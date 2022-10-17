Read full article on original website
NFL World Feels Awful For Alvin Kamara Tonight
The NFL world feels awful for Saints running back Alvin Kamara during Thursday Night Football. The Saints simply refuse to give Kamara the ball when they get down in the red-zone. Instead, it's usually Swiss-army knife Taysom Hill getting the important carries near the goal-line. ...
Atlanta Falcons find formula to success with NFL's third-best rushing attack
If there’s one thing the Falcons do well, it’s run the football. Atlanta boasts the NFL’s third-best rushing attack, which averages 165.2 yards per game, after it ran for 168 yards on a season-high 40 attempts in a 28-14 win over the San Francisco 49ers. It marked the fourth time in the past five games the Falcons have rushed for at least 150 yards.
Saints-Cardinals Thursday Night Football Matchup Kicks off Week 7
The Saints and Cardinals sure behaved like presumptive playoff teams in the offseason. Entering a Week 7 Thursday Night Football matchup, New Orleans and Arizona are both below .500, beaten up by injuries and at or below the bottom of their divisions. But hey, at least it’s not the Broncos in prime time again!
Panthers Trade Christian McCaffrey to 49ers
Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is headed to the 49ers in return for draft picks, Carolina confirmed Thursday night. The Panthers will receive a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and a fifth-rounder in 2024 from the 49ers, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Seahawks-Chargers Week 7 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Week 7 matchup between the visiting Seahawks and Chargers features two top-seven quarterbacks squaring off. Geno Smith leads the NFL in completion percentage (73.4%) and has led Seattle to 2-1 straight-up (SU) and against the spread (ATS) marks over its last three games. The Seahawks, who lost starting running...
Tom Brady Responds to Speculation He Could Retire During Season
While Tom Brady has displayed his fair share of frustrations through the first six weeks of the NFL season, the Buccaneers quarterback told reporters Thursday that walking away from the game during the 2022 season was the furthest thing from his mind. “No retirement in my future,” Brady said.
Dak Prescott Says He Will Start for Cowboys vs. Lions Sunday
At long last, Dak is back. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott told reporters Thursday that he will start the team’s Week 7 game against the Lions, marking his first return to the field since injuring his thumb in Week 1. Prescott was injured during the team’s 19-3 loss to the...
Report: Stephen A. Smith to Host Special NBA Broadcasts
Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions will use ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith to call four NBA games on ESPN2 this calendar year, according to a report from Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald. The ESPN2 simulcasts will be formatted similar to “ManningCast” on Monday Night Football, where Smith will host...
Jim Irsay’s Stunning Defiance Can’t Be Dismissed
Take your pick: This infighting among NFL owners over the potential sale of the Commanders can be plain old good gossip, it can be wholly depressing or it can be some combination of the two, depending on how much you care that a person accused of myriad crimes, as well as good old-fashioned racism and misogyny, still gets to keep his football team while simultaneously running the on-field product into the ground.
Ted Leonsis Emerges As Front-Runner to Buy MLB’s Nationals, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. Following the Lerner family’s announcement earlier this year of its intention to sell the Nationals franchise, a group led by Ted Leonsis—current owner of the Wizards, Capitals and Mystics—has emerged as the front-runner to purchase the MLB team, according to a report from The Athletic.
Longtime NBA Referee Tony Brown Dies at 55
Longtime NBA referee Tony Brown has died at 55 from pancreatic cancer, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports! reported on Thursday. Brown worked 20 seasons as an NBA referee, becoming one of the most recognizable faces on the court. During his career, he worked 1,110 regular-season games and 35 playoff games, as well as the 2018 NBA All-Star Game.
Report: Pistons Place Assistant GM on Leave Amid Misconduct Investigation
The Pistons have placed their assistant general manager Rob Murphy on leave while they conduct an investigation looking into an allegation of workplace misconduct involving a former female employee, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Thursday. The 50-year-old has reportedly already been on leave for about a week after Pistons...
