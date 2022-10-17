ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Wichita Eagle

Las Vegas Strip NBA Team Hopes Get a Big Boost

Former National Basketball Association player Jackie Robinson unveiled his plans to build a 23,000-seat arena and luxury hotel on the Las Vegas Strip nine years ago with hopes to bring an NBA team to Sin City. Robinson's project on 27 acres between the Sahara Las Vegas and Fontainebleau Las Vegas...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wichita Eagle

Injury Report: Nuggets Reveal Updated Status For Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray

View the original article to see embedded media. Coming into this matchup with the Golden State Warriors, the Denver Nuggets listed Nikola Jokic as probable, and Jamal Murray as questionable. Now with just under an hour until tip-off, Jokic has been upgraded to available, and Murray has been downgraded to out.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Injury Report: Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors

View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors are set to face off with the Denver Nuggets on Friday night in a rematch of last year's opening round of the Western Conference playoffs. The game is expected to feature two of the game's best players, in Steph Curry and Nikola Jokic. While the top talent should be available for both sides in this game, there are some injuries to report for each team.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: Lakers Honor Dodgers Legend At Home Opener

Your Los Angeles Lakers paid tribute to an L.A. sports luminary during their first home game of the 2022-23 NBA season. View the original article to see embedded media. The late great Vin Scully, who passed away on August 2nd of this year at the age of 94, was the Los Angeles Dodgers' play-caller for a whopping 67 seasons, from 1950-2016. That's right, he called games for the club when it was still the Brooklyn Dodgers. He was on the call for six of the Dodgers' seven World Series titles, his last being the 1988 championship over the "Bash Brothers"-era Oakland Athletics.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: Can L.A. Survive A Brutal Early Schedule?

The Lakers are off to a rocky start after dropping their first two games of the season. It seems the only way to go from here is up, but looking deeper at the Lakers schedule presents an extremely daunting task early into the season. This may be a sign for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Takeaways From The Miami Heat’s Loss To The Boston Celtics

The Miami Heat have yet to win a game this season as they lost to the Boston Celtics on Friday night, 111-104, the same team that prevented them from making the NBA Finals last year. Here are some major takeaways from the game:. TYLER HERRO CONTINUES TO SHINE. After scoring...
BOSTON, MA
Wichita Eagle

Report: Magic Johnson Wants to Buy Stake in Raiders

View the original article to see embedded media. NBA legend Magic Johnson is interested in buying a stake of the Raiders, according to a report from Semafor. The ownership stake that Johnson is pursuing would reportedly set a record valuation for the sports franchise. Johnson is leading a group that’s seeking a minority stake in the Raiders.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wichita Eagle

Dodgers: Analyst Questions LA’s Process in the Postseason vs the Regular Season

Dodgers insider David Vassegh was on AM570's Petros & Money show this week, talking about L.A.'s stunning collapse in the NLDS that led to their early offseason. One topic of conversation was the fact that the Dodgers have been the best team in baseball the last several years but have just one World Series title to show for it, along with two NLDS exits in the last four years.
LOS ANGELES, CA

