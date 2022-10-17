Read full article on original website
mississippifreepress.org
Six Mississippians Called the N-Word and Threatened in Connecticut, Federal Lawsuit Says
Black workers from Mississippi allege that on Sept. 1, 2021, a 24-year-old white solar farm worker threatened to kill Columbia, Miss., native Ryan Luter, 21, and other Black workers from the State at a worksite in Canterbury, Conn. A Connecticut State Police report identified him as John Aniello. The Mississippi...
thelocalvoice.net
Collierville Man Formally Charged with Accessory After the Fact for Hit-And-Run Incident in Oxford, Mississippi
Tristan Holland (18 of Collierville, Tennessee) was formally charged today with Accessory After the Fact and given a bond of $25,000 by a Justice Court Judge. The charge stems from a hit-and-run event that occurred early Sunday morning, October 12, 2022 behind City Hall on the Oxford, Mississippi Square. Two Ole Miss students were run over by a man driving a Toyota truck.
Oxford Eagle
Musings on plantations and politics in Yalobusha County
In the press coverage of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, we were reminded of her long reign and her decades of selfless service to Great Britain. Most of the facts brought out were generally known, but a few details emerged that were surprising. One such little-known fact was revealed in Sid...
Family, friends bid farewell to Mississippi police officer killed while on duty
Family, friends and the community she served bid farewell Friday to a Greenville police officer killed earlier this month as she responded to a call. Gov. Tate Reeves ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Detective Myiesha Stewart, 30, who was shot to death Oct. 11, news outlets reported. Services were held at the Washington County Convention Center at which the Mississippi Highway Patrol Honor Guard along with other state Department of Public Safety officials attended. A visitation was held Thursday, followed by a procession by a “Sea of Blue” through the streets of Greenville.
State historical marker approved to honor Mississippi man murdered in 1955 on courthouse lawn as he worked to help Blacks register to vote
A historical marker will soon be placed on the lawn of the Lincoln County/Brookhaven Government Complex in honor of a man who was murdered on its lawn in 1955. Lamar “Ditney” Smith was murdered in front of multiple witnesses as he worked to help African American residents register to vote.
impact601.com
Record fish caught in Mississippi
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Mississippi from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Mississippi officials looking for man missing for three days
Mississippi officials are looking for information regarding the disappearance of a man last seen three days ago. The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department issued an alert for Carter Blane Bliven, 21, was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Bliven is 6-foot, 1-inch tall, and weighs approximately 250 lbs. He...
Greyhound bus returns to this Mississippi city after removing Jackson from schedule
After about a one-year absence, Greyhound is returning to Vicksburg. According to information released early Wednesday, Greyhound Lines Inc. has a new stop in Vicksburg at 3046 Indiana Ave., which is the shopping center containing Corner Market, Planet Fitness and other businesses. A spokesperson for Greyhound said the location is a pickup point where riders can get on the bus. There is no station. The service began Tuesday.
Greyhound searching for new Jackson location
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Greyhound Station in downtown Jackson moved once again, and there are no upcoming trips out of the capital city on the company’s website. Dr. Scott Crawford is a member of the City of Jackson’s Americans with Disabilities Act Advisory Council and was set to take a business trip to Birmingham […]
vicksburgnews.com
Greyhound returns to Vicksburg
Greyhound Lines Inc. has officially announced its new stop in Vicksburg, Mississippi, operating from 3046 Indiana Ave in the Memorial Plaza. Just two miles from its previous location on Frontage Rd., the new move marks a return to service in Vicksburg for Greyhound after over a year of no service in the area.
Mississippi’s Water Crisis Is Turning Into A State Of Emergency
Congress sent a delegation to investigate the situation in Jackson where citizens are struggling to live without utilities and safe drinking water. The city of Jackson, Mississippi is facing a water crisis that is quickly turning into a state of emergency. The city’s water supply has become contaminated with lead and other toxins, and residents are being advised to use only bottled water for drinking, cooking, and brushing their teeth. This is a major problem for a city that is already struggling with poverty and poor infrastructure.
thelocalvoice.net
Former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour, U.S. Senator Trent Lott Call for Citizen Leadership
Bipartisanship is key to “moving Mississippi forward,” former officials say. Stating that government effectiveness depends upon the people’s input, former Governor Haley Barbour and retired U.S. Senator Trent Lott challenged listeners Thursday, October 13, 2022 at the University of Mississippi to become united in facing society’s challenges.
Memphis schools HR chief placed on leave
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The chief of human resources for Memphis-Shelby County Schools has reportedly been placed on leave. Friday, MSCS confirmed that Yolanda Martin has been placed on paid administrative leave. MSCS released a statement Friday evening. “The District investigates all employee complaints as we continue our ongoing efforts to emphasize integrity in all MSCS […]
P-EBT benefits released for Mississippi PreK-12 students
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) and the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) announced the agencies have begun releasing P-EBT benefits to more than 275,000 children who were in grades PreK-12 and participated in the National School Lunch Program during the 2021-22 school year. Families of students in PreK-12 […]
Oxford Eagle
Begging to be surveyed
Currently, the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council is serving as the coordinator for a county-wide economic impact study. The yearlong project is part of a national study conducted every five years by Americans for the Arts. The National Study is occurring in 300+ communities large and small across the United States. Lafayette County is the only community in Mississippi to participate in the study. Measuring the impact of the arts demonstrates the value of small businesses to our community. The recent blues festival hired local sound, rented a local venue, attracted visitors who stayed in local hotels, and added to the quality of life in our community.
Both suspects arrested after deadly Oxford hit-and-run
This story has been updated to reflect new information. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have been arrested following a deadly hit-and-run in Oxford, Mississippi over the weekend. Oxford Police said that they responded to a 911 call on Sunday around 1:14 AM saying that two people were hurt. Police officers as well as Oxford Fire […]
WAPT
'Fixing a corrupt system': Mississippi lawmakers hold TANF hearing
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi legislators are looking for ways to fix what they called the broken safety net that is supposed to help the state's poorest people. Democratic lawmakers held a legislative hearing Tuesday on Mississippi's Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program at the State Capitol building. The hearing was billed as "fixing a corrupt system" and "helping Mississippi families in need."
Mississippi hit-and-run victim killed while celebrating 21st birthday
OXFORD, Miss. (WREG)– A University of Mississippi student was killed while celebrating a major milestone. Family and friends of Walker Fielder told WREG he had just turned 21 years old the night his life was cut short in a hit-and-run in downtown Oxford. Now his family is in disbelief as they struggle with the tragic […]
deltanews.tv
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Mississippi
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
actionnews5.com
‘One of the nicest guys I know’: Childhood friend remembers Ole Miss student killed in hit-and-run
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The childhood friend of an Ole Miss student killed in a hit-and-run Sunday morning described him as being loyal and kind. Alex Summerford says Walker Fielder was someone he looked up to since they were kids growing up together. “He always had a smile on his...
