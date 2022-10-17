Martin Short, David Alan Grier join 'Beauty and the Beast' special

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Karen Butler
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Martin Short will play Lumière and David Alan Grier will play Cogsworth in the animated and live-action blended ABC special, Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration .

Martin Short is set to play Lumiere in ABC's "Beauty and the Beast" special. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Also joining the ensemble for the 2-hour event are Rizwan Manji as LeFou and Jon Jon Briones as Maurice, while Shania Twain and Leo Abelo Perry will play Mrs. Potts and Chip.

"I am unbelievably honoured... and excited... and all of the emotions(!!) to announce that I will be joining the cast of #BeautyAndTheBeast30th to play the part of my favourite character - Mrs. Potts," Twain tweeted Monday.

"And of course, I would be remiss if I didn't pay tribute to the iconic Angela Lansbury , I mean she IS Mrs. Potts and the reason why this character is so beloved. To follow in the foot steps of such an icon is a huge honour and I hope to do the part justice."

Lansbury died last week at the age of 96.

Previously announced cast members for the special include H.E.R. as Belle, Josh Groban as the Beast, Joshua Henry as Gaston and Rita Moreno as the night's narrator.

Jon M. Chu is executive producing the special and Hamish Hamilton is onboard to direct.

The program is to premiere on ABC Dec. 15 and will stream on Disney+ the next day.

I am unbelievably honoured... and excited... and all of the emotions(!!) to announce that I will be joining the cast of #BeautyAndTheBeast30th to play the part of my favourite character - Mrs. Potts pic.twitter.com/DJ1UGusitY — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) October 17, 2022

