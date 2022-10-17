ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

KLTV

Quitman ISD announces new superintendent

QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - Quitman ISD announced the board has signed a contract with a new superintendent. Chris Mason will begin superintendent duties as of January 1, 2023. He will take over from long-term superintendent Rhonda Turner who will retire at the end of December. Mason has 19 years of...
QUITMAN, TX
KLTV

Winona Middle School recognized for educational success

WINONA, Texas (KLTV) - After reaching educational success, Winona ISD Middle School receives recognition from the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching (NIET). NIET is an organization that works with other schools across the country to help improve educator effectiveness and build opportunities for students. The organization came by the...
WINONA, TX
KLTV

Texas College Football Steers end their winning drought

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas College football team has seen their winning drought come to an end winning their first game last week. Winning a game does not make a season but with the Steers the last time they won a game this time of the year they also went on to win their first away home since 2018 against Lyon College 38-34.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

RZ Game Ball Winner: WhiteHouse Wildcats

KLTV 7's Jamey Boyum talks with Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox about what the district does to make sure library books are appropriate for students.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Brownsboro ISD Bond

Several years ago, articles started appearing trumpeting the advancement of 3D printing. Since then, 3D print capabilities have jumped significantly to the point that 3D printers are now available for consumers to use to create just about anything. But, now you can find articles discussing the printing of food.
BROWNSBORO, TX
KLTV

Kitchen Pickin’: A little bit of East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - This week on East Texas Kitchen Pickin’, Jeff brings a piece of East Texas, Hollywood, and a big ugly/beautiful appliance from the 1970s. Plus Steph has a 80-year-old treasure from a junk sale in Wood County. Corelle snowflake blue garland. Jeff: You can pretty much...
WOOD COUNTY, TX
KLTV

VIDEO: Hit and run at Troup and Loop 323 in Tyler Thursday night

Former Overton VFD chief reads letter of resignation at City Council meeting. OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - A former assistant fire chief read his resignation letter in front of a packed house at the Overton City Council meeting Thursday night. “I, TJ Lewis, effective 10-16-2022, have resigned from the Overton Volunteer Fire Department,” Lewis read to the council. TJ Lewis read his resignation during public comment. He resigned October 16 along with Fire Chief Terry Lewis, Bradley Pierce, and another firefighter who TJ says has decided to go back to the department. But TJ says he wanted to go on the record at a council meeting to help him move on. The other two firefighters did not make a public comment at the meeting. TJ Lewis says he can’t speak as to reasons the others resigned, but he’d speak for himself. “I decided to resign because the powers that be decided to come to a normal business meeting that the fire department was conducting, and proceed to make some personal attacks, questioning my character and my morals. It soured my stomach, didn’t sit really well, and I figured it best I just go ahead and eliminate myself from the issue between city and whatever the issue may be with the fire department,” Lewis said. Lewis says he has a job as a firefighter in another East Texas city but started with Overton VFD when he was 16. He says there are still over a dozen volunteer firefighters in Overton who can respond to calls.
OVERTON, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Longview First Baptist Church Garden holds season’s last harvest

The conditions of release have been discolsed for a former Longview police officer charged with soliciting a minor for sex. Jacksonville's 'Pumpkin Wonderland' kicks off sesquicentennial downtown street festival celebration.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Longview Harvest First Baptist Gardens Updated

One-on-one with Beto O'Rourke: 'There is no choice but to win right now'. Following a campaign event in Longview on Wednesday night, KLTV 7 was given the opportunity to talk one-on-one with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke. KLTV 7 news anchor Blake Holland conducted the interview, just as he did with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Oct. 5 in Tyler.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Longview physics professor talks Starlink satellite

Brownsboro ISD $24 million bond addresses academic and athletic facilities on campus. Brownsboro ISD voters will decide whether to apply a $24 million bond. Back in May, a similar bond was proposed but knocked down.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Former Overton VFD fire chief reads letter of resignation to city council

OVERTON, TX
KLTV

One-on-one with Beto O’Rourke: ‘There is no choice but to win right now’

OVERTON, TX
KLTV

Tyler High hopes to continue on road to playoffs with victory over Lufkin

Beckville is shutting out Frankston Friday night. As of 9:50 p.m., it was 41-0 in the fourth quarter. Nacogdoches' Isaac Jones scrambles 90 yards across the field for a touchdown. During Friday's game against Texas High, Nacogdoches' Isaac Jones gets the ball and sprints 90 yards
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Better East Texas: 3D printed food

Brownsboro ISD $24 million bond addresses academic and athletic facilities on campus. Brownsboro ISD voters will decide whether to apply a $24 million bond. Back in May, a similar bond was proposed but knocked down.
BROWNSBORO, TX
KLTV

No injuries reported after Tyler ISD bus involved in crash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler ISD said one of their buses was involved in a crash on Thursday. According to the district, bus 44 carrying students from Tyler Legacy and Three Lakes was involved in the accident on Loop 323. The district said all students and the driver are safe...
TYLER, TX

