Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
goblueraiders.com
MTSU finishes play at the ITA Regional Championships
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders completed play in the B Flight of the ITA Regional Championships in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday. Love-Star Alexis and Sana Garakani competed on Saturday for the Blue Raiders. Garakani picked up her singles win of the tournament with a 6-0, 6-4...
goblueraiders.com
Heading into sophomore season, Teafale Lenard continues to find space “above the rim”
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Sit long enough near the Middle Tennessee Men's Basketball team's bench during the 2021-22 season, and you can easily see the edge with which Teafale Lenard Jr. plays on the court. It manifests itself in myriad ways. His thunderous dunks above the basket, followed by an...
goblueraiders.com
Middle Tennessee Welcomes Florida Atlantic for Senior Day Sunday
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders will honor a six-member senior class this Sunday afternoon after they play the Florida Atlantic Owls at Dean A. Hayes Track & Soccer Stadium. Kickoff for the Senior Day match is set for noon CT. Forwards Cambell Kivisto, Gentry Davis and...
goblueraiders.com
The Blue Raiders Drop a Friday Night Match with UAB
MIAMI, Fla. — The Middle Tennessee volleyball team faced off with UAB for the second time this season Friday night. The Blue Raiders were outhitting the Blazers by a large margin in the first set and ended the night hitting .259 but weren't able to scrape together a set win.
goblueraiders.com
MTSU to continue play in the B Flight of the ITA Regional Championships
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As day two comes to an end, the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders will remain in the B Flight of the ITA Regional Championships. Sana Garakani and Noelle Mauro started the day off with their doubles match. The duo fell short against Dayton's Neena Katauskas and Natalie Osiecki.
Comments / 0