Read full article on original website
Related
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Shows Off Bump as She Enjoys Babymoon with Husband Tarek
Heather Rae El Moussa is reflecting on all the changes the last year of life has brought. On Friday, the Selling Sunset realtor shared scenes on her Instagram Story as she and husband Tarek El Moussa celebrate their first wedding anniversary, an event the busy couple shared they're combining with their babymoon.
Brian Austin Green Says Sharna Burgess 'Sneaks' Outfits on Son Zane as Baby Wears 'Mama' Onesie
The actor shared an adorable photo of son Zane, 3 months, wearing a Halloween-inspired onesie that reads "Mama is my Boo" Sharna Burgess is making sure her little boy shows off his love for his mama. On Wednesday, Brian Austin Green, 49, shared an adorable picture of the couple's almost 4-month-old son Zane wearing a Halloween-themed onesie that reads "Mama is my Boo," as he teased that girlfriend Burgess "sneaks these outfits on him." Zane looks too cute in the Instagram photo as he sports his white, orange and black...
Kylie Jenner Says She Experienced Baby Blues After Welcoming Son: 'Crying Every Day'
Kylie Jenner is getting real about her experience after giving birth. In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, opened up to sister Kendall Jenner about where she was at weeks after welcoming her son, whose name has not been shared since it was changed from Wolf.
Lauren Bushnell Lane Shares Update on Baby No. 2 with Husband Chris: 'Nothing but Peaceful and Perfect'
Lauren Bushnell Lane revealed that she and husband Chris Lane named their second child Baker Weston Lane in a new Instagram post showing off her family of four Lauren Bushnell Lane says her new baby is "peaceful and perfect." The Bachelor alum, 32, shared a carousel of photos featuring her newborn with his big brother Dutton on Instagram Friday, as she revealed in the caption of her post that her second son with husband Chris Lane has been named Baker Weston Lane. "Our little man surprised us 9 days...
Charli D'Amelio Reveals She Got 2 Tattoos Filming Season 2 of 'The D'Amelio Show' – See Her Ink
Charli D'Amelio previously documented her trip to the tattoo shop alongside Olivia Rodrigo, Iris Apatow and Avani Gregg Charli D'Amelio is building her body art collection. The TikTok superstar documented her trip to the tattoo parlor alongside her sister Dixie, 21, and her parents Heidi and Marc, with an Instagram post shared on Wednesday. In the series of photos, the 18-year-old influencer revealed that she got her two ink additions while filming for season two of The D'Amelio Show, which aired on September 28. ...
Joanna Gaines Says She's 'Trying Not to Cry' as Daughter Turns 16, Shows Off Birthday Decorations
Joanna and Chip Gaines are parents to sons Crew, 4, Duke, 14, and Drake, 18, and daughters Emmie Kay, 12, and Ella, 16 Joanna Gaines can't believe how fast her kids are growing up. The Fixer Upper star, 44, shared a video on Instagram Wednesday showing the decorations she put up at home in honor of her daughter Ella's 16th birthday. Joanna, who shares daughter Ella with husband Chip Gaines, hung colorful balloons throughout the family's living and dining area and put up a "sweet sixteen" banner above the...
Jessica Biel Reveals Look for Vow Renewal with Justin Timberlake — with Sweet Nod to First Wedding
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake — who share sons Silas Randall, 7, and Phineas, 2 — renewed their vows over the summer after tying the knot on Oct. 19, 2012, in Fasano, Italy Jessica Biel's outfit that she wore for her vow renewal with husband Justin Timberlake held a special and significant meaning. On Wednesday, Biel, 40, and Timberlake, 41, celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary with posts shared on their respective Instagram pages. "Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime! Run it back, baby. RUN IT BACK. I love you," Biel wrote...
Princess Charlene Shares New Photo of Twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella: 'Growing So Fast'
Monaco's royal twins are "growing so fast!" Princess Charlene shared what appears to be a new school photo of her 7-year-old children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, via Instagram on Friday. Charlene captioned the shot, which shows the twins smiling together in their school uniforms, "Growing so fast," along with two heart emojis.
Sister Wives Sneak Peek: Christine 'Cannot Respect' Kody for Prioritizing Social Event over Family
"Who he is and the choices he's making, I cannot respect this man," Christine Brown says in PEOPLE's exclusive Sister Wives sneak peek Christine Brown and Kody Brown are not on the same page. In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode of Sister Wives, Kody takes some time away from the family to help officiate his friend's wedding. But his decision doesn't sit well with his ex-wife Christine — or their children. "Janelle's kids knew that Kody was officiating a wedding and they told [my daughters] Gwen and Ysabel," Christine, 50, tells...
