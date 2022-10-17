ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Wichita Eagle

Injury Report: Key Rookie Ruled out, Thunder Relatively Healthy

Oklahoma City continues their early season road stretch with a game in Denver against the Nuggets on Saturday. From the onset of the off-season, OKC has been hit with key injuries at the most inopportune times. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed all of the Thunders preseason contests with a MCL Sprain while...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Wichita Eagle

Takeaways From The Miami Heat’s Loss To The Boston Celtics

The Miami Heat have yet to win a game this season as they lost to the Boston Celtics on Friday night, 111-104, the same team that prevented them from making the NBA Finals last year. Here are some major takeaways from the game:. TYLER HERRO CONTINUES TO SHINE. After scoring...
BOSTON, MA
Wichita Eagle

Report: Silver Apologizes to Suns Employees After Sarver’s Suspension

Prior to the Suns’ season opener on Wednesday, a 107–105 victory over the Mavericks, NBA commissioner Adam Silver apologized multiple times to employees of the Phoenix organization for the league’s handling of owner Robert Sarver over the years, according to a report from ESPN’s Baxter Holmes.
PHOENIX, AZ
Wichita Eagle

Injury Report: Nuggets Reveal Updated Status For Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray

View the original article to see embedded media. Coming into this matchup with the Golden State Warriors, the Denver Nuggets listed Nikola Jokic as probable, and Jamal Murray as questionable. Now with just under an hour until tip-off, Jokic has been upgraded to available, and Murray has been downgraded to out.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: Lakers Honor Dodgers Legend At Home Opener

Your Los Angeles Lakers paid tribute to an L.A. sports luminary during their first home game of the 2022-23 NBA season. View the original article to see embedded media. The late great Vin Scully, who passed away on August 2nd of this year at the age of 94, was the Los Angeles Dodgers' play-caller for a whopping 67 seasons, from 1950-2016. That's right, he called games for the club when it was still the Brooklyn Dodgers. He was on the call for six of the Dodgers' seven World Series titles, his last being the 1988 championship over the "Bash Brothers"-era Oakland Athletics.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Las Vegas Strip NBA Team Hopes Get a Big Boost

Former National Basketball Association player Jackie Robinson unveiled his plans to build a 23,000-seat arena and luxury hotel on the Las Vegas Strip nine years ago with hopes to bring an NBA team to Sin City. Robinson's project on 27 acres between the Sahara Las Vegas and Fontainebleau Las Vegas...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: Can L.A. Survive A Brutal Early Schedule?

The Lakers are off to a rocky start after dropping their first two games of the season. It seems the only way to go from here is up, but looking deeper at the Lakers schedule presents an extremely daunting task early into the season. This may be a sign for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Scottie Barnes Exits Early With Ankle Injury

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes landed awkwardly following a dunk attempt and was forced to leave Saturday night's game with a right ankle injury. View the original article to see embedded media. Barnes was grimacing in pain and holding his ankle after falling on Tyler Herro after a made dunk....
Wichita Eagle

Report: Magic Johnson Wants to Buy Stake in Raiders

View the original article to see embedded media. NBA legend Magic Johnson is interested in buying a stake of the Raiders, according to a report from Semafor. The ownership stake that Johnson is pursuing would reportedly set a record valuation for the sports franchise. Johnson is leading a group that’s seeking a minority stake in the Raiders.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wichita Eagle

5 Trade Deadline Targets for Lions

Through the first six weeks of the NFL season, the worst defense in the league resides in Detroit. The Lions have allowed more points than any other team in the league, and their 428.6 average yards against mark is also ranked last. This is despite the team having played only five games.
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Report: ‘Real Doubt’ D’Andre Swift Plays against Cowboys

The Detroit Lions are likely going to be without running back D'Andre Swift Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. In somewhat of a surprise, multiple reports are indicating there is "real doubt" the speedy running back suits up and plays this week, after being limited this week at practice. Swift has...
DETROIT, MI

