Currently, the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council is serving as the coordinator for a county-wide economic impact study. The yearlong project is part of a national study conducted every five years by Americans for the Arts. The National Study is occurring in 300+ communities large and small across the United States. Lafayette County is the only community in Mississippi to participate in the study. Measuring the impact of the arts demonstrates the value of small businesses to our community. The recent blues festival hired local sound, rented a local venue, attracted visitors who stayed in local hotels, and added to the quality of life in our community.

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO