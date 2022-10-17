ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Brian Austin Green Says Sharna Burgess 'Sneaks' Outfits on Son Zane as Baby Wears 'Mama' Onesie

The actor shared an adorable photo of son Zane, 3 months, wearing a Halloween-inspired onesie that reads "Mama is my Boo" Sharna Burgess is making sure her little boy shows off his love for his mama. On Wednesday, Brian Austin Green, 49, shared an adorable picture of the couple's almost 4-month-old son Zane wearing a Halloween-themed onesie that reads "Mama is my Boo," as he teased that girlfriend Burgess "sneaks these outfits on him." Zane looks too cute in the Instagram photo as he sports his white, orange and black...
Lauren Bushnell Lane Shares Update on Baby No. 2 with Husband Chris: 'Nothing but Peaceful and Perfect'

Lauren Bushnell Lane revealed that she and husband Chris Lane named their second child Baker Weston Lane in a new Instagram post showing off her family of four Lauren Bushnell Lane says her new baby is "peaceful and perfect." The Bachelor alum, 32, shared a carousel of photos featuring her newborn with his big brother Dutton on Instagram Friday, as she revealed in the caption of her post that her second son with husband Chris Lane has been named Baker Weston Lane. "Our little man surprised us 9 days...
Charli D'Amelio Reveals She Got 2 Tattoos Filming Season 2 of 'The D'Amelio Show' – See Her Ink

Charli D'Amelio previously documented her trip to the tattoo shop alongside Olivia Rodrigo, Iris Apatow and Avani Gregg  Charli D'Amelio is building her body art collection. The TikTok superstar documented her trip to the tattoo parlor alongside her sister Dixie, 21, and her parents Heidi and Marc, with an Instagram post shared on Wednesday.  In the series of photos, the 18-year-old influencer revealed that she got her two ink additions while filming for season two of The D'Amelio Show, which aired on September 28. ...
Joanna Gaines Says She's 'Trying Not to Cry' as Daughter Turns 16, Shows Off Birthday Decorations

Joanna and Chip Gaines are parents to sons Crew, 4, Duke, 14, and Drake, 18, and daughters Emmie Kay, 12, and Ella, 16 Joanna Gaines can't believe how fast her kids are growing up. The Fixer Upper star, 44, shared a video on Instagram Wednesday showing the decorations she put up at home in honor of her daughter Ella's 16th birthday. Joanna, who shares daughter Ella with husband Chip Gaines, hung colorful balloons throughout the family's living and dining area and put up a "sweet sixteen" banner above the...
Jessica Biel Reveals Look for Vow Renewal with Justin Timberlake — with Sweet Nod to First Wedding

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake — who share sons Silas Randall, 7, and Phineas, 2 — renewed their vows over the summer after tying the knot on Oct. 19, 2012, in Fasano, Italy Jessica Biel's outfit that she wore for her vow renewal with husband Justin Timberlake held a special and significant meaning. On Wednesday, Biel, 40, and Timberlake, 41, celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary with posts shared on their respective Instagram pages. "Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime! Run it back, baby. RUN IT BACK. I love you," Biel wrote...
Sister Wives Sneak Peek: Christine 'Cannot Respect' Kody for Prioritizing Social Event over Family

"Who he is and the choices he's making, I cannot respect this man," Christine Brown says in PEOPLE's exclusive Sister Wives sneak peek Christine Brown and Kody Brown are not on the same page. In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode of Sister Wives, Kody takes some time away from the family to help officiate his friend's wedding. But his decision doesn't sit well with his ex-wife Christine — or their children. "Janelle's kids knew that Kody was officiating a wedding and they told [my daughters] Gwen and Ysabel," Christine, 50, tells...
King Charles Chooses Sweet Childhood Photo with Queen Elizabeth to Thank People for Condolences

King Charles III is thanking the public for the sympathies shared following the death of Queen Elizabeth. The new King, 73, chose a poignant photo of himself and the late Queen to thank supporters for their condolence cards, as seen on Twitter Wednesday. The cream card with a black border was stamped with the new monarch's cypher, opening to show a vintage photo of Charles and the Queen at Balmoral Castle in 1952.
Grey Poupon Releases 'Don't Worry Dijon' Jars After Olivia Wilde Shared Her Salad Dressing Recipe

The popular mustard brand is one of three ingredients in Olivia Wilde's alleged go-to dressing recipe Grey Poupon is taking a bite out of the salad dressing drama. On Thursday, the mustard company announced their latest condiment: "Don't Worry Dijon." Named after Olivia Wilde's movie, Don't Worry Darling, the containers are a nod to headlines surrounding claims from the actress and her ex-partner Jason Sudeikis' former nanny. The Daily Mail, which spoke to the unnamed nanny, reports that Sudeikis was allegedly blindsided and "brokenhearted" by Wilde's new relationship with Harry Styles after...
Charlie Puth Confirms He's Dating 'Someone I Grew Up with' and Is 'Definitely' in Love

During an appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday, the "Light Switch" singer revealed he has a special someone in his life. When asked whether he was single or in a relationship, the 30-year-old singer-songwriter responded: "I'm with somebody." Then, Stern pushed a little bit further and asked if he was in love. To this, Puth said he "definitely" is and he thinks this relationship is "it" for him.
Gwyneth Paltrow Says She Burst 'Into Tears' When Daughter Apple Went to College: 'It Was Horrible'

Gwyneth Paltrow wasn't prepared for the emotions she would experience during a pivotal moment in her daughter's life. The actress and Goop founder, 50, chatted with PEOPLE during the Gwyneth Paltrow x Copper Fit Feel the Fit Press Day in Santa Monica, California, on Wednesday evening, where she opened up about sending daughter Apple Blythe Martin to college for the first time.
Mandy Moore and Husband Taylor Goldsmith Welcome Second Baby Boy, Son Oscar Bennett

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith first announced they were expecting their second baby together in June Mandy Moore is officially a mom of two! The This Is Us alum, 38, and husband Taylor Goldsmith have welcomed their second baby, son Oscar Bennett Goldsmith, Moore announced Friday on Instagram. "Ozzie is here!" wrote Moore in the sweet birth announcement, which featured a carousel of black-and-white photos from the hospital. "Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to...
