumpkins in Jacksonville! Thousands of them are on display right now in downtown Jacksonville as part of the "Pumpkin Wonderland" display. Smith County court reporter error...
KLTV
One-on-one with Beto O’Rourke: ‘There is no choice but to win right now’
Former Overton VFD chief reads letter of resignation at City Council meeting. OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - A former assistant fire chief read his resignation letter in front of a packed house at the Overton City Council meeting Thursday night. “I, TJ Lewis, effective 10-16-2022, have resigned from the Overton Volunteer Fire Department,” Lewis read to the council. TJ Lewis read his resignation during public comment. He resigned October 16 along with Fire Chief Terry Lewis, Bradley Pierce, and another firefighter who TJ says has decided to go back to the department. But TJ says he wanted to go on the record at a council meeting to help him move on. The other two firefighters did not make a public comment at the meeting. TJ Lewis says he can’t speak as to reasons the others resigned, but he’d speak for himself. “I decided to resign because the powers that be decided to come to a normal business meeting that the fire department was conducting, and proceed to make some personal attacks, questioning my character and my morals. It soured my stomach, didn’t sit really well, and I figured it best I just go ahead and eliminate myself from the issue between city and whatever the issue may be with the fire department,” Lewis said. Lewis says he has a job as a firefighter in another East Texas city but started with Overton VFD when he was 16. He says there are still over a dozen volunteer firefighters in Overton who can respond to calls.
KLTV
Tyler High hopes to continue on road to playoffs with victory over Lufkin
Beckville is shutting out Frankston Friday night. As of 9:50 p.m., it was 41-0 in the fourth quarter. Nacogdoches' Isaac Jones scrambles 90 yards across the field for a touchdown. Updated: 24 minutes ago. During Friday’s game against Texas High, Nacogdoches’ Isaac Jones gets the ball and sprints 90 yards...
KLTV
Better East Texas: 3D printed food
Brownsboro ISD $24 million bond addresses academic and athletic facilities on campus. Brownsboro ISD voters will decide whether to apply a $24 million bond. Back in May, a similar bond was proposed but knocked down. 6 nabbed in Smith County undercover sex solicitation operation. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The...
KLTV
No injuries reported after Tyler ISD bus involved in crash
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler ISD said one of their buses was involved in a crash on Thursday. According to the district, bus 44 carrying students from Tyler Legacy and Three Lakes was involved in the accident on Loop 323. The district said all students and the driver are safe...
Comments / 0