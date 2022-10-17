Read full article on original website
BOOKING REPORT: Two San Angelo Teens Arrested for Stealing a Car
SAN ANGELO – More than a dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 15 arrests including the following: Xavier Cassel, 18, was arrested on…
One hospitalized after truck runs stop sign
Running a stop sign sent one driver to the hospital in San Angelo on Tuesday afternoon.
Local woman arrested; involved in overnight vehicle pursuit
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department has released a statement regarding the overnight vehicle pursuit that started at Houston Harte Frontage and ended in a parking lot of an apartment complex on Southland Boulevard. According to the release, an SAPD officer observed a white Ford Escape driving recklessly on Sherwood Way. The officer […]
BREAKING: San Angelo Police Sergeant Injured in Car Crash During Arrest
SAN ANGELO- A San Angelo Police Sergeant suffered injuries after being involved in a vehicle crash while attempting to stop a fleeing suspect early Monday morning. Information released by the San Angelo Police Department revealed that on October 17, 2022, shortly after midnight, A San Angelo Police Patrol Officer observed a white in color Ford Escape driving recklessly on Sherwood Way.
20-Year-Old Man Seriously Injured In A Motorcycle Crash In San Angelo (San Angelo, TX)
According to the San Angelo Police Department, a motorcycle crash was reported on Saturday in San Angelo. Officials confirmed that a 20-year-old man was seriously injured due to the accident.
Are ghosts walking the streets of San Angelo?
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo resident who thinks her security camera footage might depict paranormal activity shared the video with Concho Valley Homepage. Our staff took it to an expert to investigate whether ghosts are indeed walking the streets of San Angelo. The footage in question, pulled from a security camera in the […]
Uvalde Massacre Victim to Be Honored with Park Bench and Plaque
SAN ANGELO, TX — A child killed in the Uvalde school massacre will be honored with a plaque at Kid’s Kingdom, a City of San Angelo Park. Uziyah Garcia, know to family and friends as simply “Uzi”, will be honored with a plaque and a memorial park bench donated by Kona Ice. Suzanna Valenzuela invited the news media to an unveiling of the plaque and bench on October 22 at 10 a.m. Valenzuela, who is acquainted with Uzi’s father who lives in San Angelo, said, “Uzi’s father had fond memories of the spot. He and his children, including Uzi when it would snow would play in the snow and roll down…
BOOKING REPORT: Manslaughter Suspect Returns to Jail for Assaulting a Pregnant Woman
SAN ANGELO, TX – More than a dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 20 arrests including the following: Mason Fulton was arrested for…
San Angelo Police Release Details on Knickerbocker Rd. Motorcycle Crash
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Police Monday morning released more details on that serious motorcycle crash on Knickerbocker Rd. near San Angelo stadium Saturday night. As we reported Saturday, a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a high speed crash on Knickerbocker Rd. and police were investigating the scene long after the crash.
Jury Sees Body Cam Footage from Deadly Gruesome San Angelo Crash
SAN ANGELO – The jury trial of Antonio Gonzales for a crash that killed three teenagers in San Angelo began on Monday. Gonzales is charged with three counts of manslaughter as well as three counts of evading arrest that caused death for a crash that occurred on Mar. 19, 2021. Gonzales is accused of running from police before crashing his vehicle at the intersection of W. Avenue N and S. Bryant. Gonzales was 17 at the time. Others in the crash included a 17-year-old female, two 16-year-old males, and a 12-year-old male.
Traffic Delays on Another Major San Angelo Roadway Begin Next Week
SAN ANGELO – A major roadway in southwest San Angelo will be down to two lanes next week in order for road crews to make much needed improvements. According to the City of San Angelo Public Information Office, on Oct. 25 an 26, the 2700 to 2800 block of Southwest Blvd. will be closed for the Construction work at the low water crossing. This area is between the oil change business and the tanning salon on Southwest Blvd. Drivers should expect for the road to be open but down to one lane each lane. Work zone speed limit will be implemented. If possible avoid the area.
San Angelo Hires Familiar Face as New Fire Marshal
SAN ANGELO, TX — The City of San Angelo has hired Goodfellow Air Force Base’s Billy Clemons as its newest fire marshal. Clemons had been Goodfellow’s assistant chief of fire prevention since 2009. At Goodfellow, Clemons was responsible for fire code enforcement, fire investigations, plans reviews, fire and life safety prevention and education activities. “We are very excited to have Chief Clemons on our team,” Fire Chief Patrick Brody said. “Chief has an extensive history and passion for fire prevention. He is a huge asset to the organization, and we look forward to what the future has to…
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in San Angelo, TX
Call it the Concho City, the Pearl of the Concho, or the Oasis of West Texas—San Angelo is all this and more. This city, overlooking the Concho River, has a culture that proudly reflects its West Texas ranching heritage. Alongside the spectacular culinary scene in San Angelo are live...
Arrests for Drug Possession Top the Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – Nearly a dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
RIP From Yellowstone Just Bought A Business In This Small West Texas Town!
If you are a fan of Yellowstone, you will be happy to hear this news! Let me be a little more specific, if you are a RIP WHEELER fan, you will love this news. No, he and Beth are not divorcing. No, he's not leaving the super-popular television series. BUT he may start making frequent trips to San Angelo, Texas real soon!
West Texas Weekend events calendar, Oct. 21-23
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 9 a.m. - Genealogy Lock-in, Pecan Valley Genealogical Society, 213 S. Broadway St. - BROWNWOOD. 10 a.m....
San Angelo ISD announces new safety alerts process
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Independent School District announced Tuesday it is launching a new safety alerts process to provide updates on active safety events quickly within the district. The new alert process involves faster notification of critical safety information through text and email as well as...
High School Football Scoreboard: Week 9
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here’s a look at scores from Week 9 of the high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley. 11-man Midland Legacy defeated Central 56-29 Big Spring defeated Lake View 21-7 Early defeated Grape Creek 69-0 Wall defeated TLCA 55-0 Brady defeated Ballinger 54-26 Sonora defeated Anthony 48-6 Reagan County […]
saisd.org
SAISD Announces Sustainability Plan with Proposed Elementary School Mergers
At the San Angelo ISD Board Meeting on Monday, October 19, 2022, SAISD and the Board of Trustees received a formal recommendation by West Texas architecture firm, Parkhill, Smith & Cooper, for a phased plan to combine four of the District’s elementary schools into two schools following a facility study of the District’s 17 elementary campuses. The architecture firm and SAISD collaborated for over six months to develop a Sustainability Plan for the future of the District with consideration of aging facilities, annual operating costs, lower enrollment and balancing campus capacities across the District.
Rip Wheeler of 'Yellowstone' Buys a San Angelo Company
SAN ANGELO, TX — The man who plays the character “Rip” Wheeler from Yellowstone is part of a group of investors who purchased a San Angelo coffee company. Cole Hauser plays the head man of the bunk house named Rip who is also Beth Dutton’s beau in the hit streaming series Yellowstone. The investment group purchased San Angelo’s Longhorn Coffee Co. Longhorn Coffee Co. is a small batch coffee roasting company founded in the early 2010s by Scott and Laurie Decker. The couple was roasting small batches of coffee and eventually introduced their coffee blends at grocery stores such as Market…
