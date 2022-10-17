Read full article on original website
Related
What Is the Highest Rated Luxury Cruise Line?
Even among the crème de la crème of luxury liners, some stand out from the rest. While the cruising industry took a large operational and financial hit during the pandemic, companies have adapted...
People Are Sharing Which Items They Always Get From The Dollar Store, And The Life Hacks Are Real
From movie theater candy to phone screen protectors, people are recommending all kinds of products that are normally overpriced, but can be bought at the dollar store instead.
worldcoffeeportal.com
Pret A Manger launches first store in Kuwait
Pret currently operates approximately 630 stores, including 200 outlets in markets outside of the UK | Photo credit: One PM. Pret A Manger has opened its first store in Kuwait as part of its plans to double the size of its global store count by 2026. Located at the Al...
worldcoffeeportal.com
South Africa-based Coco Safar to open flagship New York store
Coco Safar currently operates four boutique cafés in Cape Town, South Africa | Photo credit: Coco Safar. South Africa-based bakery café group Coco Safar will kickstart its international expansion in 2023 with a flagship location in New York. The boutique group, which currently operates four locations across Cape...
worldcoffeeportal.com
Nestlé to acquire Seattle's Best Coffee from Starbucks
Nestlé said the Seattle's Best Coffee acquisition ‘adds depth’ to the company’s North American coffee portfolio | Photo credit: Nestlé. Swiss food and beverage giant Nestlé has announced that it will acquire the Seattle’s Best Coffee brand from US coffee chain Starbucks for an undisclosed sum.
worldcoffeeportal.com
Caffè Nero trading at 107% of pre-pandemic levels
Caffè Nero said delivery sales grew by 10% between June and September 2022 | Photo credit: Caffè Nero. Caffè Nero has announced robust trading for the first four months of its financial year, with sales at 107% of pre-pandemic levels. Covering the period from June to September...
worldcoffeeportal.com
LEON targets 100 stores by the end of 2022
LEON is set to open three new sites across London as part of plans to operate a total of 100 stores by the end of this year. Having recently launched new outlets in Angel, Waterloo Bridge and Kensington, new stores in Brixton, Euston Road and Battersea are due to open soon ahead of further launches in Clapham and Southbank before the end of 2022.
worldcoffeeportal.com
Q&A: Bluestone Lane CEO, Nick Stone
Nick Stone, CEO, Bluestone Lane | Photo credit: Bluestone Lane. Taking a leaf out of Melbourne’s world-renowned coffee scene, Bluestone Lane has blazed a trail across New York since 2013 and now operates 60 cafés across the US. The boutique operator gave many New Yorkers their first taste...
worldcoffeeportal.com
European Coffee Awards 2022: Winners announced
The European Coffee Awards + Gala Dinner 2022 | Photo credit: James Bryant / Coffee Ventures Europe. Senior leaders from across Europe’s coffee, foodservice and hospitality industries gathered at The Langham Hotel in London for the European Coffee Symposium 2022, 17-19 October 2022. Marking a return to the event...
Comments / 0