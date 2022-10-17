Read full article on original website
WJAC TV
Fairview Energy gives presentation at the Laurel Highlands Conservatory
Laurel Highlands Conservatory invited Bob Burchfield of the Fairview Energy Center to give a presentation on Saturday. Fairview Energy is an innovative natural gas plant that has the capability of powering over a million homes and went commercial in December of 2019. The plant uses a number of methods to...
WJAC TV
Conemaugh Township Area School District hosts Tournament of Bands
The Conemaugh Township Area School District hosted their Tournament of Bands, Allegheny Mountain Chapter 11 Championships on Saturday. Twelve bands from across the region were competing for first place and the University of Pittsburgh Marching Band, or the Pitt Band, made a special guest appearance to perform for the crowd.
