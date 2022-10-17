Read full article on original website
Long Beach guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to familiesBeth TorresLong Beach, CA
California witness says UFO ejected smaller object that moved closeRoger MarshAzusa, CA
Are the Ghosts of the Viper Room Still Haunting This Infamous LA Nightclub?Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Where to Go for All You Can Eat Korean BBQ Spots In LA TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
Jayson Tatum notches his first 40-piece of the season: 6 takeaways from Celtics vs. Magic
Tatum and Derrick White lifted the Celtics on a lackluster night. The Celtics remained undefeated with a 126-120 victory over the Magic on Saturday, sweeping their two-game Florida stretch. Here’s what happened. The Big Picture. The Celtics got a big boost from Jayson Tatum early after he took exception...
Bucks home opener draws thousands of fans to deer district Saturday
Whether you’re young or old, big or small, everyone who came to the deer district Saturday night had one thing in common: Their love for the Milwaukee Bucks.
Las Vegas Strip NBA Team Hopes Get a Big Boost
Former National Basketball Association player Jackie Robinson unveiled his plans to build a 23,000-seat arena and luxury hotel on the Las Vegas Strip nine years ago with hopes to bring an NBA team to Sin City. Robinson's project on 27 acres between the Sahara Las Vegas and Fontainebleau Las Vegas...
Lakers News: Shaquille O’Neal, Inside The NBA Colleagues Sign Lucrative New Deal
Legendary Hall of Fame NBA big men Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley will be enjoying their very lucrative post-playing careers for a while longer, along with Inside The NBA teammates Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson. View the original article to see embedded media. It's always nice to see Shaq, an...
Injury Report: Nuggets Reveal Updated Status For Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray
View the original article to see embedded media. Coming into this matchup with the Golden State Warriors, the Denver Nuggets listed Nikola Jokic as probable, and Jamal Murray as questionable. Now with just under an hour until tip-off, Jokic has been upgraded to available, and Murray has been downgraded to out.
Injury Report: Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors
View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors are set to face off with the Denver Nuggets on Friday night in a rematch of last year's opening round of the Western Conference playoffs. The game is expected to feature two of the game's best players, in Steph Curry and Nikola Jokic. While the top talent should be available for both sides in this game, there are some injuries to report for each team.
Lakers News: Lakers Honor Dodgers Legend At Home Opener
Your Los Angeles Lakers paid tribute to an L.A. sports luminary during their first home game of the 2022-23 NBA season. View the original article to see embedded media. The late great Vin Scully, who passed away on August 2nd of this year at the age of 94, was the Los Angeles Dodgers' play-caller for a whopping 67 seasons, from 1950-2016. That's right, he called games for the club when it was still the Brooklyn Dodgers. He was on the call for six of the Dodgers' seven World Series titles, his last being the 1988 championship over the "Bash Brothers"-era Oakland Athletics.
Lakers News: Can L.A. Survive A Brutal Early Schedule?
The Lakers are off to a rocky start after dropping their first two games of the season. It seems the only way to go from here is up, but looking deeper at the Lakers schedule presents an extremely daunting task early into the season. This may be a sign for...
Valanciunas, Pelicans Dominate the Boards & Spoil the Hornets’ Home Opener
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - It's been a long time since the Charlotte Hornets played in front of its home crowd, not counting preseason. The fans showed out packing Spectrum Center for the home opener but were sent home disappointed as the Hornets fell to the New Orleans Pelicans, 124-112. Steve Clifford...
Takeaways From The Miami Heat’s Loss To The Boston Celtics
The Miami Heat have yet to win a game this season as they lost to the Boston Celtics on Friday night, 111-104, the same team that prevented them from making the NBA Finals last year. Here are some major takeaways from the game:. TYLER HERRO CONTINUES TO SHINE. After scoring...
Report: Magic Johnson Wants to Buy Stake in Raiders
View the original article to see embedded media. NBA legend Magic Johnson is interested in buying a stake of the Raiders, according to a report from Semafor. The ownership stake that Johnson is pursuing would reportedly set a record valuation for the sports franchise. Johnson is leading a group that’s seeking a minority stake in the Raiders.
Dodgers: Analyst Questions LA’s Process in the Postseason vs the Regular Season
Dodgers insider David Vassegh was on AM570's Petros & Money show this week, talking about L.A.'s stunning collapse in the NLDS that led to their early offseason. One topic of conversation was the fact that the Dodgers have been the best team in baseball the last several years but have just one World Series title to show for it, along with two NLDS exits in the last four years.
