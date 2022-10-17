Section IV Football Saturday Scores
BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Here are the scores from Section IV Football on Saturday of Week 6.
Ithaca – 12 vs Union-Endicott – 68
Cornwall (Section IX) – 8 vs Maine-Endwell – 42
Oneonta – 33 vs Newark Valley – 39
Harpursville/Afton – 0 vs Delhi – 59
Newfield – 20 vs Moravia – 43Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.
Comments / 0