'Ellen DeGeneres Show' Star Sophia Grace Reveals She's Pregnant, Expecting First Baby
Sophia Grace Brownlee, the influencer who first appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2011 when she was 9 years old, announced on Saturday that she's pregnant with her first child. Brownlee, 19, revealed and discussed the pregnancy in a YouTube vlog, where she admitted that she thought some of...
King Charles Chooses Sweet Childhood Photo with Queen Elizabeth to Thank People for Condolences
King Charles III is thanking the public for the sympathies shared following the death of Queen Elizabeth. The new King, 73, chose a poignant photo of himself and the late Queen to thank supporters for their condolence cards, as seen on Twitter Wednesday. The cream card with a black border was stamped with the new monarch's cypher, opening to show a vintage photo of Charles and the Queen at Balmoral Castle in 1952.
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Changes Instagram Handle to Mark 1-Year Wedding Anniversary to Husband Tarek
Heather Rae El Moussa is marking her one-year wedding anniversary in a special way. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the pregnant Selling Sunset star, 35, revealed she changed her handle from @heatherraeyoung to @theheatherraeelmoussa, eliminating her maiden name ahead of her milestone with husband Tarek El Moussa, 41. "Peep...
Grey Poupon Releases 'Don't Worry Dijon' Jars After Olivia Wilde Shared Her Salad Dressing Recipe
The popular mustard brand is one of three ingredients in Olivia Wilde's alleged go-to dressing recipe Grey Poupon is taking a bite out of the salad dressing drama. On Thursday, the mustard company announced their latest condiment: "Don't Worry Dijon." Named after Olivia Wilde's movie, Don't Worry Darling, the containers are a nod to headlines surrounding claims from the actress and her ex-partner Jason Sudeikis' former nanny. The Daily Mail, which spoke to the unnamed nanny, reports that Sudeikis was allegedly blindsided and "brokenhearted" by Wilde's new relationship with Harry Styles after...
Charlie Puth Confirms He's Dating 'Someone I Grew Up with' and Is 'Definitely' in Love
During an appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday, the "Light Switch" singer revealed he has a special someone in his life. When asked whether he was single or in a relationship, the 30-year-old singer-songwriter responded: "I'm with somebody." Then, Stern pushed a little bit further and asked if he was in love. To this, Puth said he "definitely" is and he thinks this relationship is "it" for him.
Lil Nas X Delays LA Show for a Few Minutes After Telling Fans He 'Vomited' Backstage: 'Not a Joke'
Lil Nas X isn't afraid to tell fans when he's having a backstage emergency. Before taking the stage at for his Long Live Montero Tour stop at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday, the "Industry Baby" performer reportedly told fans he needed a little extra time to prepare after throwing up backstage.
Ron Masak, Angela Lansbury's 'Murder, She Wrote' Costar, Dead at 86: He 'Will Be Greatly Missed'
Ron Masak, an actor best known for a recurring role opposite Angela Lansbury in Murder, She Wrote, has died. He was 86. Masak's daughter revealed that her father died Thursday in a post shared on Facebook. "He has touched so many lives and will be greatly missed," she wrote. The...
Gwyneth Paltrow Says She Burst 'Into Tears' When Daughter Apple Went to College: 'It Was Horrible'
Gwyneth Paltrow wasn't prepared for the emotions she would experience during a pivotal moment in her daughter's life. The actress and Goop founder, 50, chatted with PEOPLE during the Gwyneth Paltrow x Copper Fit Feel the Fit Press Day in Santa Monica, California, on Wednesday evening, where she opened up about sending daughter Apple Blythe Martin to college for the first time.
Salma Hayek Feels Channing Tatum's Abs in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Photo: 'Tease of What's to Come'
Channing Tatum is serving a six-pack to Salma Hayek in the first look at Magic Mike's Last Dance. On Friday, both actors shared a photo from the upcoming film, which will serve as the third in the Magic Mike franchise. "A tease of what's to come in theaters this Valentine's...
Mandy Moore and Husband Taylor Goldsmith Welcome Second Baby Boy, Son Oscar Bennett
Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith first announced they were expecting their second baby together in June Mandy Moore is officially a mom of two! The This Is Us alum, 38, and husband Taylor Goldsmith have welcomed their second baby, son Oscar Bennett Goldsmith, Moore announced Friday on Instagram. "Ozzie is here!" wrote Moore in the sweet birth announcement, which featured a carousel of black-and-white photos from the hospital. "Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to...
George Clooney Was 'Terrified' After Finding Out He Was Having Twins at 56: 'Such a Disaster'
George Clooney is sharing his initial feelings about being a dad to twins. The Ticket to Paradise star, 61, appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show Friday, where he revealed he was "terrified" when he first found out he and wife Amal were expecting twins. "That wasn't part of the plan,"...
People
342K+
Followers
56K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0