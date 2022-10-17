ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee Tribune

Reverse Raffle a success for Chattahoochee Tech Foundation and students

By Special, Damon
Cherokee Tribune
Cherokee Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AbDFH_0icjMCnA00
The 2022 Reverse Raffle fundraiser at Chattahoochee Tech, which featured emcee Louis Tonsmeire, raised funds to help students in need. Special

The Chattahoochee Tech Foundation raised $56,125 at the 2022 Reverse Raffle fundraiser held Oct. 13 at the North Metro Campus with proceeds going directly to helping students in need.

Unlike a typical raffle, the purchaser of the last ticket drawn in a Reverse Raffle wins the grand prize. When the final five ticket holders were announced at the 2022 Reverse Raffle, emcee Louis Tonsmeire confirmed if they would like to split the $5,000 grand prize or continue with the raffle. The final five tickets holders split the grand prize. They were McCarthy Building Companies Inc., Jericho Design Group, Claire Bartlett, Britt Fleck and Nicole Stanley.

Sponsors of the 2022 Reverse Raffle represented a broad spectrum of local companies. Their contributions ranged from $3,500 for platinum sponsors to $2,500 for gold sponsorships and $1,500 for bronze sponsorships. The 2022 Reverse Raffle platinum level sponsors included Advantage Office Solutions, McCarthy Building Companies Inc., Wellstar Health System and Win-Tech Inc. Gold level sponsors included Cobb EMC, North Georgia Staffing, Northside Hospital Cherokee and Reliable Heating & Air. Bronze level sponsors included Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Credit Union of Georgia, Enjoy Cherokee Magazine, Croft, H M Plumbing, Jericho Design Group, Piedmont Mountainside, Pisano’s Italian Kitchen and Westside Bank.

“We greatly appreciate the generosity and support of our sponsors and donors,” said Chattahoochee Tech Vice President of Advancement Jennifer Nelson. “Proceeds from this event will help students in need complete their programs of study and become valuable members of Georgia’s skilled workforce.”

The Chattahoochee Tech Foundation is a nonprofit 501 (c)(3) organization that supports the college by working to help make higher education an affordable reality for students at Chattahoochee Tech. The Foundation presented over $110,000 in scholarships last year, along with emergency grants totaling $27,390 to support Chattahoochee Tech students.

For more information, visit www.ChattahoocheeTech.edu .

Comments / 0

Related
Cherokee Tribune

Canton Rotary donates $6K to Hasty Elementary

Hasty Elementary School Fine Arts Academy received a $6,000 donation Tuesday from the Rotary Club of Canton, Cherokee County School District announced. The club’s gift, which was gathered through local fundraising and the Rotary District Grant match program, is part of their ongoing partnership with Hasty. The club supports the Canton school through donations of time, talent and treasure, and has earned multiple Partner of the Year and Volunteer of the Year honors for their service. ...
CANTON, GA
Cherokee Tribune

Indian Knoll Elementary named Microsoft Showcase School

Indian Knoll Elementary School has earned a global honor recognizing its dedication to effectively using technology for teaching and learning for the second year in a row, Cherokee County School District announced. The school has been selected by Microsoft as a 2022-23 Microsoft Showcase School in honor of its successful use of educational technology to benefit students and teachers. Only 43 U.S. schools were selected as Showcase Schools, and only two Georgia schools were named to the list. ...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
Cherokee Tribune

CCSD School Nutrition wins top state award

The Cherokee County School District’s School Nutrition program won the Golden Radish Award from the Georgia Department of Education School Nutrition Division, CCSD announced. The award recognizes excellence in providing fresh, locally grown produce and ingredients in student meals; promoting the importance of farm to school food sourcing; and participating in school garden projects. Districts were evaluated on their work using criteria developed by the state School Nutrition Division, Georgia Department of Agriculture, University of Georgia Extension and Georgia Department of Public Health. CCSD, where...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
Cherokee Tribune

Cherokee Schools PE teachers win state awards

Four Cherokee County School District educators have earned top state awards for physical education teachers, the district announced. Jason Bermudez of Indian Knoll Elementary School has been named the Georgia Elementary Physical Education Teacher of the Year by the Georgia Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance. The three teachers who make up the PE department for Liberty Elementary School — Jose Lago, Rick Myers and Lucy Pence — together earned the association’s Award of Excellence in Physical Education. ...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
Cherokee Tribune

Four Cherokee County students selected for state advisory council

Four Cherokee County School District students have been named to the State School Superintendent’s 2022-23 Student Advisory Council. Cherokee High School senior Brighton Cux, Creekview High School senior Jacob Mavromatidis, Etowah High School senior Madison Borsetti and River Ridge High School senior Nandita Bipin are among the 67 high school students from across the state selected for the prestigious role. The students were chosen by State School Superintendent Richard Woods...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
Cherokee Tribune

Cherokee High School graduate wins Emmy award

A woman who grew up in Cherokee County can now call herself an Emmy-winning TV editor. Jeanie Phillips, who graduated Cherokee High School in 2000, recently received an Emmy award acknowledging her and her team’s work on the Amazon Prime Video original “Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls.” The team received the award for “Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program” for their editing on the episode “Naked.” ...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
Cherokee Tribune

Cherokee Schools announces winner of recipe contest

An Oak Grove Elementary School STEAM Academy mom is the winner of this year’s annual Cherokee County School District Parent Recipe Contest, the school district announced. Keisha Brown, mom of twins who attend preschool at Oak Grove Elementary, earned the top prize for her Spinach and Chicken Quesadilla recipe in the district's "Spinach to Win It" contest. The recipe contest, which highlights a different vegetable each year in honor of...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
Cherokee Tribune

CCSD superintendent named finalist for state award

Cherokee County School District Superintendent Brian Hightower has been named a finalist for the Georgia Superintendent of the Year award, the school district announced. Hightower, who has led CCSD since 2016, was announced as one of four finalists for the top honor today at the Georgia School Superintendents Association’s fall conference in Athens. “Congratulations to Dr. Hightower on this well earned honor,” School Board Chair Kyla Cromer said in a...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
Cherokee Tribune

Cherokee Tribune

Canton, GA
843
Followers
399
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

The Leading Voice of Cherokee County, Georgia.

 https://www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy