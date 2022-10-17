Top 10 plays in Washington high school football, Week 7: Playmakers stand out on special teams

Punt returns, kick returns, a blocked punt and many others made differences in Week 7 of the Washington high school football season.

The latest highlights come from all over the state with players and their teams dominating from the start or coming up clutch with time winding down.

SBLive compiled 10 of the best moments from across the state in games that took place from Oct. 13–17. Scroll to the video player at the top of the page to view the countdown.

SBLive’s Top 10 plays of Week 7

10. Looking to stay ahead in a rivalry game, Pe Ell-Willapa Valley broke through the line and blocked a Raymond South-Bend punt attempt in the third quarter. The Titans then capitalized on the short field to go up by two scores.

9. Colville quarterback Cale Roy had a great day against Class 2A Shadle Park where he tossed four touchdowns and none were bigger than his strike to Emmet Marshall for the game-winning score.

8. Special players make special plays and Highline's Marquawn McCraney burned everyone on a punt return for a touchdown in the first quarter that put the Pirates up by two scores.

7. Both hands are ideal, but King's wide receiver Lucas Christensen showed they're not always necessary when he hauled in a pass in the corner of the end zone with one hand for a touchdown.

6. Further proving that you don't need both hands all the time, O'Dea wide receiver Darien Maragh made the impossible-looking reception look easy, bringing it down with one hand while falling to the ground.

5. At this point in the season everyone knows just how quickly Monroe can get rolling. This time around, the Bearcats scored before the offense even stepped foot on the field with Mason Davis taking the opening kickoff 90 yards to the house.

4. It's best to bring Graham-Kapowsin's Jabez Woods down the first chance you get. If you don't, he's going to find a way to turn an ordinary play into something extraordinary. South Kitsap found out the hard way on his punt return touchdown.

3. Skyview went up early on Camas last week. With the Papermakers driving down the field late in the first half, Skyview's Colby Warner put a stop to any momentum being built with a 98-yard pick-6. ( Video by Jason Puckett )

2. It's no surprise anymore to hear that Stanwood running back Ryder Bumgarner made an opposing defense's day miserable. Marysville-Getchell was no exception, especially on a 99-yard touchdown run on the Spartans' first offensive play.

1. Camas quarterback Taylor Ioane shook off his rough start against Skyview to help the Papermakers pull off the most incredible comeback of the weekend. His touchdown pass to Konnor Limnell with 7.6 seconds to go sealed it. ( Video by Will Denner/The Columbian )