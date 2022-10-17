Gather around Swifties! Taylor Swift's new album, Midnights, may not be out, but the numbers are already in. But Swift is not one to hoard the spotlight. When the tracklist was shared, including "Snow on the Beach" that has the Lana Del Rey feature we’ve been waiting our whole lives for, mentions of the singer grew nine times on the platform compared to the previous day and the song became one of the most tweeted-about of the tracklist, alongside "Lavender Haze" and "Karma."

2 DAYS AGO