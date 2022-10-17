Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Broncos’ Top Trade Bait & Targets with NFL Deadline Approaching
The NFL trade deadline is November 1, and the Denver Broncos are in an awkward position. The Broncos put a lot of hype on themselves during the offseason by portraying this team as playoff-or-bust caliber, but with an inept offense and sitting at a 2-4 record, making the playoffs seems like a pipe dream.
Wichita Eagle
Christian McCaffrey Trade Call for Bills: How ‘Close’ Before Deal with 49ers?
The Buffalo Bills may have made a phone call to the Carolina Panthers regarding a trade for running back Christian McCaffrey; that would make sense. But a report that the Bills were not among the final teams vying for McCaffrey's services makes even more sense. On Thursday night, the 49ers...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Magic Johnson Wants to Buy Stake in Raiders
View the original article to see embedded media. NBA legend Magic Johnson is interested in buying a stake of the Raiders, according to a report from Semafor. The ownership stake that Johnson is pursuing would reportedly set a record valuation for the sports franchise. Johnson is leading a group that’s seeking a minority stake in the Raiders.
Wichita Eagle
Report: ‘Real Doubt’ D’Andre Swift Plays against Cowboys
The Detroit Lions are likely going to be without running back D'Andre Swift Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. In somewhat of a surprise, multiple reports are indicating there is "real doubt" the speedy running back suits up and plays this week, after being limited this week at practice. Swift has...
Wichita Eagle
Titans Cast a Wide Net in Search of DBs
NASHVILLE – No one can say the Tennessee Titans haven’t tried – and don’t continue to try – to solve their issues in pass coverage. Since they returned from last Sunday’s open date in the schedule, the Titans signed one defensive back – Josh Thompson – to the active roster and added two others – Kyron Brown and Steven Parker – to the practice squad.
Wichita Eagle
Saturday Dolphins Mailbag: Sanders Situation, Keys Against Steelers, Concussion Topic, and More
Part 1 of the pre-Steelers game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag, which for the first time features questions submitted via email (fnalldolphins@yahoo.com):. Alain, can you explain the Dolphins being favored by 7 Sunday night, especially how the team has played the last three games? Does a recently concussed Tua really make that much of a difference? Seems to me the pressure is on Tua & McDaniel Sunday night to stop the bleeding.
Wichita Eagle
How Brett Rypien Starting at QB Changes Broncos’ Offense
Throughout the week, there was a question of who would start at quarterback for the Denver Broncos against the New York Jets. Well, we now know that Russell Wilson will be inactive as he deals with a hamstring injury, so Brett Rypien will get his second career start, with Josh Johnson getting called up to be the backup.
Wichita Eagle
Steelers CB James Pierre Active for Dolphins Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers secondary, at one point concerningly thin, is all of a sudden getting much healthier. They got more good news the day before they kick off their first primetime game of the season against the Miami Dolphins. Cornerback James Pierre, who played well in last week's...
Wichita Eagle
Commanders QB Carson Wentz Placed on IR: ‘Revenge Tour’ Canceled
As Carson Wentz' career teeters, his "revenge tour" is officially canceled. The Washington Commanders' quarterback was placed on injured reserve Saturday morning, meaning he will miss at least the next four games. On Washington's schedule in that span are trips to Wentz' two former teams: the Indianapolis Colts (Oct. 30) and Philadelphia Eagles (Nov. 14).
Wichita Eagle
5 Trade Deadline Targets for Lions
Through the first six weeks of the NFL season, the worst defense in the league resides in Detroit. The Lions have allowed more points than any other team in the league, and their 428.6 average yards against mark is also ranked last. This is despite the team having played only five games.
Wichita Eagle
NFL Week 7 Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals vs Atlanta Falcons
The Bengals welcome the Falcons to Paycor Stadium on Sunday afternoon. It's a battle of 3-3 teams. Cincinnati is hoping to continue make their turn in the right direction after a disappointing start to the season, whereas Atlanta is one of the NFL's Cinderella stories. The Bengals are heavy favorites...
Wichita Eagle
Still Shorthanded, Help Is on the Way for the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a close 24-20 defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Bills in a key AFC matchup. The loss pushed the Chiefs to 4-2 on the season and they are essentially two games behind the Bills for the top spot in the AFC playoff standings. The sky is falling, right?
Wichita Eagle
Why Wasp isn’t just a Super Bowl memory for Chiefs: ‘It’s still a hard thing to stop’
Without “Jet Chip Wasp,” the Kansas City Chiefs probably don’t win Super Bowl 54. That 44-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes to Tyreek Hill on third-and-15 — Mahomes requested the play during a previous stoppage on the Chiefs’ sideline — is now the stuff of legends, as it kick-started KC’s 10-point comeback in the fourth quarter of a 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.
Wichita Eagle
Buffalo Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie: A Slot Payout
Though signing a two-year, $4.4 million extension in the offseason would seem to solidify one’s place on a pro football team, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie entered the 2022 season with expectations to satisfy. Following the departure of ex-slot receiver Cole Beasley, the 27-year-old was expected to be...
Wichita Eagle
Colts Involved in Puzzling Trade Proposal
With the NFL's trade deadline fast approaching on Nov. 1, rumors about players moving around the league are soon to hit a fever pitch. All is relatively quiet on the Indianapolis Colts' front — save for speculation about a recently demoted quarterback — so naturally, it was only a matter of time until the team's name was tossed into the mix.
Wichita Eagle
Lions’ Injury Report: 5 Players Out against Cowboys
The Detroit Lions are hoping practicing in pads this week will result in a positive payoff this weekend against the Dallas Cowboys on the road. Head coach Dan Campbell explained to reporters what the benefits were of increasing the intensity of practice following the bye week. “It’s just to be...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs activated 1 key defensive starter Saturday. Another remains sidelined vs. 49ers
It’s official now: Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. will play Sunday. The Chiefs on Saturday made an expected procedural move of activating Gay to their 53-player roster ahead of their Week 7 game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. The transaction comes after Gay returned to...
Wichita Eagle
Notebook: Targeting, Roughing the Passer Penalties Highlight Alabama vs. Mississippi State
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Last week, the talk of the college football world, particularly in the Alabama section of it, was targeting and the lack of it being called against Tennessee on Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young, who took a vicious hit from Omari Thomas. Despite video evidence suggesting targeting could have been called, no foul was assessed. Crimson Tide nation erupted via Twitter all week, and Alabama head coach Nick Saban said UA sent the play to the SEC office for review.
Wichita Eagle
How Mahomes and the Chiefs can beat the 49ers in their 1st meeting since Super Bowl LIV
The Chiefs are on the road for their Week 7 game Sunday afternoon, taking on the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. The Chiefs (4-2) are coming off a loss to the Buffalo Bills. But there’s no time to dwell on that as they line up against the 3-3 Niners for the first time since Super Bowl LIV — a championship game won 31-21 by the Chiefs.
Wichita Eagle
So what are the chances Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. plays Sunday at the 49ers?
Linebacker Willie Gay Jr. is set to see his first action since serving a four-game NFL suspension. Chiefs coach Andy Reid sounded optimistic Friday that Gay would play in Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. “Pretty good chance, yeah,” Reid said. Gay, who...
