During an appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday, the "Light Switch" singer revealed he has a special someone in his life. When asked whether he was single or in a relationship, the 30-year-old singer-songwriter responded: "I'm with somebody." Then, Stern pushed a little bit further and asked if he was in love. To this, Puth said he "definitely" is and he thinks this relationship is "it" for him.

2 DAYS AGO