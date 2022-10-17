ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana Living: Louisiana Small Business Development Center

By Aysha Decuir
 5 days ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Taylor Nelson with the Louisiana Small Business Development Center joins Ashley Doughty in the studio. Taylor provides information on the upcoming tax webinar hosted by the Small Business Development Center. For more details on this event, be sure to watch the clip above.

Louisiana Department of Health administers vaccines in Northeast Louisiana through the week of October 22nd

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Health will have multiple vaccine sites throughout region 8. Vaccines will be available October 22, 2022, through October 28th. The schedule will go as follows: OCTOBER 22 | 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.Community Health FairThe Learning Center232 Denver Street, Delhi, LA 71232Walk-In and this event done […]
LOUISIANA STATE
Another record broken — Louisiana unemployment rate lowest in history

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Yet another record is broken in the state’s unemployment rate. The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) reports a 3.4% unemployment rate for September — the lowest in state history. The unemployment rate declined 0.1 percentage points from August and declined 1.4 percentage points compared to a year ago in September 2021, […]
LOUISIANA STATE
4 Great Burger Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you also happen to love burgers, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious burgers and impeccable service, so if you have never visited any of them, make sure you pay them a visit next time you are craving burgers.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Department of Education developing future leaders through the Aspiring Principal Fellowship

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In the effort to further develop the Louisiana school system, the Louisiana Department of Education is training future principals. The Aspiring Principal Fellowship supports the development of aspiring school leaders across Louisiana. This year’s cohort consists of 50 educators from almost 20 parishes, nearly double the size of last year’s cohort […]
LOUISIANA STATE
Concordia Parish man arrested for Felony Theft by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s Brand Commission

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. TENSAS PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 13, 2022, Brand Inspectors with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s Brand Commission arrested 32-year-old Randall Hunter White of Clayton, La., due to an arrest warrant from Tensas Parish, La. regarding an investigation conducted by the Livestock Brand […]
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
ULM’s Student Government Association hosts 5th District forum

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – With the midterm elections soon approaching, ULM’s Student Government Association hosted the 5th District Candidate Forum on Thursday, October 20. The forum was meant to help voters learn more about the candidates that will represent them in congress. Candidates at the forum included Democrat Walter Huff, and Republicans Hunter Pullen and […]
MONROE, LA
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Louisiana

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
LOUISIANA STATE
Director: Mississippi does not track welfare program results

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s scandal-plagued welfare program turns away most applicants for cash assistance, and it has not been tracking whether its programs fulfill the goal of lifting people out of poverty in one of the poorest states in the nation, lawmakers were told Tuesday. Robert G. “Bob” Anderson said that when he became director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services in March 2020, he found the agency had “output numbers” to track spending. “But we didn’t have a lot of outcome information,” Anderson said. “We were not tracking outcomes as an agency.” In response to questions from Democratic Rep. Robert Johnson of Natchez, Anderson said Human Services is looking at data to define whether programs are effective, but he did not say when a program to track outcomes will be in place.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
True crime podcast shines spotlight on case of Mississippi toddlers missing for 30 years — last seen at 1992 Mother’s Day gathering

A weekly true crime broadcast followed by thousands of listeners across the globe, turned its attention to Southwest Mississippi and the case of two toddlers who went missing 30 years ago without a trace. Ashley Flowers of the podcast Crime Junkies spent an hour in the podcast’s newest episode reviewing...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
