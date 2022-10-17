Read full article on original website
Americans warned not to turn off WiFi overnight as electricity bills soar by up to $1,328
AS electricity bills continue to rise, some hacks like turning off your WiFi router aren't as helpful as you might think. Experts say that this simple step is not beneficial as you won't actually save money on electricity. Plus, since routers provide the WiFi connection to devices, powering it off...
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
How Much Does It Cost To Charge an Electric Car?
Electric vehicles, or EVs, are a trending topic. Governments worldwide, including those in the U.S., Norway and China, have created policies to speed the transition from vehicles that burn fossil...
BBC
Tiny homes: Off-grid living allowed couple to take risks
"We didn't want to spend the rest of our lives beholden to a mortgage." That was the motivation for Tom Morgan and his partner Amie Simons when they recently moved to Wales to start a business while living off-grid in a "tiny home". The couple say one perk of their...
FOXBusiness
Norway threatens to shut down wind farm after wind destroys turbines
The Norwegian government has threatened to shutter a large wind farm in the northern part of the country after reports of wind storms destroying turbines, sending parts flying. Norwegian Water and Energy Directorate (NVE), the agency that oversees the nation's water and energy resources, penned a letter this week to...
5 Tricks That’ll Cut Your Utility Bills by $100 Per Month
Now that the summer heat is in the rearview mirror and the air conditioners have all gone quiet, most of America is enjoying a reprieve from high peak-season utility bills. But it won't last, and they...
Homes could face three-hour power cuts this winter, warns National Grid
Households could experience a series of three-hour power cuts this winter if Vladimir Putin shuts off gas supplies from Russia and Britain experiences a cold snap, National Grid has warned. Such an event would mean consumers in different parts of the country being notified a day in advance of three-hour...
How to keep your heating bills down at home this winter as gas prices rise
A worldwide shortage on gas and energy supplies has resulted in a surge in wholesale gas prices.As a result, the energy price cap in the UK has risen twice this year, pushing energy bills for the average UK household up to around £2,500 per year.While consumers are usually given the option to switch suppliers when energy bills rise, better offers are not available at the moment due to the squeeze on supplies.With winter well and truly on its way, many are wondering what’s the best way to save money on their heating and electricity bills during the colder months.If you’re...
rsvplive.ie
Plumber says affordable device can ‘potentially half’ your energy bills this winter
A plumber has said that an affordable device can “potentially half” your energy bills this winter. The TikTok user @djmatrixx101 shared his advice after working on central heating systems and boilers throughout his career. He explained that by adding a thermostatic radiator valve to your radiators, you can...
Consumers warned Friday is last day paper banknotes can be spent
Friday is the last day that people can use the Bank of England’s paper £20 and £50 notes in shops or to pay businesses. After September 30, the paper banknotes will lose their legal tender status. The paper £20 banknotes featuring economist Adam Smith and the £50...
New Covid symptom strikes first as latest wave threatens ‘devastating’ winter
THE most common Covid symptoms plaguing Brits have changed, experts have warned. It comes as a spike in cases has led some experts to warn the UK is on the brink of a "devastating" new wave this winter. Covid-19 infections in the UK have risen 72 per cent since last...
ConsumerAffairs
Cuddle up or pay up, America. Your utility bill could bite you where it hurts this winter.
Might as well start with the bad news. In the last year, the cost of heating your home with gas has gone up 33.5%; with electricity, 15.9%. But, with a colder-than-average winter forecast for much of the country and the impact of the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the cost of energy, the winter 2022-23 outlook is raising the temperature on consumers’ wallets.
The percentage of electric-vehicle owners in the US who switch back to gas is shrinking
The share of households who already owned an electric car and switched back to a gas vehicle shrank from 52% to almost 35% between 2021 and 2022.
rsvplive.ie
You should stop filling your fuel tank after the first click, according to motoring expert
A motoring expert is urging people to stop filling their car tank as soon as the pump clicks for the first time. Many drivers feel the need to fill their car to a certain cash amount, but if the pump keeps clicking you could actually be causing more harm than good.
$4.6 billion plant in South Africa will make 'the fuel of the future'
In Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa, thousands of hectares of land could become the largest green ammonia plant in the world.
natureworldnews.com
Why Space Heaters Are Best to Reduce Electricity Costs?
When it comes to choosing the right space heater, there are several factors that you should consider, including size, energy efficiency, and portability. These factors can greatly impact your decision. For instance, if you are concerned about your electricity bill, you can purchase a space heater or a portable model which is an environment-free option for you.
A wind turbine just smashed a global energy record—and it’s recyclable
The Siemens Gamesa turbine generated 359 megawatt-hours in just 24 hours. Siemens GamesaThe new offshore turbine could power a Model 3 Tesla for over 1 million miles.
I’m a motoring expert – here are eight ways to make your fuel last longer during the cost of living crisis
A MOTORING expert has revealed eight ways to make your fuel last longer during the cost of living crisis. Simple adjustments to the way motorists drive their cars can lead to better fuel efficiency. Before hitting the road, car owners should be seeking out the most reasonable fuel prices in...
French firm puts 5,500 solar panels on a farm producing food and energy while combating climate crisis
A solar energy firm in France is running a large scale experiment to find out whether solar energy can be produced without interfering with agriculture. TSE, a solar energy firm, is running the experiment in the Haute-Saône region of the country's northeast, according to a report by Euronews published on Wednesday.
accesslifthandlers.com
Pump runs for 21 years without maintenance
Japanese pump manufacturer Tsurumi is to prove the performance of its products at Bauma, by exhibiting a pump that has been in operation for 21 years, amassing 20,000 hours of run time, without maintenance. The company’s KRS2-80 pump, which is designed to handle water containing mud and sand, has been...
Comments / 3