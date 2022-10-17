Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenAmbler, PA
4 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022Marilyn JohnsonCollegeville, PA
Venditore by Giordano Opens in Rittenhouse SquareMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Oloroso Launches Extravagant Tapas-Style Chef's Counter Tasting ExperienceMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Jayson Tatum notches his first 40-piece of the season: 6 takeaways from Celtics vs. Magic
Tatum and Derrick White lifted the Celtics on a lackluster night. The Celtics remained undefeated with a 126-120 victory over the Magic on Saturday, sweeping their two-game Florida stretch. Here’s what happened. The Big Picture. The Celtics got a big boost from Jayson Tatum early after he took exception...
Wichita Eagle
Injury Report: Key Rookie Ruled out, Thunder Relatively Healthy
Oklahoma City continues their early season road stretch with a game in Denver against the Nuggets on Saturday. From the onset of the off-season, OKC has been hit with key injuries at the most inopportune times. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed all of the Thunders preseason contests with a MCL Sprain while...
Wichita Eagle
Takeaways From The Miami Heat’s Loss To The Boston Celtics
The Miami Heat have yet to win a game this season as they lost to the Boston Celtics on Friday night, 111-104, the same team that prevented them from making the NBA Finals last year. Here are some major takeaways from the game:. TYLER HERRO CONTINUES TO SHINE. After scoring...
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
Wichita Eagle
Report: Silver Apologizes to Suns Employees After Sarver’s Suspension
Prior to the Suns’ season opener on Wednesday, a 107–105 victory over the Mavericks, NBA commissioner Adam Silver apologized multiple times to employees of the Phoenix organization for the league’s handling of owner Robert Sarver over the years, according to a report from ESPN’s Baxter Holmes.
Wichita Eagle
Injury Report: Nuggets Reveal Updated Status For Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray
View the original article to see embedded media. Coming into this matchup with the Golden State Warriors, the Denver Nuggets listed Nikola Jokic as probable, and Jamal Murray as questionable. Now with just under an hour until tip-off, Jokic has been upgraded to available, and Murray has been downgraded to out.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Shaquille O’Neal, Inside The NBA Colleagues Sign Lucrative New Deal
Legendary Hall of Fame NBA big men Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley will be enjoying their very lucrative post-playing careers for a while longer, along with Inside The NBA teammates Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson. View the original article to see embedded media. It's always nice to see Shaq, an...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Lakers Honor Dodgers Legend At Home Opener
Your Los Angeles Lakers paid tribute to an L.A. sports luminary during their first home game of the 2022-23 NBA season. View the original article to see embedded media. The late great Vin Scully, who passed away on August 2nd of this year at the age of 94, was the Los Angeles Dodgers' play-caller for a whopping 67 seasons, from 1950-2016. That's right, he called games for the club when it was still the Brooklyn Dodgers. He was on the call for six of the Dodgers' seven World Series titles, his last being the 1988 championship over the "Bash Brothers"-era Oakland Athletics.
Wichita Eagle
Las Vegas Strip NBA Team Hopes Get a Big Boost
Former National Basketball Association player Jackie Robinson unveiled his plans to build a 23,000-seat arena and luxury hotel on the Las Vegas Strip nine years ago with hopes to bring an NBA team to Sin City. Robinson's project on 27 acres between the Sahara Las Vegas and Fontainebleau Las Vegas...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Can L.A. Survive A Brutal Early Schedule?
The Lakers are off to a rocky start after dropping their first two games of the season. It seems the only way to go from here is up, but looking deeper at the Lakers schedule presents an extremely daunting task early into the season. This may be a sign for...
Wichita Eagle
Scottie Barnes Exits Early With Ankle Injury
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes landed awkwardly following a dunk attempt and was forced to leave Saturday night's game with a right ankle injury. View the original article to see embedded media. Barnes was grimacing in pain and holding his ankle after falling on Tyler Herro after a made dunk....
Wichita Eagle
Report: Magic Johnson Wants to Buy Stake in Raiders
View the original article to see embedded media. NBA legend Magic Johnson is interested in buying a stake of the Raiders, according to a report from Semafor. The ownership stake that Johnson is pursuing would reportedly set a record valuation for the sports franchise. Johnson is leading a group that’s seeking a minority stake in the Raiders.
Wichita Eagle
5 Trade Deadline Targets for Lions
Through the first six weeks of the NFL season, the worst defense in the league resides in Detroit. The Lions have allowed more points than any other team in the league, and their 428.6 average yards against mark is also ranked last. This is despite the team having played only five games.
Wichita Eagle
Report: ‘Real Doubt’ D’Andre Swift Plays against Cowboys
The Detroit Lions are likely going to be without running back D'Andre Swift Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. In somewhat of a surprise, multiple reports are indicating there is "real doubt" the speedy running back suits up and plays this week, after being limited this week at practice. Swift has...
Wichita Eagle
How to Watch Phillies vs Padres NLCS Game 4: TV Channel, Streaming
The Philadelphia Phillies are rolling. Game 3 saw the club trot out Ranger Suárez to face San Diego Padres starter Joe Musgrove on Friday evening. On paper, the Padres had the advantage, Musgrove is seen as one of, if not the best third starter in the National League. No...
Comments / 0