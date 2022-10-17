Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Body found in East Peoria identified
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – The Tazewell County Coroner is now saying it was a former Florida resident who had been reported missing in April as the body found earlier this week in East Peoria. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says the body is that of Kevin Harlan, 62, of...
khqa.com
IDPH announces $3.7M to address health inequities
QUINCY, Il. (KHQA) — Many organizations were already facing challenges regarding health disparities, but the pandemic only made those challenges even more difficult. The Quincy ARISE Coalition came about in the Spring of 2022 to find ways to help provide some support. "A lot of the challenges that existed...
1470 WMBD
Teen shot Friday night in Central Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. – A teenager was injured after he was shot Friday evening in Central Peoria. Peoria Police were called to an area near Hanssler Place and Broadway around 6:00 p.m. for a ten round ShotSpotter alert, followed by a three-round alert. The teen, officials say, was taken to...
Snow fell in Central Illinois Monday evening
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – The first snow of the season fell across much of Central Illinois. While no accumulation fell, it did lead to quite the site for many towns. Reports of snowflakes, at times coming down rather heavy, came from areas as far south as Tuscola and Martinsville. The National Weather Service reports that […]
khqa.com
Local leaders host SAFE-T Act town hall
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — State Senator Jil Tracy, R-Quincy, on Wednesday night joined local law enforcement and state officials for a town hall regarding the upcoming SAFE-T Act. The senator hosted the meeting to discuss upcoming changes and concerns to the state’s new criminal justice system that will take...
Central Illinois Proud
Body found on railroad property in East Peoria
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police are investigating after a body was located at a Toledo, Peoria and Western Railway property near Columbia St. in East Peoria Monday. According to a press release, officers were notified that a decomposed body was located at approximately 4:43 p.m. No other information...
khqa.com
Final Hannibal night hike to see bats is Saturday
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — If you've been wanting to go on a night hike through Sodalis Nature Preserve but haven't made it yet, you're last chance to do it this year is on Saturday. The hike starts at 5:30 p.m., scheduled in time for hikers to see bats at...
1470 WMBD
Decomposed body discovered in East Peoria
EAST PEORIA, Ill. — A death investigation is underway after someone discovered a decomposed body late Monday afternoon on railroad property near Columbia Street in East Peoria. Police said in a release that someone reported seeing the body around 4:45 p.m. Monday, and a 25 News crew saw police...
UPDATE: Names released in fatal crash on U.S. 34
UPDATE: Illinois State Police released the names of the victims in the Fatal crash on U.S. Highway 34. Pearson J. Franklin, 20, of New London, Iowa, and Andrew Whitcomb, 35, of Burnside, Illinois, were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer, which had its yellow construction lights activated, setting construction barrels for a work […]
Radio Iowa
Two road crew workers killed by distracted driver on Burlington bridge
Authorities say a distracted driver who was on her cell phone hit and killed two Iowa construction workers in a work zone on Tuesday. It happened on the Great River Bridge over the Mississippi River at Burlington. The Illinois State Police say a motorist, identified as 21-year-old Emily Johnson, was...
KWQC
Troopers identify 2 killed in crash on Great River Bridge
HENDERSON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Two construction workers were killed in a crash on Great River Bridge Tuesday, according to troopers. Troopers responded around 8 a.m. Tuesday to the Great River Bridge for a report of a crash involving two construction workers from a Burlington, Iowa company, according to Illinois State Police.
khqa.com
Hannibal police asks public to register surveillance cameras
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — The Hannibal Police Department is asking residents and business owners to register their surveillance cameras with the department. Police launched the program in an effort to help investigators locate footage. The system allows citizens and businesses to register their cameras and provide contact information and...
walls102.com
Two road workers killed while setting up construction barrels
BURLINGTON IA – Two road workers were killed in western Illinois on Tuesday while setting up construction barrels near Burlington, IA. They were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer in a work zone on the Great River Bridge of U.S Route 34 westbound as it crosses the Mississippi River. An SUV traveling westbound reportedly struck a barrel and continued on, striking the two. Killed were 20-year-old Pearson J. Franklin of New London, IA and 35-year-old Andrew Whitcomb of Burnside, IL. The driver of the SUV, 21-year-old Emily Johnson, of Gladstone, IL, was written citations for Scott’s Law – Improper Passing of a Stationary Emergency Vehicle, Improper Use of Electronic Communication Device, and Failure To Reduce Speed To Avoid a Crash.
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin building catches fire, cause still undetermined
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin firefighters are looking for answers in the cause of a fire Monday afternoon. The fire occurred at 248 Derby St. in Pekin within a boarded-up building. No one was injured in the fire or the emergency response, said interim Pekin Fire Chief Trent Reeise.
khqa.com
QU Hawk Express Jazz Band to host concert
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — If you love jazz music, this is a fall festival you won’t want to miss. Quincy University's Music Department is hosting its Hawk Express Jazz Band Fall Concert this month. The band will perform a wide array of jazz tunes including The Chicken, String...
aledotimesrecord.com
Felony charges and sentences in Knox County Circuit Court Oct. 11-14
Kyleigh Haase, 21, Monmouth, was charged with class 3 felony meth possession under 5 grams and misdemeanor charges of obstructing identification, possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal trespass to land. Samantha L. Kirk, 30, Galesburg, was charged with class 3 felony possession of a firearm with FOID revoked and misdemeanor...
khqa.com
Keokuk man sentenced for drug, firearm charges
KEOKUK, Iowa, (KHQA) — A Keokuk man and a previously convicted offender was sentenced on Wednesday to nearly two decades in federal prison for his most recent convictions involving drugs and a firearm. John Herman Soper, 50, was sentenced to 19 years in prison following his plea to the...
wlds.com
Identities Released in Fatal Crash on Illinois Route 4
The Illinois State Police has released more information about a crash that killed two people on Illinois Route 4 late Friday night. The Sangamon County Coroner’s Office has also released the identities of the two decedents. Illinois State Police reports indicate that a 2016 white Dodge Journey SUV driven...
khqa.com
Quincy man sentenced to 15 years in prison for drug, firearm offenses
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man who was caught selling methamphetamine multiple times to a source working with law enforcement was sentenced on Tuesday, Oct. 18 to 15 years in prison. Daniel Kramer, 50, was indicted in December 2021 and pleaded guilty in June 2022. After Kramer was...
KBUR
West Burlington pool shooter on trial for Attempted Murder
Burlington, IA- The trial for a man charged with attempted murder for shooting another man at the West Burlington Pool begins Tuesday, October 18th, with jury selection. The Burlington Beacon reports that 30-year-old Terence Jay Gordon is accused of shooting 28-year-old Deonte Richardson in the lower part of his face in the parking lot of the West Burlington Pool on June 16th.
