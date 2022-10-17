Read full article on original website
Related
Pen City Current
Prugh Funeral Service obituary – Lisa Bleim, 53, Burlington
Visitation will be from noon until 7:00 PM with the family to receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Prugh~Thielen Funeral Home. The memorial service for Lisa will be 10:00 AM, Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Divine Mercy Parish-St. John the Baptist Catholic Church with Very Rev. Father Marty Goetz officiating. A time of food and fellowship will be held at St. John's Cafeteria following the service.
Pen City Current
King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory obituary – Terri L. Tucker, 61, Fort Madison
Terri L. Tucker, 61, of Fort Madison, IA, passed away at 7:34 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Southeast Iowa Regional Hospice House in West Burlington, IA. She was born on January 24, 1961 in Burlington, IA to Raymond & Cheryl (Schmicker) Brobston. She was a factory worker most of her life, lastly at Champion in Burlington, IA. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, horseback riding and all animals. Family was the most important thing to her.
Pen City Current
Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point obituary – James Edward Niggemeyer, 83, Fort Madison
James Edward Niggemeyer, 83, of Fort Madison, Iowa, passed away at 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Silver Maple in Carthage, Illinois. Born on January 26, 1939, in Fort Madison, Iowa, the son of Henry and Elsie (Krumpleman) Niggemeyer. On June 8, 1963, he married Mary Jane Watznauer at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Fort Madison, Iowa.
Pen City Current
Lancers too much for Lady Hounds
ELDRIDGE — The task was monumental. Fort Madison’s volleyball team had to face No. 2 North Scott in Thursday’s Class 4A regional semifinal by a.) playing on the Lancers’ home court and b.) playing on one day’s rest having advanced with a five-game win at Keokuk on Tuesday and c.) having no way to duplicate the Lancers’ size and quickness.
Pen City Current
Hounds turn tables on Burlington
FORT MADISON - Some will say Gerard "GJ" Lozano was an angel on the Bloodhounds' shoulders Friday night. Lozano, a long-time sports booster and father of senior Matteo Lozano, very well could have been looking down with his initials freshly painted on Jim Youel Field, as the night belonged to the Fort Madison Bloodhounds.
Pen City Current
For the Record – Thursday, October 20, 2022
10/19/22 – 12:00 a.m. – Fort Madison police cited Brandon Warron Traman, 35, of Fort Madison, in the 2300 block of Avenue L, on a charge of driving under suspension. 10/19/22 – 5:40 a.m. – Fort Madison police arrested Hank William McCann, Jr., 28, of Fort Madison, in the 800 block of Avenue E, on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to Lee County Jail.
Classmates of construction worker killed in Burlington accident launch GoFundMe, here's how you can help
MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa — Editor's note: The above video aired on Tuesday, Oct. 18. A GoFundMe has been launched to support the memorial and family of a construction worker struck and killed by a car on Tuesday, Oct. 19 and it's already exceeding its goals. Pearson Franklin, a 20-year-old...
walls102.com
Two road workers killed while setting up construction barrels
BURLINGTON IA – Two road workers were killed in western Illinois on Tuesday while setting up construction barrels near Burlington, IA. They were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer in a work zone on the Great River Bridge of U.S Route 34 westbound as it crosses the Mississippi River. An SUV traveling westbound reportedly struck a barrel and continued on, striking the two. Killed were 20-year-old Pearson J. Franklin of New London, IA and 35-year-old Andrew Whitcomb of Burnside, IL. The driver of the SUV, 21-year-old Emily Johnson, of Gladstone, IL, was written citations for Scott’s Law – Improper Passing of a Stationary Emergency Vehicle, Improper Use of Electronic Communication Device, and Failure To Reduce Speed To Avoid a Crash.
Pen City Current
FM plant celebrates 50th year in operation
FORT MADISON - It's been under multiple corporate brands, but the Conagra facility that produces about 4 million cans of food products daily, rolled over 50 years in operation with a celebration Sunday in Fort Madison. Plant Manager Bryan Langerud said the secret to the 50 years isn't such a...
KWQC
Troopers identify 2 killed in crash on Great River Bridge
HENDERSON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Two construction workers were killed in a crash on Great River Bridge Tuesday, according to troopers. Troopers responded around 8 a.m. Tuesday to the Great River Bridge for a report of a crash involving two construction workers from a Burlington, Iowa company, according to Illinois State Police.
UPDATE: Names released in fatal crash on U.S. 34
UPDATE: Illinois State Police released the names of the victims in the Fatal crash on U.S. Highway 34. Pearson J. Franklin, 20, of New London, Iowa, and Andrew Whitcomb, 35, of Burnside, Illinois, were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer, which had its yellow construction lights activated, setting construction barrels for a work […]
KBUR
West Burlington pool shooter on trial for Attempted Murder
Burlington, IA- The trial for a man charged with attempted murder for shooting another man at the West Burlington Pool begins Tuesday, October 18th, with jury selection. The Burlington Beacon reports that 30-year-old Terence Jay Gordon is accused of shooting 28-year-old Deonte Richardson in the lower part of his face in the parking lot of the West Burlington Pool on June 16th.
Radio Iowa
Two road crew workers killed by distracted driver on Burlington bridge
Authorities say a distracted driver who was on her cell phone hit and killed two Iowa construction workers in a work zone on Tuesday. It happened on the Great River Bridge over the Mississippi River at Burlington. The Illinois State Police say a motorist, identified as 21-year-old Emily Johnson, was...
KBUR
Keokuk man sentenced to federal prison for drug and firearm charges
Davenport, IA- A Keokuk man has been sentenced to 19 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to drug and firearm charges. 50-year-old John Herman Soper of Keokuk was sentenced Wednesday, October 19th to 19 years in prison after pleading guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine and Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition.
Pen City Current
Hawks end solid year with playoff loss
MONTICELLO — Chuck Banks held an envelope in his hands as he addressed his Central Lee High School football team for the last time this season. As he spoke, the coach pointed to the envelope, which contained the banner for the Hawks commemorating their appearance in the Class 2A state playoffs.
OSF warns that highly contagious RSV hitting earlier for second straight season
A highly contagious virus that can seriously impact infants and the elderly has arrived earlier than usual for the second year in a row. Respiratory syncytial virus, otherwise known as RSV, is hitting at the same time health leaders are worried about a projected bad flu season and lingering variants of COVID-19.
Comments / 0