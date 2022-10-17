Reverse Raffle a success for Chattahoochee Tech Foundation and students

The 2022 Reverse Raffle fundraiser at Chattahoochee Tech, which featured emcee Louis Tonsmeire, raised funds to help students in need. Special

The Chattahoochee Tech Foundation raised $56,125 at the 2022 Reverse Raffle fundraiser held Oct. 13 at the North Metro Campus with proceeds going directly to helping students in need.

Unlike a typical raffle, the purchaser of the last ticket drawn in a Reverse Raffle wins the grand prize. When the final five ticket holders were announced at the 2022 Reverse Raffle, emcee Louis Tonsmeire confirmed if they would like to split the $5,000 grand prize or continue with the raffle. The final five tickets holders split the grand prize. They were McCarthy Building Companies Inc., Jericho Design Group, Claire Bartlett, Britt Fleck and Nicole Stanley.

Sponsors of the 2022 Reverse Raffle represented a broad spectrum of local companies. Their contributions ranged from $3,500 for platinum sponsors to $2,500 for gold sponsorships and $1,500 for bronze sponsorships. The 2022 Reverse Raffle platinum level sponsors included Advantage Office Solutions, McCarthy Building Companies Inc., Wellstar Health System and Win-Tech Inc. Gold level sponsors included Cobb EMC, North Georgia Staffing, Northside Hospital Cherokee and Reliable Heating & Air. Bronze level sponsors included Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Credit Union of Georgia, Enjoy Cherokee Magazine, Croft, H M Plumbing, Jericho Design Group, Piedmont Mountainside, Pisano’s Italian Kitchen and Westside Bank.

“We greatly appreciate the generosity and support of our sponsors and donors,” said Chattahoochee Tech Vice President of Advancement Jennifer Nelson. “Proceeds from this event will help students in need complete their programs of study and become valuable members of Georgia’s skilled workforce.”

The Chattahoochee Tech Foundation is a nonprofit 501 (c)(3) organization that supports the college by working to help make higher education an affordable reality for students at Chattahoochee Tech. The Foundation presented over $110,000 in scholarships last year, along with emergency grants totaling $27,390 to support Chattahoochee Tech students.

For more information, visit www.ChattahoocheeTech.edu .