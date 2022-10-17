Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Owasso man, 18, involved in double fatal crash was driving ‘in excess of 150 mph’
STILLWATER, Okla. — An Owasso man was arrested and faces two counts of second-degree murder after police say he caused a crash that killed two people in Stillwater. Luke Christopher House, 18, of Owasso was taken into custody a week after he was involved in a crash on State Highway 51 (6th Avenue) near Country Club Road in Stillwater on Oct. 15, Stillwater police said.
4 friends killed in 'violent' shooting, dismembered, thrown in Oklahoma river; person of interest named
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Four close friends who mysteriously disappeared in Oklahoma were killed in a "violent" shooting at a scrapyard, dismembered and thrown in a river, according to police. The owner of the scrapyard, Joe Kennedy, is a person of interest in the quadruple murder, Okmulgee Police Chief Joe...
Dismembered bodies found in river belong to missing men, police say
Okmulgee Police Department confirmed that four dismembered bodies recovered from a river in Oklahoma on Friday belonged to a group of missing men and that they are searching for a person of interest following their murders.Police Chief Joe Prentice on Monday confirmed the bodies of four men pulled from the Deep Fork River, southeast of the city of Okmulgee, belonged to Mark Chastain, 32; Billy Chastain, 30; Alex Stephens, 29; and Mike Sparks, 32, who were reported missing overnight last Monday. The men, close friends, were believed to have left Billy Chastain's home in Okmulgee on Sunday night, reportedly on bicycles, according to...
Missing Oklahoma men were shot and dismembered, police say
"This investigation is now a murder investigation," said Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice.
Creek County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
SAPULPA, Okla. — The Creek County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is searching for a woman last known to be in the Sapulpa area. According to a CCSO Facebook post, Stephanie Fuller was reported missing to the CCSO on October 15, 2022. The post said Fuller was last known to...
Person of interest agrees to speak to investigators in Tulsa County attempted abduction case
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE, 10/17/22: The person of interest has agreed to be interviewed by deputies. Tulsa County deputies are searching for a suspect after an attempted abduction in Sand Springs. It happened Sept. 30 near West 10th Street and Valley Drive. According to deputies, footage shows a...
Multiple Human Remains Found in Search for 4 Friends Who Vanished After Going for a Bike Ride
Friends Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain, Mike Sparks, and Alex Stevens have been missing since Sunday after they went on a bike ride Human remains have been found in a small Oklahoma town as local police search for four men who disappeared while on a bike ride. The Okmulgee Police Department announced earlier this week that four friends — Mark Chastain, 32; Billy Chastain, 30; Mike Sparks, 32; and Alex Stevens, 29 — had been missing since Sunday. In a press briefing captured by 2 News in Oklahoma, Okmulgee police chief Joe...
People
342K+
Followers
56K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0