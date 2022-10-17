Read full article on original website
Woburn Police investigation confirms former officer planned Charlottesville rally, was involved with extremist groups
WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Woburn officials have released the results of an internal investigation that confirmed allegations against a former officer who was involved with extremist groups and helped plan the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. The former officer, John Donnelly, resigned from the Woburn Police...
Boston Police investigating shooting death of a man in Dorchester
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Police announced Saturday that they are investigating a shooting death on Baird St. in Dorchester. Police said they responded to a report of a person being shot around 1 a.m. Saturday and found a male victim suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds when they arrived on-scene.
CA man who allegedly made threatening calls to Tufts campus to plead guilty
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A California man has agreed to plead guilty in connection with a series of calls made to the Tufts University Police Department in May 2021, according to U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins. Sammy Sultan, 49, of Hayward, Calif., allegedly made eight phone calls to TUPD...
Multiple people injured after stabbing and crash in Billerica
BILLERICA, Mass. — Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Billerica and an apparent stabbing that caused the accident where multiple people were injured. Officers responded to reports of a vehicle that crashed into a telephone pole just after 8 a.m. Saturday in the area of 41 Boston Road.
Man accused in 1986 Salem cold case appears in court
SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - The family of a Salem State student killed in 1986 is getting answers more than three decades after her death, now that a suspect identified by law officials has been arraigned. 20-year-old Claire Gravel was a college sophomore when she disappeared in late June after a...
Boston Police investigating after woman shot in Hyde Park
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police said that a woman is expected to survive after she was shot in Boston’s Hyde Park neighborhood. Milton Police were on scene at Garfield Ave. in Boston at around 3:50 a.m. Saturday to find a female victim with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries. Police also described...
Boston Police Make Second Arrest in 15-Year-Old's Murder
The Boston Police Department has arrested a second person in connection with the murder of a 15-year-old that happened earlier this year. Boston police say they arrested 19-year-old Zontre Mack of Canton Thursday for the murder of Curtis Ashford, Jr., marking the second arrest in a homicide investigation that left the Dorchester community reeling in July.
87th class of new recruits joins Mass. State Police
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A class of nearly 400 new State Troopers have joined the force. Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Attorney General Maura Healey were among those in attendance at the Worcester ceremony. “With my deepest gratitude and appreciation to you, to your friends and families,...
Woman dies in motorcycle crash on I-93 in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a motorcycle crash on I-93 left a woman dead. Police reported that troopers from the Andover Barracks, along with Wilmington Police and Fire, responded to a crash on I-93 northbound near exit 31 in Wilmington around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Police...
Large police presence in Plymouth, officials warn to stay away from the area
PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said people should avoid the area around Samoset Street, Plymouth Saturday afternoon. A large police response gathered on Samoset Street near the intersection with Atherton Street. Police did not provide any more details on what spurred the large law enforcement response. This is a developing...
Officials share update on ‘significant’ arrest of man in connection with Concord couple’s murder
CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Attorney General and Concord Police Chief updated the public on the arrest of Logan Clegg, an unhoused 26-year-old man accused of murdering Concord couple Stephen and Wendy Reid. The suspect, previously named as a person of interest, is now also a fugitive from...
Just One Station: Driver with stab wounds crashes car into telephone pole in Billerica
BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver suffering stab wounds crashed into a telephone pole, bringing wires down Saturday in Billerica. Billerica Police said they received reports of a car hitting a telephone pole on Boston Road at 8:05 a.m. Officials said all four people in the van suffered non-life-threatening injuries, including the driver, who had been stabbed multiple times. The driver had jumped out of the car before it crashed.
One Man Dead After Shooting in Boston
A man was found dead early Saturday morning after reports of a person shot in Dorchester, Boston police said. Officers were called to Baird Street near Morton Street, where they found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said. The man was transported to a local hospital where he...
Police investigate after student allegedly assaults administrator at Doherty High
Correction: An earlier version of this story misidentified one of the schools where a violent incident was reported Wednesday. WORCESTER — A male Doherty Memorial High School student was issued a criminal summons for allegedly assaulting a male administrator at the school, city police confirmed Wednesday. There were no serious injuries and the student was not arrested, Lt. Sean Murtha...
Boston police investigate shooting of teenager in Roxbury
BOSTON - A teenage boy was rushed to the hospital after he was shot in Roxbury Wednesday night.He was found on Rockland Street just after 7 p.m. His injuries are not life-threatening. Boston EMS said while on the way to the scene, someone threw a rock at a supervisor's SUV, cracking the windshield. The rock was thrown in the area of the homeless encampments near Mass and Cass. The investigation into the shooting and the vandalism of the Boston EMS SUV is underway.
Suspect in Custody After BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm and Ammunition During Investigation in Dorchester
At about 11:15 AM on Friday October 21, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Jordan Abellard, 27, of Dorchester on firearm related charges following the execution of a search warrant at a residence on Taft Street in Dorchester. The warrant was applied for and granted out of Dorchester District Court. During the course of their investigation, officers were able to safely recover a loaded .40 caliber handgun (unknown make or model), one additional magazine along with a total of 69 rounds of .40 caliber ammunition.
2 suspects sought in Garden City car break-in
Police released surveillance images of the two men, saying they made hundreds of dollars worth of purchases after the break-in.
Auburn Police investigating liquor store theft
AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Auburn Police are seeking the public’s help to find a suspect and/or car in connection with a liquor store larceny of alcohol. Police said the male suspect threatened the clerk during the incident before fleeing in a blue Ford Ranger pickup truck. Anyone with information...
Protesters disrupt Michelle Wu press conference on Mass. and Cass
BOSTON (WHDH) - A group of protesters disrupted Boston Mayor Michelle Wu as she gave a press conference on conditions and efforts at Mass. and Cass, the troubled area of the city where many unhoused people and people struggling with addiction gather. Mid-conference, Wu said she was going to cut...
