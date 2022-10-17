Read full article on original website
Watch: Schwarber Rips One Into the Night
Kyle Schwarber is perhaps the hottest bat on the planet now. If not for Rhys Hoskins... and Bryce Harper. He has hit three home runs in the Philadelphia Phillies' NLCS against the San Diego Padres. Not one of them has been shorter than 405 feet. None have been hit softer than 109 mph.
How to Watch Phillies vs Padres NLCS Game 4: TV Channel, Streaming
The Philadelphia Phillies are rolling. Game 3 saw the club trot out Ranger Suárez to face San Diego Padres starter Joe Musgrove on Friday evening. On paper, the Padres had the advantage, Musgrove is seen as one of, if not the best third starter in the National League. No...
Jean Segura’s Wild Ride Takes Phillies Closer to World Series
PHILADELPHIA — No one put on a better show at Citizens Bank Park on Friday than Jean Segura. The second baseman seemed to know that a good performance requires a bit of texture. He pulled out all the tricks of an experienced showman: Never let the audience get comfortable. Always keep them guessing. Be willing to raise the stakes—even if it’s risky—and understand that it’s a hell of a lot more fun to be interesting than it is to be consistent.
New Rangers Manager Among Greats
Bruce Bochy was named the manager of the Texas Rangers on Friday. He brings the strongest credentials of any manager in team history, and one of the strongest set of credentials in baseball history. In fact, Bochy’s managerial career ranks with many of the game’s all-time greats, many of which are already in the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Dodgers: Analyst Questions LA’s Process in the Postseason vs the Regular Season
Dodgers insider David Vassegh was on AM570's Petros & Money show this week, talking about L.A.'s stunning collapse in the NLDS that led to their early offseason. One topic of conversation was the fact that the Dodgers have been the best team in baseball the last several years but have just one World Series title to show for it, along with two NLDS exits in the last four years.
Dodgers News: Fans Give Their Thoughts Of Their Worse NLDS Loss
The MLB postseason is still roaring through but the Dodgers losing in the NLDS is still the talk of the town. The Dodgers were poised for greatness before ultimately being shut down and the disappointment among fans is apparent. Fans took to the polls to help decide which NLDS loss...
Nestor Cortes: Aaron Judge Should Be Yankees’ Captain If He Returns
Should Aaron Judge re-sign with the Yankees this offseason, Nestor Cortes believes the outfielder’s contract should come with a new title. “I think I'm able to say that if he's back here next year, he's our captain, he's the next captain,” Cortes said prior to Game 3 of the American League Championship Series. “We follow everything he does. He leads by example. He's not really a guy that comes out and screams at anybody. But if he has to, that's his job. I think he's earned that right to keep us in check. What allows him to be so great, I feel like, is he's a great baseball player, but he's a better human. He treats everybody the same. He follows up on everybody every day. That's what allows him to be who he is.”
Lakers News: Lakers Honor Dodgers Legend At Home Opener
Your Los Angeles Lakers paid tribute to an L.A. sports luminary during their first home game of the 2022-23 NBA season. View the original article to see embedded media. The late great Vin Scully, who passed away on August 2nd of this year at the age of 94, was the Los Angeles Dodgers' play-caller for a whopping 67 seasons, from 1950-2016. That's right, he called games for the club when it was still the Brooklyn Dodgers. He was on the call for six of the Dodgers' seven World Series titles, his last being the 1988 championship over the "Bash Brothers"-era Oakland Athletics.
