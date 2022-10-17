ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Wichita Eagle

Five Takeaways From Oregon’s Win Over UCLA

On Saturday Oregon defeated UCLA 45-30 in a game with major Pac-12 implications. Next up is a trip to Berkeley to face the Cal Bears. Here are my five takeaways from the win over UCLA. 1. Penalties: Drive killers and savers. This is one that goes all the way back...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

PODCAST: Oregon Hosting Massive Collection of Elite Recruits vs. UCLA

This game arguably may well be the talk of the week with as much hype as it has been receiving. With that comes a lot of recruits flocking to Eugene this weekend. On the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast Max Torres talks with Ryan Milano to discuss this impressive list of recruits visiting the Ducks this weekend during a radio appearance on Fox Sports Eugene.
EUGENE, OR

