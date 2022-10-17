ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goblueraiders.com

MTSU finishes play at the ITA Regional Championships

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders completed play in the B Flight of the ITA Regional Championships in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday. Love-Star Alexis and Sana Garakani competed on Saturday for the Blue Raiders. Garakani picked up her singles win of the tournament with a 6-0, 6-4...
MURFREESBORO, TN
goblueraiders.com

Middle Tennessee Welcomes Florida Atlantic for Senior Day Sunday

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders will honor a six-member senior class this Sunday afternoon after they play the Florida Atlantic Owls at Dean A. Hayes Track & Soccer Stadium. Kickoff for the Senior Day match is set for noon CT. Forwards Cambell Kivisto, Gentry Davis and...
MURFREESBORO, TN
goblueraiders.com

The Blue Raiders Drop a Friday Night Match with UAB

MIAMI, Fla. — The Middle Tennessee volleyball team faced off with UAB for the second time this season Friday night. The Blue Raiders were outhitting the Blazers by a large margin in the first set and ended the night hitting .259 but weren't able to scrape together a set win.
MURFREESBORO, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy