ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okmulgee, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Owasso man, 18, involved in double fatal crash was driving ‘in excess of 150 mph’

STILLWATER, Okla. — An Owasso man was arrested and faces two counts of second-degree murder after police say he caused a crash that killed two people in Stillwater. Luke Christopher House, 18, of Owasso was taken into custody a week after he was involved in a crash on State Highway 51 (6th Avenue) near Country Club Road in Stillwater on Oct. 15, Stillwater police said.
STILLWATER, OK
CBS Denver

Dismembered bodies found in river belong to missing men, police say

Okmulgee Police Department confirmed that four dismembered bodies recovered from a river in Oklahoma on Friday belonged to a group of missing men and that they are searching for a person of interest following their murders.Police Chief Joe Prentice on Monday confirmed the bodies of four men pulled from the Deep Fork River, southeast of the city of Okmulgee, belonged to Mark Chastain, 32; Billy Chastain, 30; Alex Stephens, 29; and Mike Sparks, 32, who were reported missing overnight last Monday. The men, close friends, were believed to have left Billy Chastain's home in Okmulgee on Sunday night, reportedly on bicycles, according to...
OKMULGEE, OK
People

Multiple Human Remains Found in Search for 4 Friends Who Vanished After Going for a Bike Ride

Friends Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain, Mike Sparks, and Alex Stevens have been missing since Sunday after they went on a bike ride Human remains have been found in a small Oklahoma town as local police search for four men who disappeared while on a bike ride. The Okmulgee Police Department announced earlier this week that four friends — Mark Chastain, 32; Billy Chastain, 30; Mike Sparks, 32; and Alex Stevens, 29 — had been missing since Sunday. In a press briefing captured by 2 News in Oklahoma, Okmulgee police chief Joe...
OKMULGEE, OK
People

People

342K+
Followers
56K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy