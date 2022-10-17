ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
worldcoffeeportal.com

Pret A Manger launches first store in Kuwait

Pret currently operates approximately 630 stores, including 200 outlets in markets outside of the UK | Photo credit: One PM. Pret A Manger has opened its first store in Kuwait as part of its plans to double the size of its global store count by 2026. Located at the Al...
worldcoffeeportal.com

South Africa-based Coco Safar to open flagship New York store

Coco Safar currently operates four boutique cafés in Cape Town, South Africa | Photo credit: Coco Safar. South Africa-based bakery café group Coco Safar will kickstart its international expansion in 2023 with a flagship location in New York. The boutique group, which currently operates four locations across Cape...
NEW YORK STATE
worldcoffeeportal.com

Nestlé to acquire Seattle's Best Coffee from Starbucks

Nestlé said the Seattle's Best Coffee acquisition ‘adds depth’ to the company’s North American coffee portfolio | Photo credit: ​Nestlé. Swiss food and beverage giant Nestlé has announced that it will acquire the Seattle’s Best Coffee brand from US coffee chain Starbucks for an undisclosed sum.
worldcoffeeportal.com

Caffè Nero trading at 107% of pre-pandemic levels

Caffè Nero said delivery sales grew by 10% between June and September 2022 | Photo credit: Caffè Nero. Caffè Nero has announced robust trading for the first four months of its financial year, with sales at 107% of pre-pandemic levels. Covering the period from June to September...
worldcoffeeportal.com

LEON targets 100 stores by the end of 2022

LEON is set to open three new sites across London as part of plans to operate a total of 100 stores by the end of this year. Having recently launched new outlets in Angel, Waterloo Bridge and Kensington, new stores in Brixton, Euston Road and Battersea are due to open soon ahead of further launches in Clapham and Southbank before the end of 2022.
worldcoffeeportal.com

Q&A: Bluestone Lane CEO, Nick Stone

Nick Stone, CEO, Bluestone Lane | Photo credit: Bluestone Lane. Taking a leaf out of Melbourne’s world-renowned coffee scene, Bluestone Lane has blazed a trail across New York since 2013 and now operates 60 cafés across the US. The boutique operator gave many New Yorkers their first taste...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
worldcoffeeportal.com

European Coffee Awards 2022: Winners announced

The European Coffee Awards + Gala Dinner 2022 | Photo credit: James Bryant / Coffee Ventures Europe. Senior leaders from across Europe’s coffee, foodservice and hospitality industries gathered at The Langham Hotel in London for the European Coffee Symposium 2022, 17-19 October 2022. Marking a return to the event...

Comments / 0

Community Policy