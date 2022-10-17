ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspected Stockton Serial Killer Had Prior Run-Ins With the Law, Authorities Say

By Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
 5 days ago
Stockton Police Department

Suspected serial killer Wesley Brownlee was convicted of several nonviolent offenses prior to his arrest for the killing spree that’s claimed six lives since July. Brownlee had a pair of back-to-back drug convictions in Alameda County at the turn of the millennium, getting two years in prison in 1999 for selling and another three years in prison in 2001 for transporting, according to records from the California Department of Corrections. Brownlee, who was arrested early Saturday with a gun in his possession, kept a residence that was within 3 to 4 miles of the 2021 deaths. The Stockton Police Department described the 43-year-old, who has yet to be formally charged by the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office, as “out hunting” and on a “mission to kill” when they nabbed him at the intersection of Village Green Drive and Winslow Avenue. “Just because an arrest was made, does not mean the investigation stops,” said Police Chief Stanley McFadden.

Read it at FOX KTVU

