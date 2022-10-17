Okmulgee Police Department confirmed that four dismembered bodies recovered from a river in Oklahoma on Friday belonged to a group of missing men and that they are searching for a person of interest following their murders.Police Chief Joe Prentice on Monday confirmed the bodies of four men pulled from the Deep Fork River, southeast of the city of Okmulgee, belonged to Mark Chastain, 32; Billy Chastain, 30; Alex Stephens, 29; and Mike Sparks, 32, who were reported missing overnight last Monday. The men, close friends, were believed to have left Billy Chastain's home in Okmulgee on Sunday night, reportedly on bicycles, according to...

OKMULGEE, OK ・ 5 DAYS AGO